What Autopsies of Vaccinated People (With Covid Vaccines) Reveal About Post-Vaccine Deaths

And why it’s important to know them (and their limitations) Biomedical devices have their limits in understanding the body from the outside. That’s why autopsy— meaning ‘the act of seeing for oneself’ in Greek — remainsuseful to this day. To know what really happened, we have to understand the body from the inside. An autopsy, thus, dissects the dead body to determine the cause of death or the effects of a disease or treatment.
News-Medical.net

Myocarditis induced by COVID-19 infection is substantially greater than the risk posed by vaccines

The risk of developing myocarditis -; or inflammation of the heart muscle -; is seven times higher with a COVID-19 infection than with the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a recent study by Penn State College of Medicine scientists. Patients with myocarditis can experience chest pains, shortness of breath or an irregular heartbeat. In severe cases, the inflammation can lead to heart failure and death.
News-Medical.net

Third dose of COVID-19 mRNA vaccine offers cirrhosis patients strong protection against the virus

Cirrhosis of the liver is associated with decreased responsiveness to many vaccines, including those that protect against COVID-19. But new research, led by researchers at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and published in the Journal of Hepatology, suggests that getting a third dose of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine could overcome the decreased response, offering cirrhosis patients strong protection against the virus, severe illness, and death from COVID-19.
AL.com

RSV on the rise: What are the symptoms of RSV? How is it treated?

Cases of RSV – the acronym for respiratory syncytial virus – are rising across the country. Doctors at Children’s of Alabama said the combination of RSV and an uptick in flu cases have them bracing for a rough winter. “We have seen a lot of enteroviruses, just...
PBS NewsHour

What is RSV and why is it surging across the U.S.?

Children’s hospitals in parts of the U.S. are seeing a surge in a common respiratory illness that can cause severe breathing problems for babies. RSV cases fell dramatically two years ago as the pandemic shut down schools, day cares and businesses. With restrictions easing in the summer of 2021, doctors saw an alarming increase in what is normally a fall and winter virus.
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Surges Linked To Spike in Heart Attack Deaths – “Like Nothing Seen Before”

New study shows heart attack increase has been most prominent in young adults, especially those ages 25-44. Researchers at the Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai conducted a new data analysis and found that deaths from heart attacks rose significantly during pandemic surges, including the COVID-19 Omicron surges, overall reversing a heart-healthier pre-pandemic trend.
News-Medical.net

A rare case of Hashimoto encephalopathy after COVID vaccination

In a recent ‘Letter to the Editor’ published in the English edition of the journal Neurologandiacute, researchers reported the rare occurrence of Hashimoto encephalopathy in a recipient of the (COVID-19) vaccine Spikevax. Spikevax, research name mRNA-1273, is a COVID-19 vaccine based on the messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) technology.
buckinghamshirelive.com

Five most common symptoms of latest Covid variants to sweep the UK

Experts have listed the five most common symptoms of Covid now being reported by people in the UK who have the virus. The symptoms have changed over time with the emergence of new variants and as more people have been vaccinated. The original signs to look for were a new,...
outbreaknewstoday.com

Maldives warns of six diseases, illnesses spreading rapidly

The Maldives Health Protection Agency (HPA) tweeted last month a list of six infectious diseases/illnesses that are “spreading rapidly right now” and telling the public that precautions are important. The six include cold and fever, chickenpox, hand, foot and mouth disease, conjunctivitis, diarrhea and dengue fever. Let’s look...
The Associated Press

US agency softens opioid prescribing guidelines for doctors

NEW YORK (AP) — The nation’s top public health agency on Thursday softened its guidelines for U.S. doctors prescribing oxycodone and other opioid painkillers. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention new recommendations are an update to 2016 guidelines that added momentum to a decline in opioid painkiller prescriptions. Opioids painkillers can be addictive — even when used under doctors’ orders — and were identified as a big reason for a rise in U.S. drug overdoses that began more than two decades ago. Other drugs have overtaken them in overdose statistics, and illicit fentanyl is now the biggest driver of deaths. The previous guidance succeeded in reducing inappropriate and dangerous prescribing, some experts say. But they also were seen as a barrier to care, with some pharmacists refusing to fill prescriptions as doctors wrote them.
CBS 42

CDC map shows flu activity spiking in Alabama

(NEXSTAR) – The U.S. is starting to see signs of an early flu season this year. According to tracking by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, visits to doctors’ offices for respiratory illness are already above baseline levels, and more people are testing positive for influenza, especially in the south and southeast.
NBC News

Surge in cases of RSV, a virus that can severely sicken infants, is filling hospital beds

On Sunday night, 4-month-old Aesop Light was happy and alert. By Monday morning, he was struggling to breathe. Aesop's parents, Corey and Tara Light, took him to an emergency room near their home in the Chicago suburbs, but it didn't have a children's wing, so Aesop was rushed by ambulance to another hospital an hour away. He tested positive for respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, a common virus that causes lung infections.
