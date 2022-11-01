Read full article on original website
H92032 Roberts St.; Barney Ave to Laketon Ave.
The City of Muskegon, Michigan will receive sealed bids until 2:00 p.m. local time on. Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at the City Clerk’s Office, City Hall, 933 Terrace Street, Muskegon,. Michigan, at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud for the following. items...
Consumers Energy prepare for power outages this weekend due to wind, storms
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Damaging winds and storms are expected to affect the Lower Peninsula starting Saturday morning through Sunday morning, according to Consumers Energy. Areas in Grand Rapids and the southwest region are forecasted to see the highest wind gusts which could include up to 60 mph. The wind...
Deputies: Body of Kzoo man found in field near South Haven
Deputies are investigating a suspicious death near South Haven.
Michigan mother warns of homeless labor scam after son in Grand Rapids potentially falls victim
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Ottawa County deputies are looking into a potential homeless labor scam. In this scam, criminals target homeless individuals by luring them with work and then coercing them to cash a fake check. Two men out of Grand Rapids may have fallen victim to the scam.
Is It Illegal In Michigan To Dispose Of Leaves In Garbage Cans?
With all of the leaves piling up in your yard, you are probably bending over backwards to get rid of them. Before you decide to just sweep them in the street or move them in anyway, ask yourself is it illegal in Michigan to put leaves in your trash can?
Grand Rapids, Muskegon, Kalamazoo, Lansing all ran short on rain this growing season
The rainfall was below normal during our growing season here in southwest and south-central Michigan. Here’s a look at the slim values on rainfall. Below you are looking at the total rainfall from May 1 to November 1 this year. The east side of the state was even drier than our part of Lower Michigan. A few yellow squares east of Muskegon and northwest of Grand Rapids signify 25 inches to 30 inches of rain since May. Southern Kent County was much drier than northern Kent County.
PD: Man shot in northwest Grand Rapids
Police are investigating after a man was shot in Grand Rapids Wednesday morning.
Sheriff: Group distracted shoppers, stole their credit cards
Two people had their credit cards stolen Wednesday evening in separate stores near Holland, deputies say.
DeVos family, business establishment putting big money into Grand Rapids City Commission races
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – One of West Michigan’s wealthiest families and financier of conservative politicians has thrown their financial support behind two Grand Rapids City Commission candidates, including one looking to unseat an incumbent. The financial contributions by more than half a dozen members of the DeVos family...
17-year-old bicyclist shot and killed along wooded road near Millennium Park
WYOMING, MI -- Police said a 17-year-old was fatally shot along Indian Mounds Drive and they are looking for the shooter. The teen, a male, was on a bicycle, according to Wyoming Police Capt. Tim Pols. Police responded about 2:50 p.m. to the 2200 block of Indian Mounds Drive, across...
Store worker shot teen during hold-up attempt in Grand Rapids area, police say
WYOMING, MI -- A 15-year-old is expected to survive after a Wyoming store worker shot him during what police were told was a hold-up attempt. The teen is in serious condition at a hospital. Wyoming police, during a Wednesday, Nov. 2 press conference, said the teen allegedly was among three...
The Oldest Township in Michigan: Created in 1837
According to the Muskegon Township web page, their Township “is the oldest (one) in the State of Michigan. It was (the) first township in the new State of Michigan to be created by the State Legislature in 1837 and included parts of what is now Ottawa and Oceana Counties.”
3 admit to inside job that lifted $1.2M from courier van
Three men who authorities say orchestrated an inside job to steal more than $1.2 million from a cash courier van in the Lansing area earlier this year have pleaded guilty to federal charges.
Grand Rapids woman, 28, killed in head-on crash on East Beltline
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A woman was killed and two others are injured after an early morning crash in Grand Rapids Twp., Michigan State Police say. The crash happened at the intersection of East Beltline Avenue and Reeds Lake Boulevard around 3:05 a.m. Police believe a 28-year-old woman from...
One arrested as Ottawa Co. deputies investigate string of mail thefts
A man has been arrested for trying to cash a fraudulent check as deputies continue to investigate mail thefts, authorities say.
FBI searches house in Grand Rapids
FBI agents carried out a search warrant in Grand Rapids Wednesday, though the agency would not immediately say why.
Man, 50, killed at Wyoming maintenance company
WYOMING, Mich. — A man is dead after a workplace incident in Wyoming on Friday, the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration says. Officials said a 50-year-old maintenance worker was crushed between the loading dock and a box truck, sustaining fatal injuries. The box truck was being driven by...
Grandma after bicyclist shot dead: ‘Somebody’s got to be a monster’
Wyoming police are working to learn why anyone would open fire on an 18-year-old bicyclist, killing him — was it random or was he targeted?
Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden Corral
The last Golden Corral buffet chain in the area is still awaiting demolition for a new, larger Chick-fil-A location. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WoodTV.com, MLive.com, and WZZM.com.
Report of teens wearing ski masks, trying to open car doors, ends with police catching 6
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Six teens were taken into custody after a witness called police to report seeing teens, wearing ski masks, trying to get into cars in the Cutlerville area. Kent County sheriff’s deputies said the teens were all from Grand Rapids and were two 16-year-old boys, two 14-year-old boys, a 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl.
