One of Cleveland's Top Models Marnita Robinson, "The Runway Diva," Creates the Three Of Us Fashion Modeling CampaignBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Family Wants Answers about Maple Heights Police Officer Who Shot and Killed Their Son; Council and Residents ScoldedBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
Cleveland Father Offering $5,000 Reward In Search Of Missing SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, OH
November Happenings in Cleveland, OHTawana K WatsonCleveland, OH
emueagles.com
Eagles Set to Open 2022-23 at Home Against Wayne State
YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) – The Eastern Michigan University men's basketball team will lift the lid on its 2022-23 season Monday, Nov. 7, with a visit from Wayne State University in an appoximate 7:30 p.m. tip inside the George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Mich. Dubbed the Season Premiere, the special day opens with the EMU women playing host to Lindenwood University at 5 p.m. Prior to watching the Eagles take on the Warriors to open Eastern's 126th varsity campaign, fans can walk the green carpet and visit photo stations while also receiving several giveaways.
emueagles.com
Keira Veltigian Garners MAC Diver of the Week Honors
CLEVELAND, Ohio (EMUEagles.com) - Eastern Michigan University senior diver Keira Veltigian (Oxford, Mich.-Oxford) has been named the Mid-American Conference's Diver of the Week, the league office announced today, Nov. 4. The accolade is Veltigian's first career weekly award. In last weekend's dual meet victory over MAC rival the University of...
emueagles.com
SEASON PREVIEW: Hoops Looking to Build on Young Foundation
YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) – When looking at the roster ahead of the 2022-23 season for the Eastern Michigan University men's basketball team, two words come to mind for many: young and talented. According to Head Coach Stan Heath, who is set for his second season in charge at his...
emueagles.com
Volleyball Falls at Western Michigan in Series Finale
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) - The Eastern Michigan University volleyball team dropped a three-setter to the Western Michigan University Broncos, Saturday, Nov. 5 inside University Arena on the campus of WMU. The 3-0 conference loss moves Eastern Michigan's overall record to 5-22 with a 4-11 mark in Mid-American Conference play. Senior...
emueagles.com
Women’s Hoops: 2022-23 Season Premiere
YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) -- Monday, Nov. 7 marks the start of the 2022-23 season for Eastern Michigan University basketball. Monday's contest will open the women's 47th season with a home opener that will showcase the Eagles taking on the Lindenwood University Lions at 5 p.m. inside the George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Mich. The men's team is set to follow with its opener against Wayne State University at approximately 7:30 p.m.
Mentor rallies past Canton McKinley, 19-14, with last-minute touchdown pass
MENTOR, Ohio — Scotty Fox hit Nicholas Jares on a 21-yard touchdown pass with just 12 seconds to play Friday as host Mentor came from behind to edge Canton McKinley, 19-14, in a Division I, Region 1 regional quarterfinal matchup. Fox, a sophomore, was nearly sacked on the play,...
St. Edward remains at top, Glenville enters: The SBLive Ohio Top 25
Very little movement heading into the second round of the playoffs this weekend
Lowry explodes for 4 TD as Canfield cruises
#2 Canfield (10-1) will take on the winner of #6 Tallmadge (9-2) and #3 Ursuline (9-2) in round three.
Mentor, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
OHSAA second-round football playoff scores for Friday, Nov. 4, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Here are the first-round scores in the OHSAA state football playoff for Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Sunbury Big Walnut 35, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 21. Chagrin Falls Kenston 31, Youngs. Chaney High School 7. Chardon 35, Geneva 7. Youngs. Ursuline 45, Tallmadge 28. Region 10=. Regional Quarterfinal=. Mansfield...
3 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio
If you're in Ohio and looking for a bakery with delicious treats, you should check out these local businesses (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you love pies and find yourself in northeast Ohio, you should definitely visit this bakery, which has been serving fantastic pies since 1945. Their pies are made with high-quality ingredients, and the bakery uses real sugar instead of high fructose corn syrup. One of their most popular pies is the apple brown Betty, which is filled with slices of fresh apple and is topped with a mix of spiced brown sugar and rolled oats. Customers also love their peach melba pie, which is filled with peaches and red raspberries and topped with a raspberry sauce and almonds. If you want some spice with your pie, check out their spicy habanero peach and jalapeno apple pies.
Fishing guide Andy Emrisko almost does it again: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It was almost fishing deja vu all over again as legendary Litchfield fishing guide Andy Emrisko took his friend, Mike Rosby of Brooklyn Heights, fishing for Lake Erie walleye on Wednesday off the coast of Bratenahl, just east of downtown Cleveland. Rosby hauled in a jumbo...
Jim Jordan is Ohio’s political bomb thrower, so what does Northeast Ohio think of him? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ohio’s Jim Jordan is a longtime political bomb-thrower who appears regularly on Fox News and a favorite of ex-President Donald Trump. Yet somehow, much of Northeast Ohio doesn’t know who he is. We’re talking about a Baldwin Wallace poll on Today in Ohio. Listen...
Worst of the worst: Northeast Ohio restaurants with the most health violations. Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A restaurant in North Royalton was cited for 36 critical health violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year. We’re talking about the most-cited restaurants in Greater Cleveland, from mouse poop to gnats, on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts our daily half-hour news...
3 Places To Get Barbecue in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should visit these barbecue joints in Ohio (this list is by no means exhaustive!). For decades, this local favorite has been serving great barbecue. Their special sauce is made with a recipe that has gone unchanged for over a century. You can't go wrong with their signature barbecue chicken, ribs, or pulled pork. They also have a loaded baked potato that's aptly named "Big Bertha." The standard Big Bertha comes with plenty of sour cream, butter, bacon, cheese, and chives, but you could also add delicious meat like pulled pork or brisket to it.
Who is the most famous person in Akron?
He may be a singer, a movie star, or a entrepreneur? Tell us his or her story.
Economic vacuum widens as Severance Town Center dies a slow death: Justice B. Hill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Heading to my dentist’s office near Severance Town Center, I tried to recreate in my mind what the shopping mall was like when it served as the heartbeat of Cleveland Heights. I thought of the department stores there, like Halle’s and Higbee’s. Richman Brothers had...
Investigators looking for missing Canton man
Investigators are looking for a Canton man who was reported missing on Friday. Henry Hulbert, 66, was last seen leaving his home on Market Street around 1 a.m. and hasn't returned.
Sierra to open in Strongsville
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – Sierra, an off-price retailer focusing on active and lifestyle brands, is set to open a store at the Greens of Strongsville at 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. Sierra - which has 74 locations - offers items for hiking, camping, skiing and casual wear. The Strongsville store will be the third location in the state, in addition to ones in Westlake and Columbus. Another, in Norwood near Cincinnati, is scheduled to open Saturday, Nov. 12.
barbertonherald.com
Chief Hopocan and the Ohio tribes
Ohio became a vital part of European global conquest during the 1700s. As the second half of the century passed, tensions between the colonies and England grew. During these tense times, the most exposed tribal villages in the Ohio country were those of the Delaware who called themselves the Lenni Lenape, meaning “common people.”
