When I went to Taiwan in 1956, I was told that I should go the East Coast. It was known for its typhoons and earthquakes, but also beautiful scenery. The most important reason for being sent there was that there were many indigenous people who lived there. These are people who were the first to migrate from the Asia mainland to the Pacific Islands. They spoke languages related to the large family of languages spoken from...

HAWAII STATE ・ 24 MINUTES AGO