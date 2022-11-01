ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

All students safe in Springfield at Hillcrest High School

Courtesy Broadcastify. Click to listen. SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Shortly after 12:15 p.m. on Thursday reports started circulating of a shooting at Hillcrest High School in Springfield, Mo. Parents began showing up at the school as well as a huge police presence. Springfield Police and Fire, Greene County Sheriff and Fire – Hillcrest School Shooting unfounded. School evacuates while parents wait....
Police find no evidence following 911 call regarding shooting at Hillcrest High School

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say everyone is safe following a 911 call claiming a school shooting at Springfield’s Hillcrest High School on Thursday. Police say school leaders received an anonymous call to 911 concerning a possible shooting around 11:30 a.m. Police searched room-to-room. Police say there is no indication of any shots fired. School leaders locked down the school as police investigated. School leaders cleared the scene Thursday afternoon.
Springfield church converted into emergency family shelter

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Connecting Grounds Church in Springfield is making a change starting November 1.   The church is being converted into an emergency family shelter, housing up to four families at any given time.  One of the group’s volunteers, Amanda Garretson, is paying it forward.  “I don’t want to see another family have to […]
Springfield City councilman raises questions about city membership after Chamber of Commerce donates to political committee

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Area Chamber of Commerce isn’t just endorsing the rezoning of Question 1 on next week’s ballot. Records from the Missouri Ethics Commission show the Chamber invested $10,000 into a political action committee that is trying to pass the measure. “The chamber’s a 100-year-old organization that has been engaged in this type […]
CATCH-A-CROOK: Help detectives track down a wanted Greene County woman

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are looking for a woman with a criminal history of car theft, burglary, stealing, and leaving the scene of an accident. 30-year-old Victoria Wilson has also pleaded guilty to nearly a dozen drug charges. A judge has issued more than a half dozen arrest warrants for Wilson for probation violation.
Suspicious death under investigation at north Springfield home

UPDATE 3:30 P.M.— Officers say the circumstances of the death are suspicious and the investigation is underway. UPDATE 1:30 P.M. — Acting Lieutenant Jason Trusler said that police were originally called to the home for a well-being check at 11:48 a.m. today, Nov. 1. Police are now waiting for a search warrant to be able […]
Former Carthage CVB executive director charged with embezzlement

CARTHAGE, Mo. — The former executive director of the Carthage Convention and Visitors Bureau is charged with stealing from the organization. The Jasper County Prosecutor filed a Class A Felony charge against Callie Myers, 42, of Carthage, after a year long investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The Highway Patrol took over the investigation in August 2021, after city leaders investigated and suspended Myers from her position as executive director.
Man Behind Bars After Officer-Involved Shooting

(KTTS News) — A man who was shot after pointing a gun at a Springfield Police officer is now in the Webster County Jail. Roberto Esquivel, 41, is a sex offender wanted on charges in Webster County for the statutory rape of a 13-year-old girl. Springfield Police and the...
Charges Filed In Teenager’s Death

(KTTS News) — Murder charges have been filed in the shooting death of a teenager in Springfield. Keymond Brown, 18, from Springfield is charged with shooting Jaiden Falls in the head. The shooting happened July 30 near a convenience store on South Scenic. KY3 says Brown was a juvenile...
