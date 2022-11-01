Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Places Emergency Resources on Standby as Severe Weather Set To Arrive on FridayLarry LeaseTexas State
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Severe Storms with Hail Possible on FridayLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Texas Preschool Kids Sick After Eating A Teacher’s THC Gummiesjustpene50Prosper, TX
Related
Eldorado Parkway to be widened in McKinney, plus three more road updates to know
See updates from the latest transportation projects in McKinney. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Eldorado Parkway will be widened from four to six lanes between Custer Road and Orion Drive, including widening the existing bridge structure at Rowlett Creek. Additional turn lanes and intersection improvements at Custer Road will be included with the project. Other improvements along the corridor associated with the H-E-B construction, including turn lanes and a new traffic signal, have begun. Construction is expected to begin in October, with work beginning near Orion Drive. In areas where construction activities are occurring, only one lane of traffic will be kept open. The project is expected to be complete in summer 2023.
starlocalmedia.com
Construction starts on DART's Silver Line stations in Plano
Plano is on track to becoming more connected to the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. Along with DART’s incoming 26-mile Silver Line, Plano is slated to see two new, unique stations by 2024 that will more easily connect residents to the heart of the metroplex.
McKinney City Council Approves Collin McKinney Parkway
McKinney City Council will continue to move forward with a contract to finish Collin McKinney Parkway. On November 1, the council approved a $9.6 million contract for the project. During the November 1 meeting, Assistant Director of Engineering Michael Hebert brought plans forth for the council’s approval. According to city...
Lewisville’s transportation board recommends speed limit decrease on segment of SH 121
Lewisville's transportation board recommended a speed limit decrease for a segment of SH 121. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) A speed limit change for a segment of SH 121 could be enforced after Lewisville’s transportation board approved the recommendation. The Texas Department of Transportation recently conducted a speed study on SH...
Flower Mound asks Union Pacific to smoothen FM 1171 crossing
The town of Flower Mound has asked Union Pacific Railroad to make more improvements to the FM 1171 railroad crossing in west Flower Mound. UPRR has been conducting a lot of railroad maintenance construction work — and will again Saturday at the Canyon Falls Drive crossing — prompting road closures, detours and traffic issues in Argyle and west Flower Mound over the past several weeks. Part of that construction includes laying asphalt to smooth out the road at the crossings.
First phase of Fields development construction in Frisco to feature hundreds of home lots
Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney presented an update on the Fields development Nov. 2. An overall master plan of the Fields development was included in the presentation. (Courtesy Cheney Group) Plans for hundreds of home lots and a network of trails were unveiled during a sneak peak of the Fields development...
Railroad crossings in Argyle to close for construction this week
Three railroad crossings in Argyle are set to close for construction this week. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Multiple railroad crossings will be closed for construction in Argyle this week, according to the town of Argyle. The crossing on FM 407 will be closed Nov. 2 from 5 a.m.-4 p.m., and the...
Southlake continues annual leaf recycling program for residents
Bagged leaves must be placed on the curb by no later than 7 a.m. on collection dates. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Southlake residents can have their bags of fallen leaves recycled rather than sent to the landfill this year. During a Nov. 1 Southlake City Council meeting, Deputy Director of Public...
bedfordtx.gov
Progress Being Made on 18-Acre Property in Bedford
City staff has been working closely with a developer to bring a new mixed-use project to the 18.5 acres of property purchased by the City last December, located at 205 N. Industrial Blvd. (More information on the purchase) Design. The site design is taking shape with the project slated to...
Goose at White Rock Valley to bring homes with green energy solutions to Lake Highlands
The 36 single-family-home development expects to start home construction as early as the first quarter of 2023. (Rebecca Heliot/Community Impact) Construction is expected to begin on the first Goose at White Rock Valley homes in the first quarter of 2023, according to KD Smith, development associate at StoryBuilt, the design firm behind the Lake Highlands development.
