Ethereum has been deemed one of the most popular blockchains in the world, housing over 3,000 decentralized applications and welcoming over 400k daily active users. The recent Ethereum Merge proved to be one of the most pivotal moments for the blockchain since its fork in 2016. For this reason, and because it will help onboard more users to Web3 and blockchain, its transition from a Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus mechanism to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) was widely anticipated and generated endless speculation.

1 DAY AGO