Coppell, TX

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Eldorado Parkway to be widened in McKinney, plus three more road updates to know

See updates from the latest transportation projects in McKinney. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Eldorado Parkway will be widened from four to six lanes between Custer Road and Orion Drive, including widening the existing bridge structure at Rowlett Creek. Additional turn lanes and intersection improvements at Custer Road will be included with the project. Other improvements along the corridor associated with the H-E-B construction, including turn lanes and a new traffic signal, have begun. Construction is expected to begin in October, with work beginning near Orion Drive. In areas where construction activities are occurring, only one lane of traffic will be kept open. The project is expected to be complete in summer 2023.
MCKINNEY, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Construction starts on DART's Silver Line stations in Plano

Plano is on track to becoming more connected to the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. Along with DART’s incoming 26-mile Silver Line, Plano is slated to see two new, unique stations by 2024 that will more easily connect residents to the heart of the metroplex.
PLANO, TX
Local Profile

McKinney City Council Approves Collin McKinney Parkway

McKinney City Council will continue to move forward with a contract to finish Collin McKinney Parkway. On November 1, the council approved a $9.6 million contract for the project. During the November 1 meeting, Assistant Director of Engineering Michael Hebert brought plans forth for the council’s approval. According to city...
MCKINNEY, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound asks Union Pacific to smoothen FM 1171 crossing

The town of Flower Mound has asked Union Pacific Railroad to make more improvements to the FM 1171 railroad crossing in west Flower Mound. UPRR has been conducting a lot of railroad maintenance construction work — and will again Saturday at the Canyon Falls Drive crossing — prompting road closures, detours and traffic issues in Argyle and west Flower Mound over the past several weeks. Part of that construction includes laying asphalt to smooth out the road at the crossings.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
bedfordtx.gov

Progress Being Made on 18-Acre Property in Bedford

City staff has been working closely with a developer to bring a new mixed-use project to the 18.5 acres of property purchased by the City last December, located at 205 N. Industrial Blvd. (More information on the purchase) Design. The site design is taking shape with the project slated to...
BEDFORD, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Goose at White Rock Valley to bring homes with green energy solutions to Lake Highlands

The 36 single-family-home development expects to start home construction as early as the first quarter of 2023. (Rebecca Heliot/Community Impact) Construction is expected to begin on the first Goose at White Rock Valley homes in the first quarter of 2023, according to KD Smith, development associate at StoryBuilt, the design firm behind the Lake Highlands development.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas planning asphalt, sidewalk work on Ridgecrest Road

Crews will be making roadway improvements on Ridgecrest Road in Dallas next year. (Courtesy Fotolia) The city of Dallas is planning improvements on Ridgecrest Road next year. The project will include improvements to the existing asphalt street with reinforced concrete pavement as well as improved drainage and sidewalks. The project includes work along all of Ridgecrest Road to Sopac Trail east of Eastridge Drive.
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

The Colony Mayor wants Oncor to answer to why the city is experiencing outages

The Colony City Council met for its bi-monthly meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 1, to discuss Oncor outages in the city, the future of LPGA in The Colony, police vehicle replacement and additions, and Mavericks dance hall. The Colony Mayor Richard Boyer expressed his concern for how many outages The Colony...
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Popshelf bringing home decor, supplies to Grapevine

Popshelf is a new concept by Dollar General and sells most of its products for $5 or less. (Courtesy Popshelf) Popshelf is opening a new location in Grapevine Towne Center, according to the shopping center’s website. The store will be at 1217 W. SH 114, Ste. 116, Grapevine. A company representative said Popshelf will begin renovations in the near future once the store’s due diligence phase is completed. According to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation listing, renovations to the store will be complete in January.
GRAPEVINE, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas traffic: Car drives off ramp to I-45, plunges to ground below

DALLAS - There is a large police presence around the ramp from the old SM Wright Freeway onto I-45 in Dallas after a car crashed through a guard rail around 9 a.m. and plunged to the ground below. Early indications show the vehicle went around barricades in a construction zone....
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Cake4One brings gourmet cakes to Flower Mound's River Walk

Cake4One opened a location in Flower Mound on Nov. 3. (Courtesy town of Flower Mound) Cake4One held a grand opening in Flower Mound on Nov. 3. The business is located at 3900 River Walk Drive, Ste. 100, across from the River Walk clock tower. It features an array of small-batch cakes, including Belgian chocolate, Texas pecan, pumpkin spice, red velvet and more. The cakes are served in single-portion sizes in jars. www.cake4one.com.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

