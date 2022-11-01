Read full article on original website
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Sydney Sweeney To Star and Exec Produce New ‘Barbarella’ Movie For Sony Pictures
EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney isn’t done staying busy with Sony Pictures, as sources tell Deadline the Emmy-nominated Euphoria and The White Lotus actress is attached to star in a new Barbarella movie for the studio. The film is based on Jean-Claude Forest’s French comic book series that was turned into a 1968 movie starring Jane Fonda. Insiders add that the new movie is still in development with no writer or director attached, but say that Sweeney is expected to executive produce. Related Story Sydney Sweeney, Brad Fuller And Sony Developing Adaptation Of 'The Registration' Related Story 'El Muerto': Jonás Cuarón To Direct Bad Bunny In Sony's...
HBO Max is set to lose one of the most iconic horror franchises ever made in November
As the spooktacular month of October draws near its end, corporations and companies alike are preparing for the ever-popular holiday season, which includes rolling out the red carpet for an abundance of Christmas movies and television shows. But before Mariah Carey and her Christmas anthem defrost for the winter, streaming services like HBO Max are eager for fans to enjoy an iconic horror franchise for a few more weeks, before the notable genre franchise is removed from the service in November.
7 new Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, and HBO Max movies and shows to stream this weekend
Here's our guide on what to stream over the next couple of days
CNN to Pull Back on Original Series, Films
Food gurus like Anthony Bourdain and Stanley Tucci will no longer figure as prominently in the recipe for programming at CNN. The pair are among the celebrities who helped pioneer a winning new formula at the outlet: Take viewers to places they couldn’t normally get to, add some beautiful shots of food or culture and, voila! The news outlet secured a new foothold in documentaries and docu-series that won the attention of top advertisers and could be played again and again. Now, according to a memo from the Warner Bros. Discovery-backed outlet’s top executive, such ingredients are being put back on the...
Viral Low-Budget Horror ‘Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey’ Getting Theatrical Release in U.S., U.K., Canada, Mexico (Exclusive)
Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey, the extremely low-budget and extremely bloody take on A.A. Milne’s beloved children’s story that became a viral sensation when stills were released over the summer, is heading to cinemas. Fathom Events is set to release the slasher horror — from director Rhys Frake-Waterfield — for a one-day event across hundreds of U.S. theaters on Feb. 15. Meanwhile, Altitude has acquired Blood and Honey for the U.K., Mexican chain Cinemex has plans to put it on several hundred screens and in Canada the Cineplex chain is releasing the film. The Hollywood Reporter understands that several other territories are also...
‘John Wick’ Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ to Stream Internationally on Prime Video
“The Continental,” the prequel series to the “John Wick” films, will stream exclusively for Prime Video members, excluding the U.S., Israel and the Middle East when it launches in 2023, Amazon announced on Thursday. In the U.S., the series about the secretive assassins’ hotel will stream on Peacock.
Top sci-fi movies and TV shows to watch on Amazon Prime in November
Time to catch up on some long overdue sci-fi, so here's our handy guide to what's on
8 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (October 28)
Hold the front page! We’ve upped our usual seven streaming recommendations to eight this week, such is the frequency with which Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and the rest are dropping new movies and TV shows for viewers to enjoy. It’s a prolific few days on Netflix, in particular,...
Dangerous Liaisons Renewed for Lionsgate+
Lionsgate+ has greenlit a second season of Dangerous Liaisons ahead of the series premiere this Sunday. The drama series features iconic literary lovers Marquise de Merteuil (played by Alice Englert) and Vicomte de Valmont (played by Nicholas Denton). The sophomore run is expected to begin production at the start of 2023 in Prague, Czech Republic.
Channel 5, Network 10 Commission Danny Dyer-Led Thriller
The U.K.’s Channel 5 and Australia’s Network 10 and Fremantle Australia have commissioned Heat, an action thriller led by EastEnders star Danny Dyer. Taking place in Australia, the four-part series sees two families who are longtime friends travel to a secluded home for a summer vacation during bushfire season. As secrets and lies unravel, the house becomes a tinderbox, and not everyone will make it out alive.
