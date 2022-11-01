Read full article on original website
Elon Musk is bringing at least 50 engineers from Tesla to Twitter. Most have little to no experience designing social networks and use an entirely different programming language altogether, report says.
New Twitter owner Elon Musk is bringing engineers from his other businesses to work on the social network. Insider previously reported that Tesla engineers are reviewing existing Twitter code. Tesla engineers have little experience designing for social media and use a different programming language, CNBC reported. As the new owner...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Called 2022 Crypto Crash Issues Fresh Bitcoin and Ethereum Alert
The crypto analyst who accurately called this year’s crypto market collapse is warning of new price lows for digital assets this month. The pseudonymous trader known as Crypto Capo tells his 573,000 Twitter followers that several market conditions point to price collapses in November for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and other altcoins.
protocol.com
The battle for AI talent
Good morning! National security hawks and tech investors have been pushing for AI researchers from China to stay in the U.S. But anti-China efforts could counteract the U.S. government's tech talent recruitment goals. The push and pull for AI smarts. The mission to bring more AI researchers from China to...
NASDAQ
Post-Merge, Ethereum’s Security Remains Top of Mind
Ethereum has been deemed one of the most popular blockchains in the world, housing over 3,000 decentralized applications and welcoming over 400k daily active users. The recent Ethereum Merge proved to be one of the most pivotal moments for the blockchain since its fork in 2016. For this reason, and because it will help onboard more users to Web3 and blockchain, its transition from a Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus mechanism to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) was widely anticipated and generated endless speculation.
Benzinga
Musk Reportedly Suspends Twitter Work On Crypto Wallet, Boeing's Jeppesen Hit By Potential Ransomware Attack, Lyft Cuts Workforce: Top Stories Friday, Nov. 04
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk has ordered Twitter Inc's teams to find up to $1 billion in annual infrastructure cost savings raising concerns that Twitter could go down during high-traffic events like the U.S. midterm elections. Twitter must find between $1.5 million - $3 million a day in savings...
protocol.com
Sharpen your knives: 81% of CHROs say they’re cutting head count
Welcome back to our Workplace newsletter. Today, Amazon and Qualcomm are freezing corporate hiring and big cuts are coming to Twitter, Lyft, and Stripe. Apparently, sleeping on the office floor is back. And 81% of HR execs told PwC they were reducing head count through layoffs, more aggressive performance management, or otherwise.
FCC Commissioner Calls for Ban of Popular Social Networking Site
Brendan Carr, who serves as one of the five commissioners at the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), says that the U.S. government should ban TikTok, according to Axios. Carr says that The Council on Foreign Investment in the U.S. (CFIUS) should take action on TikTok.
