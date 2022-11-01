ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears trade for Steelers WR Chase Claypool

The Chicago Bears are trading for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

The Bears are sending a 2023 second-round pick to the Steelers in exchange for Claypool. According to Ian Rapoport, it’s Chicago’s second-round pick — not the one they received from the Baltimore Ravens for Roquan Smith.

Receiver has been a big issue for the Bears this season, and general manager Ryan Poles just got quarterback Justin Fields some more help in the form of Claypool, who’s proven to be a playmaker.

In his rookie season, Claypool 62 catches for 873 yards and nine touchdowns. He followed that up with 59 catches for 860 yards and two scores in 2021.

Claypool, a former second-round pick out of Notre Dame, has totaled 32 catches for 311 yards and one touchdown with the Steelers this season.

Claypool, 24, is under contract through 2023. He’s the kind of vertical threat this Bears passing game has been missing, and there’s no denying his upside, especially paired with Fields.

Not to mention, it’s got to feel good knowing the Bears landed a receiver that has been linked to the Green Bay Packers.

