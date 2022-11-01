ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
emueagles.com

Eagles Set to Open 2022-23 at Home Against Wayne State

YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) – The Eastern Michigan University men's basketball team will lift the lid on its 2022-23 season Monday, Nov. 7, with a visit from Wayne State University in an appoximate 7:30 p.m. tip inside the George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Mich. Dubbed the Season Premiere, the special day opens with the EMU women playing host to Lindenwood University at 5 p.m. Prior to watching the Eagles take on the Warriors to open Eastern's 126th varsity campaign, fans can walk the green carpet and visit photo stations while also receiving several giveaways.
YPSILANTI, MI
emueagles.com

Keira Veltigian Garners MAC Diver of the Week Honors

CLEVELAND, Ohio (EMUEagles.com) - Eastern Michigan University senior diver Keira Veltigian (Oxford, Mich.-Oxford) has been named the Mid-American Conference's Diver of the Week, the league office announced today, Nov. 4. The accolade is Veltigian's first career weekly award. In last weekend's dual meet victory over MAC rival the University of...
CLEVELAND, OH
emueagles.com

SEASON PREVIEW: Hoops Looking to Build on Young Foundation

YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) – When looking at the roster ahead of the 2022-23 season for the Eastern Michigan University men's basketball team, two words come to mind for many: young and talented. According to Head Coach Stan Heath, who is set for his second season in charge at his...
YPSILANTI, MI
emueagles.com

Volleyball Falls at Western Michigan in Series Finale

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) - The Eastern Michigan University volleyball team dropped a three-setter to the Western Michigan University Broncos, Saturday, Nov. 5 inside University Arena on the campus of WMU. The 3-0 conference loss moves Eastern Michigan's overall record to 5-22 with a 4-11 mark in Mid-American Conference play. Senior...
KALAMAZOO, MI
emueagles.com

Women’s Hoops: 2022-23 Season Premiere

YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) -- Monday, Nov. 7 marks the start of the 2022-23 season for Eastern Michigan University basketball. Monday's contest will open the women's 47th season with a home opener that will showcase the Eagles taking on the Lindenwood University Lions at 5 p.m. inside the George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Mich. The men's team is set to follow with its opener against Wayne State University at approximately 7:30 p.m.
YPSILANTI, MI
High School Football PRO

Mentor, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Canton McKinley High School football team will have a game with Mentor High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
MENTOR, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio

If you're in Ohio and looking for a bakery with delicious treats, you should check out these local businesses (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you love pies and find yourself in northeast Ohio, you should definitely visit this bakery, which has been serving fantastic pies since 1945. Their pies are made with high-quality ingredients, and the bakery uses real sugar instead of high fructose corn syrup. One of their most popular pies is the apple brown Betty, which is filled with slices of fresh apple and is topped with a mix of spiced brown sugar and rolled oats. Customers also love their peach melba pie, which is filled with peaches and red raspberries and topped with a raspberry sauce and almonds. If you want some spice with your pie, check out their spicy habanero peach and jalapeno apple pies.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Barbecue in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should visit these barbecue joints in Ohio (this list is by no means exhaustive!). For decades, this local favorite has been serving great barbecue. Their special sauce is made with a recipe that has gone unchanged for over a century. You can't go wrong with their signature barbecue chicken, ribs, or pulled pork. They also have a loaded baked potato that's aptly named "Big Bertha." The standard Big Bertha comes with plenty of sour cream, butter, bacon, cheese, and chives, but you could also add delicious meat like pulled pork or brisket to it.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Sierra to open in Strongsville

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – Sierra, an off-price retailer focusing on active and lifestyle brands, is set to open a store at the Greens of Strongsville at 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. Sierra - which has 74 locations - offers items for hiking, camping, skiing and casual wear. The Strongsville store will be the third location in the state, in addition to ones in Westlake and Columbus. Another, in Norwood near Cincinnati, is scheduled to open Saturday, Nov. 12.
STRONGSVILLE, OH
barbertonherald.com

Chief Hopocan and the Ohio tribes

Ohio became a vital part of European global conquest during the 1700s. As the second half of the century passed, tensions between the colonies and England grew. During these tense times, the most exposed tribal villages in the Ohio country were those of the Delaware who called themselves the Lenni Lenape, meaning “common people.”
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy