ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
torquenews.com

Costco Auto Program Offers Members $500 Off Bolt and Bolt EUV

A new promotion by Costco Auto Program offers EV shoppers a rare discount on a very popular model. Costco Auto Program assists Costco members in purchasing new automobiles at a discount. We all know how Costco works to save its members money on everyday items, but did you also know that the program can help shoppers save hundreds or thousands on vehicles?
torquenews.com

Don't Buy The Old Subaru Ascent - 5 Reasons To Wait For New Models This Winter

The 2022 Subaru Ascent sales drop before the newly-upgraded SUVs arrive. Check out the new report and why 3-Row SUV shoppers should wait for the 2023 models. Should you buy a 2022 Subaru Ascent or wait for the newly-redesigned 2023 models? Customers may not have a choice now as most 2022 Ascent models are sold out, and 2023 models will begin to arrive now. If a Subaru retailer still has a few 2022 models, the 2023 model gets significant new upgrades worth waiting for.
torquenews.com

Prius Owner Repair Warning from Toyota Mechanic

Who do you go to when your Prius has a problem? Here’s an excellent example of what can happen when the wrong person is working on your Prius according to a Toyota mechanic who had to fix another garage’s mistakes. Looking for Mr. Goodwrench. In past articles we’ve...
torquenews.com

Why The New Subaru Forester Jumped An Enormous 148 Percent In One Month

Subaru reports sales of the 2023 Subaru Forester jumped in October. Here's why Forester sales are up a staggering amount and what's next for shoppers. The Subaru Forester just broke an eight-month losing streak. The 2023 Forester compact SUV arrives now, and new model sales jumped nearly 150 percent in October. Subaru of America (SOA) reported October sales, and the recently-redesigned Forester sales are up for the first time since January.
torquenews.com

The Most Reliable Toyota Ever Made

Are you looking for the cheapest, most reliable, easiest to fix, and practical used Toyota ever made? Would you believe that it’s a Toyota Echo BMW?! Find out now just what this is all about from a Toyota mechanic who has an interesting car in his garage that he recommends for anyone struggling to get through these tough days of inflated car prices and the rising cost of gasoline.
torquenews.com

Life After The STI - Is The Next-Gen Subaru WRX’s Run Already Over?

The next-generation 2022 Subaru WRX is down in sales again. Is the newly-remodeled WRX run already over for performance fans? Check the details here before you buy one. How is the next-generation 2022 Subaru WRX doing after ten months of sales this year? After two months of sales increases in July and August, the next-generation Subaru WRX showed signs of life after the STI. But Subaru of America (SOA) reports sales have significantly dropped in September and even more in October.
torquenews.com

Ford EcoBoost Engine Owners are Getting the Wrong Repair Part Warning

Into its second generation of the Ford EcoBoost engine, there remains a timing problem that continues, but does not go away for very long after a repair. Find out now what part this Ford mechanic says Ford owners need to make sure their garage is using when repairing their vehicle’s timing problem with the new and improved part rather than the old failing part Ford is reputedly still trying to unload onto its customers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy