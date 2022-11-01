Read full article on original website
Related
Miners survived on instant coffee while trapped underground for nine days
SEOUL — Two South Korean miners were rescued Friday from a collapsed zinc mine after spending nine days trapped below the surface. The rescued men, aged 62 and 56, were trapped almost 650 feet underground after a portion of the mine collapsed on Oct. 26, according to the BBC.
Krugman unveils account on Twitter alternative
New York Times columnist Paul Krugman on Sunday revealed he created an account on the platform Mastodon as some Twitter users seek alternatives following billionaire Elon Musk’s purchase of the platform. “So, I’ve opened a Mastodon account as a precaution against the possible Muskocalypse on this site,” Krugman wrote on Twitter, adding that he uses the…
Musk threatens to boot Twitter account impersonators
BOSTON — (AP) — Elon Musk tweeted Sunday that Twitter will permanently suspend any account on the social media platform that impersonates another. The platform's new owner issued the warning after some celebrities changed their Twitter display names — not their account names — and tweeted as ‘Elon Musk’ in reaction to the billionaire's decision to offer verified accounts to all comers for $8 month.
Model minorities and murder: Tracey Lien investigates the Vietnamese Cabramatta of the 1990s
Bruce Lee famously gave the advice, “research your own experience”. In her debut novel, All That’s Left Unsaid, Tracey Lien researches her experience to convey the emotional complexity of Vietnamese refugee and immigrant experiences in Australia. Lien was born and raised in South Western Sydney, and grew up in 1990s Cabramatta, where her enthralling murder mystery is set. She earned her Masters of Fine Arts at the University of Kansas and worked as a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Review: All That’s Left Unsaid – Tracey Lien (HQ Fiction) A ‘model minority’ and drug crimes In the opening pages of the novel, narrator...
Comments / 0