Vermont State

VT Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) _ These Vermont lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Gimme 5

08-11-12-34-36

(eight, eleven, twelve, thirty-four, thirty-six)

Lucky For Life

01-06-10-35-45, Lucky Ball: 1

(one, six, ten, thirty-five, forty-five; Lucky Ball: one)

Mega Millions

05-09-15-16-17, Mega Ball: 25, Megaplier: 3

(five, nine, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen; Mega Ball: twenty-five; Megaplier: three)

Pick 3 Day

1-0-6

(one, zero, six)

Pick 3 Evening

4-2-7

(four, two, seven)

Pick 4 Day

3-1-5-1

(three, one, five, one)

Pick 4 Evening

1-3-6-8

(one, three, six, eight)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 1,200,000,000

Comments / 0

