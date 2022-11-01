I am supporting Linda Wright Hartgen for Legislative District 25 Senate. Linda has proven to be a strong conservative representing our district for 4 years in the Idaho House of Representaives. She is Pro Life and Pro Child. She understands the need to keep our taxes in control while understanding we need quality schools to keep our economy vibrant. We need her voice in the Idaho Senate.

TWIN FALLS, ID ・ 16 HOURS AGO