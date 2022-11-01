ME Lottery
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) _ These Maine lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Gimme 5
08-11-12-34-36
(eight, eleven, twelve, thirty-four, thirty-six)
Lucky For Life
01-06-10-35-45, Lucky Ball: 1
(one, six, ten, thirty-five, forty-five; Lucky Ball: one)
Mega Millions
05-09-15-16-17, Mega Ball: 25, Megaplier: 3
(five, nine, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen; Mega Ball: twenty-five; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $119,000,000
Pick 3 Day
1-0-6
(one, zero, six)
Pick 3 Evening
4-2-7
(four, two, seven)
Pick 4 Day
3-1-5-1
(three, one, five, one)
Pick 4 Evening
1-3-6-8
(one, three, six, eight)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 1,200,000,000
World Poker Tour
JS-AS-4C-6H-3S
(JS, AS, 4C, 6H, 3S)
