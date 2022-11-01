Read full article on original website
PlayStation users can grab a major freebie right now, no PS Plus needed
There’s no denying that PlayStation Plus subscribers have it best when it comes to freebies. This month, all PS Plus subscribers were treated to Hot Wheels Unleashed, Injustice 2, and Superhot which is a very respectable line-up yet simultaneously pales in comparison to this month’s bumper Extra and Premium tier drops.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Free Games for November 2022 Revealed
With November right around the corner, Sony has today announced the lineup of free PS4 and PS5 games that will be coming to PlayStation Plus beginning next week. Per usual, the monthly slate of PS Plus titles happened to leak beforehand, which means we have already had a good idea of what to expect. Still, that lineup has now been confirmed.
ComicBook
Popular 2022 PS4 Game Is Now Only $0.02
A popular PS4 game that was just released this Spring and previously cost $12.99 is now only $0.02 in a permanent price drop. It gets stranger though. While the game is two pennies on PS4, it's actually free on Xbox One and PC via Steam. The game in question is Destroy All Humans! Clone Carnage, which just came out back on May 31. Today, THQ Nordic announced the game was going free-to-play, except on PS4, where it will now cost the aforementioned two pennies.
dotesports.com
Iconic Mario titles are now available on Nintendo Switch Online
Mario Party 1 and 2 are available now for expansion pack members of Nintendo’s very own subscription service. These games have been much-awaited games to be released on Nintendo Switch Online with players already looking for it the moment Nintendo announced the expansion pack, which includes the N64. Now...
The Verge
Twitch partners with Xbox for free PC Game Pass subscriptions when you buy subs
Twitch is partnering with Xbox this week to give away three months of PC Game Pass subscriptions when you purchase or gift two new Twitch subs. The free PC Game Pass offer will give new subscribers access to the service, which includes titles like A Plague Tale: Requiem, Persona 5, and Microsoft’s first-party games like Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, and Sea of Thieves.
dotesports.com
All MTG Arena contents in Brothers’ War pre-order bundles
Wizards of the Coast will offer MTG Arena players two pre-order bundles for the upcoming The Brothers’ War set, featuring bonus products. Scheduled to digitally release on Nov. 15, The Brothers’ War (BRO) showcases the epic battle between Mishra and Urza on the plane of Dominaria. The set is also slated to include a large number of Artifacts, both creatures, and non-creatures. Starting on Oct. 27, players can pre-order a pack or play bundle from the MTG Arena store.
Even Xbox Series X chief says they waited too long for next big exclusive
Xbox head Phil Spencer reassured gamers that 2023 will be a much richer year for exclusive games on Xbox Series X.
ComicBook
Beloved Nintendo 64 Game Coming to Modern Consoles
Over the last year, a lot of classic Nintendo 64 games have found a new audience thanks to Nintendo Switch Online. The 1998 platformer Glover won't be coming to the subscription service, but publisher Qubyte Interactive has announced that the game will be seeing a release on modern platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game's return was announced during Qubyte Connect, and it will be a part of the publisher's "Qubyte Classics" series. As of this writing, no release date has been revealed for the game.
Polygon
The Sims’ first real competitor arrives at the perfect time
The Sims has been a popular and long-lasting franchise because it taps into such a simple but fulfilling fantasy: playing with make-believe characters in a dollhouse. The player is ultimately in control, but the story can manifest in a dozen different ways — or maybe there’s no story at all, and the joy comes from crafting the perfect tiny house.
ComicBook
Epic Games Store's First Free Games of November Are Now Available
Epic Games Store's first free for November are now available to download free of charge for one week. Between right now and next Thursday, all Epic Games Store users on PC can download two games for free. One of these two games is an action-adventure puzzle game while the other is a first-person shooter. And according to Metacritic, both games are pretty solid.
Gamespot
Hundreds Of Xbox Games Get Steep Discounts In New Sale
The Xbox Store has kicked off new sales to celebrate autumn, featuring deals on a wide variety of games, both AAA and indie. Hundreds of games are currently discounted on the Xbox Store across the Harvest Sale and ID@Xbox Deep Discounts Sale. Now's your chance to snag great games such as Red Dead Redemption 2's Ultimate Edition for only $35 (down from $100) and Stardew Valley for just $9.
ComicBook
PS5 and Xbox Series X Owners Get Stealth Release, Free for Some
PS5 and Xbox Series X|S owners were surprised with a new stealth release today, and it's free for some users. The Nintendo Switch usually has a monopoly on stealth releases, but more developers and publishers are starting to deploy the same tactic on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, especially when the game is already available on PS4 and Xbox One. The latest example of this is Endling: Extinction s Forever, which was randomly dropped on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S today. And if you own the game on PS4 or Xbox One, it's free.
Skyrim cheats and console commands to Godmode your way across Tamriel
With a Skyrim console command you can level up your skills and fully customise your Elder Scrolls experience
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Users Losing Access to Popular Survival Game
Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC are about to lose access to one of the most popular survivable games on the subscription service. Why? Well, because the deal to keep in Game Pass is about to expire. More specifically, on November 15 -- which is 13 days away from the moment of publishing -- Subnautica will no longer be available via the subscription service.
techunwrapped.com
Play PS4 or PS5 without anyone finding out and bothering you
There are times when you feel like play console without anyone bothering you… or without anyone knowing. So, in this article we are going to tell you what you have to do if you want to play PS4 or PS5 in offline modeso that they leave you quiet for a while and you can disconnect from everything except the game, worth the redundancy.
Genshin Impact Update 3.2 brings new characters, quests, and more
Genshin Impact Update 3.2 is here, adding more characters to collect and questlines to finish.
IGN
God of War Ragnarok Graphics Comparison: PS5 vs. PS4 vs. PS4 Pro
The long-awaited follow up to the stellar God of War (2018) is almost here, and there are a lot of ways to play the game. God of War Ragnarok will be launching simultaneously on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles. So whether you're up to date with a PS5 and want to see how Sony Santa Monica has utilized that extra hardware, or if you're still rocking a base model PS4 or even a PS4 Pro, this video should give you an idea as to what you're visually in for. Make sure to sound off in the comments how you'll be enjoying God of War Ragnarok!
Digital Trends
Get Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II from GameStop with a little something extra
This content was produced in partnership with GameStop. One of the most anticipated game releases of the year — outside of — has been Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, and that’s proving to be true since it amassed $800 million over its launch weekend. While the official release date was Friday, October 28, eager fans were able to pick it up at midnight on Thursday at select locations. And if you weren’t sure where to grab it, well, GameStop is the place to be. That’s especially true if you’re a PowerUp Rewards Pro member, but regardless, it’s an excellent time to celebrate the launch of Modern Warfare II.
Xbox and Twitch are teaming up to offer cheaper access to PC Game Pass
Twitch and Microsoft announced a joint promotion today that will land you three free months of PC Game Pass when you purchase two subs on Twitch.
TechSpot
Switch bundle highlights Nintendo's upcoming Black Friday sale
What just happened? Nintendo has shared a preview of its upcoming Black Friday offers. Unlike others that have jumped the shark with Black Friday events that launched a full month early, Nintendo is taking a more traditional and reserved approach with its offerings. The centerpiece of Nintendo's Black Friday sale...
