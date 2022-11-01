Read full article on original website
Sky & Peacock Order The Day of the Jackal Adaptation
Sky and Peacock have ordered a series adaptation of Frederick Forsyth’s thriller The Day of the Jackal from Carnival Films, part of Universal International Studios, in association with Sky Studios. The series will offer a contemporary reimagining of the novel and its 1973 film adaptation, delving deeper into the...
Channel 4 to Unify Brands
Starting next year, Channel 4 is bringing all of its channels and services under one brand. All 4 will change to Channel 4, as Channel 4 becomes the first U.K. broadcaster to adopt one brand identity across its digital and linear channels. Channel 4’s entire portfolio of channels will also align with the Channel 4 brand.
Jetpack Expands Into Licensing & Brand Management
Jetpack Distribution is building out its business to cover global entertainment brand management, including the development of licensing and merchandising plans. Jetpack now offers worldwide content distribution as well as ways to generate ancillary revenue through a variety of brand extensions and channels, including retail, toys, publishing, digital, gaming and events.
Lionsgate Posts Q2 Loss
Reporting second-quarter revenues of $875.2 million, Lionsgate recorded a net loss for the period of $1.8 billion following a goodwill writedown related to STARZ and international restructuring charges. The significant Q2 loss comes after the independent studio made a strategic decision to exit seven Lionsgate+ (formerly StarzPlay International) territories: France,...
1966: Who Stole The World Cup? Debuting on Channel 4
Channel 4 has slated Noah Media Group’s 1966: Who Stole The World Cup? to premiere on November 14. The 60-minute film, narrated by Alan Ford (Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels; Snatch), tells the real story of the disappearance of the Jules Rimet trophy weeks before the 1966 World Cup tournament. The statuette was eventually retrieved by a dog named Pickles, but what happened to it during the days it was missing has been a mystery until now.
Foodie celeb Nigella Lawson loves American steakhouses, Tony Bourdain and live audiences
Nigella Lawson laughed in a bright, disarming manner when asked about her title of "domestic goddess" in England's culinary scene. Admitting that she brought the nickname on herself with her second book, the 2000 release, "How to Be a Domestic Goddess: Baking and the Art of Comfort Cooking," Lawson said the term doesn't...
TV Latina Festival: Registration Closing Soon
Registration for the TV Latina Festival, which kicks off Monday and runs until Thursday, November 10, is closing soon. Register for FREE here!. The TV Latina Festival is a FREE event focusing on talent, creators, producers, streaming executives and distributors from Latin America spotlighting the latest trends in multiplatform titles, production and bringing product to global screens.
Netflix Renews The Sandman
The Sandman, based on the DC comic series written by Neil Gaiman, is getting another season on Netflix, with new episodes and stories to be adapted. Episode count and story details are being kept under wraps. The first 11 episodes of the series are available on Netflix now. Gaiman said:...
Banijay’s Truly Original Inks Deal with Comedy Producers
The unscripted production company Truly Original, owned by Banijay, has signed a first-look deal with New York-based comedy producers Jim Biederman (Kids in the Hall) and Jodi Lennon (At Home with Amy Sedaris). Under the deal, Biederman and Lennon will help expand Truly Original’s unscripted comedy slate for streaming and...
SBS Orders The Matchmakers
SBS has commissioned the observational documentary series The Matchmakers, which is to be produced by BBC Studios Australia and New Zealand. The series follows three matchmakers from Jewish, Muslim and Hindu cultures as they help singles navigate the dating process, from first dates, awkward family meetings and sensitive negotiations to the final resolution—a rejection or a wedding.
Couples Therapy Format Being Localized in New Zealand
Paramount Global Content Distribution has secured a deal that sees the Showtime documentary series Couples Therapy being adapted in New Zealand. Couples Therapy New Zealand will be produced by Warner Bros. International Television Production NZ for Warner Bros. Discovery’s BVOD platform ThreeNow and linear channel Three. The ten-part series is currently in casting and slated to launch early next year.
John Wick Prequel Series Set for Prime Video Internationally
Prime Video is to launch The Continental, the event series based on the John Wick blockbuster action franchise, worldwide, excluding the U.S., Israel and the Middle East, in 2023. Produced by Lionsgate Television, The Continental is told from the perspective of the hotel manager, portrayed by Ian McShane in the...
Alyssa Sapire to Lead Content for Disney Junior
Alyssa Sapire has been promoted to lead all content for Disney Junior, after having served as acting head of content for the preschool brand since March. Sapire, who joined Disney in 2016, serves as creative steward for Disney Junior content, with strategic oversight for development, current and acquired programming for linear and streaming. As senior VP of development, series and strategy, she works closely with Disney Media Entertainment and Distribution to identify, develop and bolster Disney Junior franchise opportunities, extending the brand to consumers across multiple touchpoints.
New Degrassi Series on Pause
WarnerMedia has confirmed that the previously announced new Degrassi series will not be debuting on its HBO Max service, and production on the show remains paused. Discussions concerning the contract between WildBrain and WarnerMedia are ongoing. The 14-season library of Degrassi: The Next Generation continues to stream on the HBO Max platform.
Kino Lorber Acquires Streamer MHz Choice
International film distributor Kino Lorber has acquired MHz Networks, operator of the MHz Choice U.S. SVOD service that delivers TV series from across the globe. The newly combined company, Kino Lorber Media Group, now has more than 5,000 titles—over 10,000 hours—of series and movies under license. “MHz’s track...
Channel 5, Network 10 Commission Danny Dyer-Led Thriller
The U.K.’s Channel 5 and Australia’s Network 10 and Fremantle Australia have commissioned Heat, an action thriller led by EastEnders star Danny Dyer. Taking place in Australia, the four-part series sees two families who are longtime friends travel to a secluded home for a summer vacation during bushfire season. As secrets and lies unravel, the house becomes a tinderbox, and not everyone will make it out alive.
