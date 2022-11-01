Read full article on original website
The unsolved murder of R&B singer John WhiteheadBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhiladelphia, PA
Where To Buy Delicious Holiday Pies in PhillyTeressa P.
A Shoutout to The Eagles on American Football DayMelissa FrostPhiladelphia, PA
Remembering the first of 1,000+ World Series home runsIBWAAWilliamsport, PA
Philly Wine Fest at Live Casino & Hotel in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Aaron Rodgers responds to big trades made by Eagles, Vikings
The Green Bay Packers were linked to several potential trades before the Nov. 1 deadline, but ultimately did not make any moves. That put them at odds with several NFC contenders, who actively got better in their pursuit of a championship. The Minnesota Vikings acquired tight end T.J. Hockenson, while the Philadelphia Eagles added pass-rushing help in Robert Quinn.
Former Chicago Bears WR released by Kansas City Chiefs
A former Chicago Bears wide receiver was released by the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday. Former Chicago Bears draft pick Dazz Newsome is looking for a new home in the NFL as the season goes on. Newsome was released by the Bears during the preseason, failing to make the 53-man roster in his second year.
Former NFL QB Makes His Thoughts On Eagles Very Clear
The Philadelphia Eagles went into Houston undefeated, and left Thursday night still undefeated. However, that win was ugly, as the Houston Texans kept the game close in the first half. With the Eagles not having a dominating win over the Texans, fans had plenty to say. While they made their...
With Steelers LB TJ Watt And S Damontae Kazee Back, There Should Be Room For Optimism With The Defense In 2nd Half Of Season
The Pittsburgh Steelers defense has had to shoulder the burden of the team’s inept offense once again in 2022. At times, the defense has performed to its abilities. Often times though, they have failed to do so. Most notably, the team faced two blowout losses to the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles in the month of October. There are several motivating factors for their disappointing performance, beginning with key injuries to safety, Damontae Kazee , and edge rusher, TJ Watt early in the season.
Former Bears stud earns NFC Player of the Month award
The Chicago Bears have had several former players find success outside their organization. In September, it was announced that six former Bears players were made the team captain of another NFL football team. One of those players earned the NFC Player of the Month award, revealed Thursday morning. According to...
Ronde Barber States That Josh McDaniels Is Part Of A Bigger NFL Problem
As most Las Vegas Raiders fans will recall, current head coach Josh McDaniels was a massive failure in his first attempt at the job. After an 11–17 start, the Denver Broncos moved on in 2010, and eventually McDaniels returned to New England. Fast forward to 2022, on his second head coaching job, and the Raiders are floundering at 2-5. There have been glimpses of potential, especially offensively, but the team often looks flat and unprepared. Is it too early to judge McDaniels? Is he part of an ongoing problem with the NFL? Former All-Pro Ronde Barber, now with The 33rd Team, weighed in recently.
Roquan Smith Will Be Ready to Play for New Defense With Ravens
Ravens newly acquired inside linebacker Roquan Smith has been a quick learner. In less than a week with the team, Smith has already picked up the nuances of the defense and he's ready to make his debut against the New Orleans Saints.
Former Steelers DL Chris Hoke Places Blame For Horrendous Offense Squarely On Kenny Pickett — Not Matt Canada
The Pittsburgh Steelers have struggled this season, limping into the bye week at 2-6. The Steelers’ offense has turned in its worst performance since 1970, which is shocking. Teams that once started Kent Graham, Mike Tomczak, Cliff Stoudt and Mark Malone performed better than Matt Canada’s Steelers offense. Long-time fans are distressed but having seen plenty of substandard quarterbacks for an extended period after Terry Bradshaw , they know Kenny Pickett is not substandard.
Behind Enemy Lines: 5 questions with Patriots Wire
The Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1) will be on the road in Week 9 to take on the New England Patriots (4-4) at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. Before getting into this matchup that boasts plenty of history, we caught up with Patriots Wire managing editor Jordy McElroy to get the latest scoops on the team from Foxborough. Be sure to follow Jordy and Patriots Wire for all your Patriots needs leading up to the game.
Clemson benches D.J. Uiagalelei for Cade Klubnik yet again
Clemson is having some major issues at the quarterback position. For the second game in a row, the Tigers benched D.J. Uiagalelei for freshman Cade Klubnik while hoping for a spark in a game they were trailing. Two weeks ago, Clemson was losing to Syracuse in the third quarter when...
T.J. Hockenson comments on going from last-place Lions to first-place Vikings
T.J. Hockenson moved from one NFC North team to another, hours before Tuesday's trade deadline. He spoke Wednesday about going from the last-place Detroit Lions to the first-place Minnesota Vikings. "Really what we're here to do is go somewhere and win some games," Hockenson said, per Dave Campbell of the...
Texans WR Brandin Cooks in danger of voiding guaranteed salary for 2023?
Wide receiver Brandin Cooks may have millions of reasons to make up with the Houston Texans as soon as possible. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reports that Cooks may be in danger of losing his fully-guaranteed 2023 base salary of $18 million per the terms of a contract he signed in April.
Steelers OL Coach Pat Meyer Says Blame Is On Coaches For Having The Most Downfield Penalties In NFL In 2022
The Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line has surprised many with their above-average play in 2022 through eight weeks. Led by first-year OL coach Pat Meyer, the group has shut out a lot of the criticism that came their way before the season began. Recently, the offensive line’s main struggles have come in the form of penalties.
Bears preseason leading WR signs with Bills practice squad days after Bears cut him
Former Bears wide receiver signs with a new team’s practice squad. It didn’t take long for a former Chicago Bears wide receiver to find a new team’s practice squad. The Bears’ preseason leading wide receiver, Isaiah Coulter, was cut Tuesday after the team traded for Chase Claypool. Coulter appeared in three games for the Bears and had one target in his 15 offensive snaps on the season. He did not haul the catch in.
Behind The Scenes Steelers’ Players And Coaches Aired Frustrations In Eye-Opening Meetings After Week 8
The Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett has come under increasing fire during his four-game tenure as the signal caller for the back and gold. The fan base was ecstatic when Pickett strolled onto the field at halftime of the New York Jets game and delirious when he led two touchdown drives. The defense ultimately yielded a ten-point lead back to the Jets and his debut was a loss dropping the Steelers to 1-3. But it did not dampen the enthusiasm for the former Pitt Panther quarterback.
"The sauce of championships": Steve Young compares 49ers' Christian McCaffrey to Ricky Watters
Ricky Watters played four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers (1991-94) and was a big reason why the team won its fifth Super Bowl championship during the 1994 campaign. After that season, the 49ers allowed Watters to leave for the Philadelphia Eagles, where the running back had three consecutive seasons of 1,550 or more total yards.
NFL hands out surprising fine on controversial DJ Moore play
The NFL handed out a fine for the play that contributed to the Carolina Panthers’ loss last week, but not for the reason one might expect. Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore was penalized for removing his helmet after a game-tying touchdown catch with eight seconds to go against the Atlanta Falcons. That penalty backed up the game-winning extra point try 15 yards, and the ensuing miss sent the game to overtime, where Carolina lost.
Report reveals Texans' absurd asking price for Brandin Cooks
The Houston Texans decided against trading wide receiver Brandin Cooks at the NFL trade deadline despite significant speculation that they would do so. Apparently, the lack of a trade was down to the Texans valuing Cooks extremely highly. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Thursday that the Texans asked teams for a...
