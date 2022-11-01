ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Business Insider

Elon Musk is bringing at least 50 engineers from Tesla to Twitter. Most have little to no experience designing social networks and use an entirely different programming language altogether, report says.

New Twitter owner Elon Musk is bringing engineers from his other businesses to work on the social network. Insider previously reported that Tesla engineers are reviewing existing Twitter code. Tesla engineers have little experience designing for social media and use a different programming language, CNBC reported. As the new owner...
dailyhodl.com

Analyst Who Called 2022 Crypto Crash Issues Fresh Bitcoin and Ethereum Alert

The crypto analyst who accurately called this year’s crypto market collapse is warning of new price lows for digital assets this month. The pseudonymous trader known as Crypto Capo tells his 573,000 Twitter followers that several market conditions point to price collapses in November for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and other altcoins.
protocol.com

The battle for AI talent

Good morning! National security hawks and tech investors have been pushing for AI researchers from China to stay in the U.S. But anti-China efforts could counteract the U.S. government's tech talent recruitment goals. The push and pull for AI smarts. The mission to bring more AI researchers from China to...
NASDAQ

Post-Merge, Ethereum’s Security Remains Top of Mind

Ethereum has been deemed one of the most popular blockchains in the world, housing over 3,000 decentralized applications and welcoming over 400k daily active users. The recent Ethereum Merge proved to be one of the most pivotal moments for the blockchain since its fork in 2016. For this reason, and because it will help onboard more users to Web3 and blockchain, its transition from a Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus mechanism to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) was widely anticipated and generated endless speculation.
protocol.com

Sharpen your knives: 81% of CHROs say they’re cutting head count

Welcome back to our Workplace newsletter. Today, Amazon and Qualcomm are freezing corporate hiring and big cuts are coming to Twitter, Lyft, and Stripe. Apparently, sleeping on the office floor is back. And 81% of HR execs told PwC they were reducing head count through layoffs, more aggressive performance management, or otherwise.

