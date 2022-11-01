Read full article on original website
Michigan Supreme Court OKs Benson's election challenger rules
(The Center Square) – Less than a week before the election, the Michigan Supreme Court approved allowing local clerks to follow Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s election challenger rules enacted this year. Last month, a Court of Claims ruling struck the election challenger rules, saying they violated state...
Bailey demands apology from Pritzker over COVID school closures
(The Center Square) – In the final days of the campaign for Illinois governor, the major party candidates are taking jabs at each other for closing schools during the pandemic. Friday, state Sen. Darren Bailey rallied with school officials from southern Illinois demanding more local control. Bailey criticized Gov....
Letter: Linda Wright Hartgen for Legislative District 25 Senate
I am supporting Linda Wright Hartgen for Legislative District 25 Senate. Linda has proven to be a strong conservative representing our district for 4 years in the Idaho House of Representaives. She is Pro Life and Pro Child. She understands the need to keep our taxes in control while understanding we need quality schools to keep our economy vibrant. We need her voice in the Idaho Senate.
Bost faces Markel in bid for new 12th District seat in Congress
CHARLESTON — Coles County will have two representative in Congress come January. U.S. Rep. Mike Bost of Murphysboro and Homer “Chip” Markel of Carbondale hope to be one of them, representing the new 12th Congressional District. Bost, the Republican, and Markel, the Democrat, will face of in the Nov. 8 election.