FIRST LOOK: Awesome Times owners credit Highland Village community for their restaurant
Tamara, (from left), Fawn, Fox and Jerry Lisby opened Awesome Times in June in Highland Village. (Courtesy Awesome Times) Jerry and Tamara Lisby credit their success opening Awesome Times in Highland Village not to themselves, but to their workers and their community. Opening his own restaurant has been a longtime...
Dallas planning asphalt, sidewalk work on Ridgecrest Road
Crews will be making roadway improvements on Ridgecrest Road in Dallas next year. (Courtesy Fotolia) The city of Dallas is planning improvements on Ridgecrest Road next year. The project will include improvements to the existing asphalt street with reinforced concrete pavement as well as improved drainage and sidewalks. The project includes work along all of Ridgecrest Road to Sopac Trail east of Eastridge Drive.
Frisco City Council approves rezoning site in west Frisco for office use
Frisco Planning and Zoning Manager Jonathan Hubbard presented the zoning case to Frisco City Council on Nov. 1. (Colby Farr/Community Impact) Part of a planned development in west Frisco was rezoned Nov. 1 to include an office district at the southwest corner of Stonebrook Parkway and Legacy Drive. Frisco City...
starlocalmedia.com
The Colony Mayor wants Oncor to answer to why the city is experiencing outages
The Colony City Council met for its bi-monthly meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 1, to discuss Oncor outages in the city, the future of LPGA in The Colony, police vehicle replacement and additions, and Mavericks dance hall. The Colony Mayor Richard Boyer expressed his concern for how many outages The Colony...
Flower Mound Ranch to shape town for 40 years
The Flower Mound Town Council approved the zoning for Flower Mound Ranch. The project is slated to take nearly 40 years to fully develop. Following the zoning approval of Flower Mound Ranch, Flower Mound residents could see development continue for the next 40 years as the project begins to shape the west side of town.
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Storms bring rain to the Metroplex, with tornadoes reported in eastern counties
Severe storms spawned a tornado outbreak in parts of North Texas Friday afternoon. Much of the Metroplex only saw high winds, rain, and some hail but avoided any tornadoes. Possibly the hardest hit area was in northern Lamar County in and around Paris. In Chicota, about 15 miles northwest of...
Popshelf bringing home decor, supplies to Grapevine
Popshelf is a new concept by Dollar General and sells most of its products for $5 or less. (Courtesy Popshelf) Popshelf is opening a new location in Grapevine Towne Center, according to the shopping center’s website. The store will be at 1217 W. SH 114, Ste. 116, Grapevine. A company representative said Popshelf will begin renovations in the near future once the store’s due diligence phase is completed. According to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation listing, renovations to the store will be complete in January.
fox4news.com
Dallas traffic: Car drives off ramp to I-45, plunges to ground below
DALLAS - There is a large police presence around the ramp from the old SM Wright Freeway onto I-45 in Dallas after a car crashed through a guard rail around 9 a.m. and plunged to the ground below. Early indications show the vehicle went around barricades in a construction zone....
Tornado warnings possible for Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex during Nov. 4 thunderstorm
Due to anticipated severe weather, the National Weather Service is advising drivers to avoid being on the roads. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) An official with the National Weather Service said strong winds are expected during a thunderstorm slated to last from the morning into the evening Nov. 4. National Weather Service...
Cake4One brings gourmet cakes to Flower Mound's River Walk
Cake4One opened a location in Flower Mound on Nov. 3. (Courtesy town of Flower Mound) Cake4One held a grand opening in Flower Mound on Nov. 3. The business is located at 3900 River Walk Drive, Ste. 100, across from the River Walk clock tower. It features an array of small-batch cakes, including Belgian chocolate, Texas pecan, pumpkin spice, red velvet and more. The cakes are served in single-portion sizes in jars. www.cake4one.com.
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas, TX
13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/
Comments / 0