12 Diptyque Gift Sets for a Scrumptiously-Scented Holiday

By Suzy Forman
 2 days ago

When it comes to luxury candles, perfumes and other fragrance products, there is no brand more worthy of your attention than diptyque. The French parfumerie is world famous for its stunning scents and instantly recognizable packaging. Sure, it's on the pricier side, but that's exactly why it's such a perfect brand for holiday gifting!

Make someone feel super special by grabbing them a gorgeous gift set from diptyque, whether they love mini candles or maybe even a fragrance diffuser kit for their car. See our top 12 finds below, and remember to shop fast. The brand's products sell out all the time!

This Limited-Edition Candle Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H1Gq3_0iuknZot00
Nordstrom

How beautiful is the holiday packaging on these colorful candles? Even the box is wildly beautiful. Don't miss out on this wintry, limited-edition set, featuring a Sapin candle, a Neige candle and an Étincelles candle!

See it!

Get the diptyque Three Starry Skies Candle Set for just $144 at Nordstrom!

This Perfumed Brooch Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32BvAw_0iuknZot00
Saks Fifth Avenue

How cool is this as a gift? It comes with four perfumed ceramics that can be slipped behind the golden bird brooch, acting as both a fragrance and a fashion accessory!

Get the diptyque Pret a Parfumer Perfumed Brooch for just $120 at Saks Fifth Avenue!

This Eau de Toilette Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cL0Yy_0iuknZot00
Saks Fifth Avenue

Can't pick just one fragrance? Grab this set of five vials instead to take the pressure off. Five fragrances is more fun than one!

See it!

Get the diptyque Eau de Toilette 5 Vial Set for just $128 at Saks Fifth Avenue!

This Mini Candle Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25ku9b_0iuknZot00
Saks Fifth Avenue

This starry set features five mini versions of some of diptyque's most famous scents, including Baies and Tubéreuse!

See it!

Get the diptyque Mini 5-Piece Candle Set for just $95 at Saks Fifth Avenue!

This Hand Care Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14QVM3_0iuknZot00
Nordstrom

This set comes with a softening hand wash, a velvety hand lotion and even a rise-free hand wash for on the go. The packaging is obviously so giftable too!

See it!

Get the diptyque The Art of Hand Care Travel Set for just $50 at Nordstrom!

This Candles and Carousel Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nF1TC_0iuknZot00
Saks Fifth Avenue

This beautiful set acts as both a home fragrance and the perfect holiday decor. It comes with a Roses candle and a Mimosa candle, plus a golden carousel that spins over the candle when it's lit!

See it!

Get the diptyque Candles & Carousel 3-Piece Set for just $150 at Saks Fifth Avenue!

This Perfumed Ceramic Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gQPDp_0iuknZot00
Saks Fifth Avenue

This set of four fragranced ceramics will be perfect for the brooch we listed above or another fragrance brooch!

See it!

Get the diptyque Eau Capitale 4-Piece Perfumed Ceramic Set for just $55 at Saks Fifth Avenue!

This Car Diffuser Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46S2S3_0iuknZot00
Nordstrom

We love filling our home with the lovely fragrances of candles and diffusers, so why not our car? This set comes with a gorgeous diffuser plus an insert in the famous Baies scent!

See it!

Get the diptyque Baies Car Diffuser & Insert for just $110 at Nordstrom!

This Three Candle Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Iv42_0iuknZot00
Saks Fifth Avenue

Just because it's winter doesn't mean we can't indulge in summery scents. This limited set comes with Lavender Leaf, Lemongrass and Lemon Verbena candles!

See it!

Get the diptyque 3-Piece Candle Set for just $114 at Saks Fifth Avenue!

This Eaux de Parfum Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R8oJ5_0iuknZot00
Saks Fifth Avenue

This celestial set comes with five mini vials of perfumes, making it the perfect gift for a fragrance lover who's still looking for their signature scent!

See it!

Get the diptyque Eaux de Parfum 5-Piece Discovery Set for just $120 at Saks Fifth Avenue!

This Votive Candle Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jyGSs_0iuknZot00
Saks Fifth Avenue

Sleek and sophisticated, this three-candle set features three of diptyque's bestsellers: Bais, Figuier and Roses!

See it!

Get the diptyque Set of 3 Votive Candles for just $120 at Saks Fifth Avenue!

This Reed Diffuser Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KFbq1_0iuknZot00
Saks Fifth Avenue

Not everyone loves candles — but they still want their home to smell like heaven. That's where this glass bottle reed diffuser comes in, featuring six rattan reeds and a funnel!

See it!

Get the diptyque Baies Reed Diffuser Set for just $190 at Nordstrom!

