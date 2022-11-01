One form of artwork has dominated the market for as long as users have been able to make their PFPs on community websites: the anime PFP. The most popular anime shows in the West were Cowboy Bebop on Adult Swim and Dragon Ball Z, which ran on Cartoon Network’s Toonami block from the 1990s to the mid-2000s. Because of this, many of the actors from these shows were used in the anime PFPs made during this time. It was typical to see characters like Goku, Vegeta, or Spike Spiegel in profile pictures. Unsurprisingly, avatars from that time tended to have similar appearances.

