Musk threatens to boot Twitter account impersonators
BOSTON — (AP) — Elon Musk tweeted Sunday that Twitter will permanently suspend any account on the social media platform that impersonates another. The platform's new owner issued the warning after some celebrities changed their Twitter display names — not their account names — and tweeted as ‘Elon Musk’ in reaction to the billionaire's decision to offer verified accounts to all comers for $8 month as he simultaneously laid off a big chunk of the workforce.
World Screen News
Lionsgate Posts Q2 Loss
Reporting second-quarter revenues of $875.2 million, Lionsgate recorded a net loss for the period of $1.8 billion following a goodwill writedown related to STARZ and international restructuring charges. The significant Q2 loss comes after the independent studio made a strategic decision to exit seven Lionsgate+ (formerly StarzPlay International) territories: France,...
World Screen News
John Wick Prequel Series Set for Prime Video Internationally
Prime Video is to launch The Continental, the event series based on the John Wick blockbuster action franchise, worldwide, excluding the U.S., Israel and the Middle East, in 2023. Produced by Lionsgate Television, The Continental is told from the perspective of the hotel manager, portrayed by Ian McShane in the...
World Screen News
Sky & Peacock Order The Day of the Jackal Adaptation
Sky and Peacock have ordered a series adaptation of Frederick Forsyth’s thriller The Day of the Jackal from Carnival Films, part of Universal International Studios, in association with Sky Studios. The series will offer a contemporary reimagining of the novel and its 1973 film adaptation, delving deeper into the...
World Screen News
Channel 4 to Unify Brands
Starting next year, Channel 4 is bringing all of its channels and services under one brand. All 4 will change to Channel 4, as Channel 4 becomes the first U.K. broadcaster to adopt one brand identity across its digital and linear channels. Channel 4’s entire portfolio of channels will also align with the Channel 4 brand.
World Screen News
New Degrassi Series on Pause
WarnerMedia has confirmed that the previously announced new Degrassi series will not be debuting on its HBO Max service, and production on the show remains paused. Discussions concerning the contract between WildBrain and WarnerMedia are ongoing. The 14-season library of Degrassi: The Next Generation continues to stream on the HBO Max platform.
