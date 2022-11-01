RI Lottery
CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) _ These Rhode Island lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Lucky For Life
01-06-10-35-45, Lucky Ball: 1
(one, six, ten, thirty-five, forty-five; Lucky Ball: one)
Mega Millions
05-09-15-16-17, Mega Ball: 25, Megaplier: 3
(five, nine, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen; Mega Ball: twenty-five; Megaplier: three)
Numbers Evening
0-4-6-1
(zero, four, six, one)
Numbers Midday
2-2-3-3
(two, two, three, three)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 1,200,000,000
Wild Money
11-24-25-30-34, Extra: 19
(eleven, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-four; Extra: nineteen)
Estimated jackpot: $111,000
