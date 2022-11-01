ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhode Island State

RI Lottery

By The Associated Press
CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) _ These Rhode Island lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Lucky For Life

01-06-10-35-45, Lucky Ball: 1

(one, six, ten, thirty-five, forty-five; Lucky Ball: one)

Mega Millions

05-09-15-16-17, Mega Ball: 25, Megaplier: 3

(five, nine, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen; Mega Ball: twenty-five; Megaplier: three)

Numbers Evening

0-4-6-1

(zero, four, six, one)

Numbers Midday

2-2-3-3

(two, two, three, three)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 1,200,000,000

Wild Money

11-24-25-30-34, Extra: 19

(eleven, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-four; Extra: nineteen)

Estimated jackpot: $111,000

