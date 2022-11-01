Read full article on original website
Xilam & Youku Producing More Lupin’s Tales
Xilam Animation and Youku, Alibaba Group’s online streaming platform, have extended their partnership for a new season of the preschool comedy Lupin’s Tales. The upcoming season will consist of 78 7-minute episodes and is set to launch on Youku and France Télévisions in early 2024. Xilam Animation is also working on 26 shorts titled Lupin on a Mission to debut around Christmas.
Sky & Peacock Order The Day of the Jackal Adaptation
Sky and Peacock have ordered a series adaptation of Frederick Forsyth’s thriller The Day of the Jackal from Carnival Films, part of Universal International Studios, in association with Sky Studios. The series will offer a contemporary reimagining of the novel and its 1973 film adaptation, delving deeper into the...
TV Latina Festival: Registration Closing Soon
Registration for the TV Latina Festival, which kicks off Monday and runs until Thursday, November 10, is closing soon. Register for FREE here!. The TV Latina Festival is a FREE event focusing on talent, creators, producers, streaming executives and distributors from Latin America spotlighting the latest trends in multiplatform titles, production and bringing product to global screens.
1966: Who Stole The World Cup? Debuting on Channel 4
Channel 4 has slated Noah Media Group’s 1966: Who Stole The World Cup? to premiere on November 14. The 60-minute film, narrated by Alan Ford (Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels; Snatch), tells the real story of the disappearance of the Jules Rimet trophy weeks before the 1966 World Cup tournament. The statuette was eventually retrieved by a dog named Pickles, but what happened to it during the days it was missing has been a mystery until now.
SBS Orders The Matchmakers
SBS has commissioned the observational documentary series The Matchmakers, which is to be produced by BBC Studios Australia and New Zealand. The series follows three matchmakers from Jewish, Muslim and Hindu cultures as they help singles navigate the dating process, from first dates, awkward family meetings and sensitive negotiations to the final resolution—a rejection or a wedding.
Lionsgate Posts Q2 Loss
Reporting second-quarter revenues of $875.2 million, Lionsgate recorded a net loss for the period of $1.8 billion following a goodwill writedown related to STARZ and international restructuring charges. The significant Q2 loss comes after the independent studio made a strategic decision to exit seven Lionsgate+ (formerly StarzPlay International) territories: France,...
Couples Therapy Format Being Localized in New Zealand
Paramount Global Content Distribution has secured a deal that sees the Showtime documentary series Couples Therapy being adapted in New Zealand. Couples Therapy New Zealand will be produced by Warner Bros. International Television Production NZ for Warner Bros. Discovery’s BVOD platform ThreeNow and linear channel Three. The ten-part series is currently in casting and slated to launch early next year.
Jetpack Expands Into Licensing & Brand Management
Jetpack Distribution is building out its business to cover global entertainment brand management, including the development of licensing and merchandising plans. Jetpack now offers worldwide content distribution as well as ways to generate ancillary revenue through a variety of brand extensions and channels, including retail, toys, publishing, digital, gaming and events.
Kino Lorber Acquires Streamer MHz Choice
International film distributor Kino Lorber has acquired MHz Networks, operator of the MHz Choice U.S. SVOD service that delivers TV series from across the globe. The newly combined company, Kino Lorber Media Group, now has more than 5,000 titles—over 10,000 hours—of series and movies under license. “MHz’s track...
Event Review: MIA
The eighth edition of MIA | International Audiovisual Market took place in Rome from October 11 to 15, wrapping with “impressive achievements,” according to Gaia Tridente, director. “More than 2,400 accredited people from 60 countries around the world literally flooded the Cinema Barberini and Palazzo Barberini during these five days,” she adds.
Channel 4 to Unify Brands
Starting next year, Channel 4 is bringing all of its channels and services under one brand. All 4 will change to Channel 4, as Channel 4 becomes the first U.K. broadcaster to adopt one brand identity across its digital and linear channels. Channel 4’s entire portfolio of channels will also align with the Channel 4 brand.
Mattel Launches Masters of the Universe & Fall Guys Partnership
Mattel and Devolver Digital have opened presales for a special release of Masters of the Universe x Fall Guys toys and begun an in-game playable event called “The Power of Beanskull.”. The limited-edition action figure multipack features Fall Guys Beans as He-Man, Skeletor, Teela and Battle Cat. In the...
Streaming Usage Hits New High in the U.S.
Streaming continues to outpace broadcast and cable usage in the U.S., taking a 36.9 percent share of viewing time in September, per Nielsen. Streaming hit a new high despite gains in broadcast TV viewing amid the kickoff of the fall TV season and the return of sports. Overall TV viewing was up 2.4 percent in September, according to Nielsen’s The Gauge. Sports viewing alone rose 222 percent on broadcast TV, taking a 25.1 percent share.