Prime Video Explores Black Excellence in Riches
Prime Video is gearing up to debut its new series Riches, exploring Black excellence, beauty and entrepreneurship, on December 2. Created and written by Abby Ajayi (How to Get Away With Murder, Inventing Anna), the series follows the exploits of the privileged, super successful Richards family. When their patriarch passes suddenly, the family’s world comes crashing down as his different sets of children vie for control.
Ian Rankin’s Detective Rebus to Be Reimagined in New Series
Viaplay, Eleventh Hour Films and author Ian Rankin are partnering for a reimagining of Rankin’s iconic detective John Rebus. Set in contemporary Edinburgh, the six-part series places Rebus at the heart of a new story devised by screenwriter Gregory Burke (Entebbe, ’71). It marks the first Rebus TV adaptation in nearly 15 years.
9 NFT Projects Redefining Web3 in Anime PFPs.
One form of artwork has dominated the market for as long as users have been able to make their PFPs on community websites: the anime PFP. The most popular anime shows in the West were Cowboy Bebop on Adult Swim and Dragon Ball Z, which ran on Cartoon Network’s Toonami block from the 1990s to the mid-2000s. Because of this, many of the actors from these shows were used in the anime PFPs made during this time. It was typical to see characters like Goku, Vegeta, or Spike Spiegel in profile pictures. Unsurprisingly, avatars from that time tended to have similar appearances.
‘Westworld’: HBO Cancels Their Ambitious Sci-Fi Series After 4 Seasons
After four seasons, HBO’s ambitious series “Westworld” from showrunners Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan is officially ending. “Westworld” was mainly about sentient robots, aka hosts, created for a lavish theme park for the extremely rich where “anything goes.” Eventually, after killing a heap of humans, they make their way outside the park into a dystopian future society.
TV Latina Festival Agenda Digital Edition Now Available
The digital edition of the agenda for the TV Latina Festival is now available, presenting the full roster of talent, creators, producers and executives from Latin America’s leading streaming services and distributors taking part in the event to be held from November 7 to 10. Register for the FREE event here.
Paul Presburger Exits Pantelion Films & Pantaya
Paul Presburger is stepping down as the CEO of TelevisaUnivision’s Pantelion Films and Pantaya to focus on his production and co-financing company Globalgate Entertainment, which is working on a slate of titles for the Spanish-language content giant’s streaming service, ViX. Pantelion Films, a studio focused on the U.S....
Netflix and Blumhouse Exit Martial Arts Film ‘Absolute Dominion’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Netflix will no longer distribute and Blumhouse Productions will no longer produce “Absolute Dominion,” a science-fiction martial arts drama from filmmaker Lexi Alexander. Netflix greenlit the movie earlier this year, with Jason Blum and his Blumhouse Television banner on board to produce. It’s unclear why the two companies departed “Absolute Dominion,” but the filmmaking team is seeking new distribution. Principal photography took place this spring in Nevada. The project already wrapped filming, and it is currently in post production. “Bill and Ted” actor Alex Winter, Patton Oswalt and newcomer Désiré Mia star in the violent, post-apocalyptic film, which takes place in 2085 A.D....
1966: Who Stole The World Cup? Debuting on Channel 4
Channel 4 has slated Noah Media Group’s 1966: Who Stole The World Cup? to premiere on November 14. The 60-minute film, narrated by Alan Ford (Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels; Snatch), tells the real story of the disappearance of the Jules Rimet trophy weeks before the 1966 World Cup tournament. The statuette was eventually retrieved by a dog named Pickles, but what happened to it during the days it was missing has been a mystery until now.
'Jurassic Punk' Trailer Shows Highly Creative and Wild Life of 'Jurassic Park' and 'Terminator 2' Lead CGI Animator [Exclusive]
By its very definition, breaking a glass ceiling isn’t something that can be done easily. When it comes to cinema, you can pinpoint creative decisions that forever changed the movie industry – even if they don’t feel like a big deal now. One of these changes is highlighted by the documentary Jurassic Punk, which brings digital animator and supervisor Steve “Spaz” Williams front and center to talk about how he single-handedly led a revolution in terms of storytelling. He was responsible for bringing to life some iconic characters, including the dinosaurs of Steven Spielberg’s 1993 blockbuster Jurassic Park.
