Northlake, TX

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Popshelf bringing home decor, supplies to Grapevine

Popshelf is a new concept by Dollar General and sells most of its products for $5 or less. (Courtesy Popshelf) Popshelf is opening a new location in Grapevine Towne Center, according to the shopping center’s website. The store will be at 1217 W. SH 114, Ste. 116, Grapevine. A company representative said Popshelf will begin renovations in the near future once the store’s due diligence phase is completed. According to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation listing, renovations to the store will be complete in January.
GRAPEVINE, TX
Dona Robinson Group to bring condos to Entrada area of Westlake

The planned condos will be part of a four-story building that will also feature retail space in Westlake. (Rendering courtesy Dona Robinson Group) The Dona Robinson Group will bring condos to the Entrada area of Westlake next year. Dona Robinson, executive vice president of the Southlake business, will be offering two- and three-bedroom condos late next year with construction slated to start in January, near Girona Drive and Roses Drive. She said the permits have been approved by the city, and the condos will join townhomes and patio-casita homes the real estate group offers in Westlake. The condos will range from 1,230-2,560 square feet, depending on the unit. There will be underground parking for residents and 10 guest parking spots near CVS Pharmacy. The four-story condos will feature two retail spaces on the first floor that will be at least 6,000 square feet. Robinson said the condos, which have an anticipated starting price above $900,000, are part of a construction phase that features 27 townhomes and 60 patio-casita homes. 214-906-7069. https://westlakeentradaliving.com.
WESTLAKE, TX
Kohl's scheduled to open new Plano store Nov. 11

The new Kohl's department store is scheduled to open Nov. 11 in Plano. (Valerie Wigglesworth/Community Impact) Kohl’s is scheduled to open its new store at 5800 Preston Road, Plano, on Nov. 11. The store replaces the existing department store building, which will close Nov. 10 at 4708 W. Spring Creek Parkway. The new 55,000-square-foot store includes apparel, housewares, accessories, shoes and more. The new store also includes Sephora, which offers personal care and beauty products. The previous Kohl's building will be replaced by an apartment development, according to the city. www.kohls.com.
PLANO, TX
Healthy Kids Pediatrics relocates to Frisco Square

Healthy Kids Pediatrics relocated to 5680 Frisco Square Blvd., Ste. 2300, Frisco. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Healthy Kids Pediatrics reopened Aug. 8 after relocating to 5680 Frisco Square Blvd., Ste. 2300, Frisco. The medical office closed its previous location at 4851 Legacy Drive, Ste. 301, on Aug. 5, Dr. Deborah Bain said. The office’s services include treatments for mental health, consultation on nutritional supplements and advanced lab testing, according to its website. 972-294-0808. www.healthykidspediatrics.com.
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Local developer Scott Tarwater dies

L. “Scott” Tarwater, a local developer in the hospitality industry, passed away on October 24 at the age of 74. Tarwater spent much of his life in Grapevine, and the last nine years in Flower Mound, according to his obituary. He and his wife, Donna, recently celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary. They had two children together, Renee Hidlebrand and Reece Tarwater.
GRAPEVINE, TX
Joann Fabric and Crafts brings opens Lewisville store

Joann Fabric and Crafts' new Lewisville location opened Oct. 26. (Courtesy Joann Fabric and Crafts) Joann Fabric and Crafts will host a grand opening weekend celebration for its new Lewisville location Oct. 28-30. The store opened at 715 Hebron Parkway on Oct. 26. Joann Fabric and Crafts provides a wide range of fabrics, plus sewing and arts and crafts supplies. Classes are also offered. 469-293-4945. www.joann.com.
LEWISVILLE, TX
Ivybrook Academy opening half-day preschool in Flower Mound

Ivybrook Academy will open in Flower Mound on Nov. 28. (Courtesy Ivybrook Academy) Ivybrook Academy in Flower Mound will open Nov. 28, according to a spokesperson for the company. The school is located at 3917 Long Prairie Road, Ste. 130, and is available for tours. Ivybrook Academy is a half-day preschool with a curriculum based on the Montessori and Reggio Emilia styles of learning. 469-529-7092. www.ivybrookacademy.com/flower-mound.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Cake4One brings gourmet cakes to Flower Mound's River Walk

Cake4One opened a location in Flower Mound on Nov. 3. (Courtesy town of Flower Mound) Cake4One held a grand opening in Flower Mound on Nov. 3. The business is located at 3900 River Walk Drive, Ste. 100, across from the River Walk clock tower. It features an array of small-batch cakes, including Belgian chocolate, Texas pecan, pumpkin spice, red velvet and more. The cakes are served in single-portion sizes in jars. www.cake4one.com.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Home Franchise Concepts moving into Lakeside International Office Center

Home Franchise Concepts entered into a lease agreement at The Lakeside International Office Center. (Courtesy Realty Capital Management LLC) Home Franchise Concepts has entered a lease agreement to move into the Lakeside International Office Center, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. Home Franchise Concepts—a direct-to-consumer...
FLOWER MOUND, TX
fwtx.com

The Last of the Pizza Inns

For many of us who were born and bred in Fort Worth, Pizza Inn was often our go-to whenever we wanted a slice. But it was more than just a restaurant. Especially in small towns, it was where the team went after victorious, or not-so-victorious, football and baseball games. Many a first date was at Pizza Inn, sometimes the only restaurant in town. Families would gather there, too, to celebrate raises and graduations and life’s small achievements; the kids would hover around arcade games (usually Ms. Pac-Man), while the adults combed through the salad bar.
FORT WORTH, TX
Wava Halal Grill offering New York-style cuisine in Richardson

Wava Halal Grill opened its restaurant in Richardson on Oct. 20 at 804 W. Shore Drive. (Jackson King/Community Impact) Wava Halal Grill opened Oct. 20 at 804 W. Shore Drive in Richardson. The restaurant, which has its original location in Dallas at 3611 Greenville Ave., offers a variety of authentic New York-style street food made to halal standards, including gyros, falafel wraps and kebabs in addition to traditional hot dogs and hamburgers. Wava Halal Grill offers food for dine-in, takeout and contact-free pickup. 972-707-0808. www.wavahalalgrill.com.
RICHARDSON, TX
visitallentexas.com

‘NEATH THE WREATH IS BACK FOR THEIR 2022 HOLIDAY GIFT MARKET!

‘Neath the Wreath is back for their 27th annual four-day holiday gift market at the Marriott Dallas Allen Hotel & Watters Creek Convention Center, November 10-13! Stroll through more than 125 merchants this year with endless opportunities to find unique holiday home décor and gifts for yourself and others. You’ll find clothing, accessories, holiday & home decor, jewelry, children’s items, gourmet treats, and so much more. Tickets are just $12 in advance at participating Market Street locations in DFW or $15 online at https://bit.ly/ntwtickets2022 and at the door. Children 12 and under are free!
ALLEN, TX
Dallas, TX
