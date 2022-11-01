Alyssa Sapire has been promoted to lead all content for Disney Junior, after having served as acting head of content for the preschool brand since March. Sapire, who joined Disney in 2016, serves as creative steward for Disney Junior content, with strategic oversight for development, current and acquired programming for linear and streaming. As senior VP of development, series and strategy, she works closely with Disney Media Entertainment and Distribution to identify, develop and bolster Disney Junior franchise opportunities, extending the brand to consumers across multiple touchpoints.

1 DAY AGO