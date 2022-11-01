Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Veterans Day: How Cumming plans to salute those who have servedJustine LookenottCumming, GA
Fun in FoCo: Free Cumming City Center concert plus a touch of the holidaysJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Traffic Watch: No more left turns at busy intersection in downtown CummingMichelle HallCumming, GA
Sugar Hill is named on the the tastiest cities in the USMalika BowlingSugar Hill, GA
Tech Watch: Forsyth County could become home to one of Georgia’s first ‘Smart Cities”Justine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Comments / 0