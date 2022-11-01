Bruce Lee famously gave the advice, “research your own experience”. In her debut novel, All That’s Left Unsaid, Tracey Lien researches her experience to convey the emotional complexity of Vietnamese refugee and immigrant experiences in Australia. Lien was born and raised in South Western Sydney, and grew up in 1990s Cabramatta, where her enthralling murder mystery is set. She earned her Masters of Fine Arts at the University of Kansas and worked as a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Review: All That’s Left Unsaid – Tracey Lien (HQ Fiction) A ‘model minority’ and drug crimes In the opening pages of the novel, narrator...

