Muskegon, MI

muskegon-mi.gov

H92032 Roberts St.; Barney Ave to Laketon Ave.

The City of Muskegon, Michigan will receive sealed bids until 2:00 p.m. local time on. Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at the City Clerk’s Office, City Hall, 933 Terrace Street, Muskegon,. Michigan, at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud for the following. items...
MUSKEGON, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Grand Rapids, Muskegon, Kalamazoo, Lansing all ran short on rain this growing season

The rainfall was below normal during our growing season here in southwest and south-central Michigan. Here’s a look at the slim values on rainfall. Below you are looking at the total rainfall from May 1 to November 1 this year. The east side of the state was even drier than our part of Lower Michigan. A few yellow squares east of Muskegon and northwest of Grand Rapids signify 25 inches to 30 inches of rain since May. Southern Kent County was much drier than northern Kent County.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
99.1 WFMK

The Oldest Township in Michigan: Created in 1837

According to the Muskegon Township web page, their Township “is the oldest (one) in the State of Michigan. It was (the) first township in the new State of Michigan to be created by the State Legislature in 1837 and included parts of what is now Ottawa and Oceana Counties.”
MUSKEGON, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Man, 50, killed at Wyoming maintenance company

WYOMING, Mich. — A man is dead after a workplace incident in Wyoming on Friday, the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration says. Officials said a 50-year-old maintenance worker was crushed between the loading dock and a box truck, sustaining fatal injuries. The box truck was being driven by...
WYOMING, MI
Joel Eisenberg

Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden Corral

The last Golden Corral buffet chain in the area is still awaiting demolition for a new, larger Chick-fil-A location. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WoodTV.com, MLive.com, and WZZM.com.

