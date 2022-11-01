Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 4 Day’ game
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon’s drawing of the Texas Lottery’s “Daily 4 Day” game were:
5-7-4-1, FIREBALL: 9
(five, seven, four, one; FIREBALL: nine)
