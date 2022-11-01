ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ktxs.com

Assistant DA withdraws from 2019 Walmart mass shooting case

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX) — El Paso's Assistant District Attorney Curtis Cox sent a letter to the judge presiding over the 2019 Walmart mass shooting case and said he is withdrawing. Cox sent the letter to Judge Sam Medrano on Thursday. While it is not the practice of Assistant...
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy