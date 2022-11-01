Read full article on original website
SPD responds to false shooter claims at Hillcrest High School
Hillcrest High School was evacuated as Springfield Police Department officers, ambulances, and fire department vehicles arrived at the school on Thursday.
Springfield neighborhood disgusted by anti-Semitic letters found in their neighborhood
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Someone dropped off bags filled with rice and letters. They left them at homes around West Springfield close to Chestnut Expressway and West Bypass. At first, people thought it might be trash until they found anti-Semitic letters inside. It included hate speech letters. One neighbor, Debbie Gratton, said she couldn’t believe it was by her house.
All students safe in Springfield at Hillcrest High School
Courtesy Broadcastify. Click to listen. SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Shortly after 12:15 p.m. on Thursday reports started circulating of a shooting at Hillcrest High School in Springfield, Mo. Parents began showing up at the school as well as a huge police presence. Springfield Police and Fire, Greene County Sheriff and Fire – Hillcrest School Shooting unfounded. School evacuates while parents wait....
Police find no evidence following 911 call regarding shooting at Hillcrest High School
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say everyone is safe following a 911 call claiming a school shooting at Springfield’s Hillcrest High School on Thursday. Police say school leaders received an anonymous call to 911 concerning a possible shooting around 11:30 a.m. Police searched room-to-room. Police say there is no indication of any shots fired. School leaders locked down the school as police investigated. School leaders cleared the scene Thursday afternoon.
Tuesday death at Lone Pine home ruled a homicide
Springfield Police have determined the death of a man at a home on N. Lone Pine Avenue Tuesday was a homicide, and officers have also identified the victim.
Pedestrian Hit, Killed In Springfield
(KTTS News) — Springfield Police say a man is dead after he was hit by a van. 56-year-old James Hickey from Springfield was walking near Scenic and Monroe Wednesday night when he stepped into traffic and was hit. Police say the driver had no signs of impairment. Press Release.
Springfield church converted into emergency family shelter
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Connecting Grounds Church in Springfield is making a change starting November 1. The church is being converted into an emergency family shelter, housing up to four families at any given time. One of the group’s volunteers, Amanda Garretson, is paying it forward. “I don’t want to see another family have to […]
Tensions are high as Springfield voters decide on Galloway Village rezoning issue
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- A “yes” or a “no” on question one could be the deciding factor of what you see across Sequiota Park. Now in less than a week, it will all boil down to the voters of Springfield. Whether people vote yes or no will decide if Elevation Enterprise, LLC will be allowed to build an […]
Fact Finders: Do you pull over and stop when a funeral procession approaches?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - When we see a funeral procession, many want to show respect on the road. So, our viewer wants to know, “On a two-lane road, when a funeral procession is coming toward you, do you have to pull over and stop?”. Funeral processions like this one...
Springfield City councilman raises questions about city membership after Chamber of Commerce donates to political committee
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Area Chamber of Commerce isn’t just endorsing the rezoning of Question 1 on next week’s ballot. Records from the Missouri Ethics Commission show the Chamber invested $10,000 into a political action committee that is trying to pass the measure. “The chamber’s a 100-year-old organization that has been engaged in this type […]
Springfield Public Schools discuss anonymous 911 call to Hillcrest High School
With the drought leaving some area trees vulnerable, local tree companies are encouraging people to be cautious about the wind potential with Friday night's thunderstorm chances. Meet the Candidates: Candidates for U.S Senate explain why they deserve your vote. Updated: 1 hour ago. Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine and Constitution Party...
Police identify pedestrian killed in crash in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man is dead after he was hit by a car Wednesday night. James R. Hickey, 56, of Springfield, died in the crash. According to the Springfield Police Department, the crash happened before 7 p.m. in the 700 block of South Scenic Avenue. Investigators say the man was walking along South Scenic when he stepped into the road and was hit by a car.
CATCH-A-CROOK: Help detectives track down a wanted Greene County woman
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are looking for a woman with a criminal history of car theft, burglary, stealing, and leaving the scene of an accident. 30-year-old Victoria Wilson has also pleaded guilty to nearly a dozen drug charges. A judge has issued more than a half dozen arrest warrants for Wilson for probation violation.
Suspicious death under investigation at north Springfield home
UPDATE 3:30 P.M.— Officers say the circumstances of the death are suspicious and the investigation is underway. UPDATE 1:30 P.M. — Acting Lieutenant Jason Trusler said that police were originally called to the home for a well-being check at 11:48 a.m. today, Nov. 1. Police are now waiting for a search warrant to be able […]
Robber gets away with money from a Kum & Go in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -A man got away with money after holding up a Kum & Go Thursday morning. Police were called to the store in the 2900 block of South National, north of Battlefield Road just after 3:00. The robber pointed a gun at the clerk, demanded money, then ran...
Former Carthage CVB executive director charged with embezzlement
CARTHAGE, Mo. — The former executive director of the Carthage Convention and Visitors Bureau is charged with stealing from the organization. The Jasper County Prosecutor filed a Class A Felony charge against Callie Myers, 42, of Carthage, after a year long investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The Highway Patrol took over the investigation in August 2021, after city leaders investigated and suspended Myers from her position as executive director.
Prosecutor charges teenager as an adult in deadly shooting case in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield teenager faces murder charges in the death of another teenager. Investigators accuse Keymond Brown, 18, in the shooting death of Jaiden Falls. Originally his name had not been released because he was a juvenile. Investigators say Brown shot Falls on July 30 near a...
Man Behind Bars After Officer-Involved Shooting
(KTTS News) — A man who was shot after pointing a gun at a Springfield Police officer is now in the Webster County Jail. Roberto Esquivel, 41, is a sex offender wanted on charges in Webster County for the statutory rape of a 13-year-old girl. Springfield Police and the...
Man assaulted 2 people with a hammer, then killed himself, SPD says
Springfield Police are investigating a murder-suicide after a man attacked two men, one of whom died, and then killed himself.
Charges Filed In Teenager’s Death
(KTTS News) — Murder charges have been filed in the shooting death of a teenager in Springfield. Keymond Brown, 18, from Springfield is charged with shooting Jaiden Falls in the head. The shooting happened July 30 near a convenience store on South Scenic. KY3 says Brown was a juvenile...
