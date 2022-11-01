Read full article on original website
British Pound (GBP) tanks as Bank of England raises interest rate highest in 33 years: Warns of longest recession in history
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — The Bank of England raised its benchmark interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point on Thursday. This is its biggest hike since 1989 as the country braces for the most prolonged recession in its history. The British Pound (GBP) slid further against the United States Dollar upon news of the interest hike.
Cryptocurrency Price Analysis: Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE)
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — The cryptocurrency market saw several tokens register losses on Thursday, with Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Dogecoin (DOGE) prices registering losses in the past 24 hours. Bitcoin price continued holding above $20,000, with the $20,500 level now acting as resistance. Meanwhile, ETH bulls continued helping...
Oryen Network 100% Price Increase Is Where True Wealth Is Built: Polygon And Fantom Are Holders Are Bullish
Finding cryptos that have surged during the current market is difficult. But it’s important to note that despite overall conditions in the crypto world, only some tokens have struggled. And those that thrive in the current climate show incredible long-term potential. If they can move upwards in price right now, they could surge even higher when we finally re-enter a bull run.
Demand For Wafini’s $WFI Utility Token $WFI Surges As Wafini Nears Beta Launch On Cardano Main-net
Wafini, a community driven DAO powered decentralised NFT Marketplace project on Cardano is set to release it’s initial first look of the Wafini Marketplace Demo in the coming weeks which will be followed up by Wafini’s beta launch on Cardano’s Mainnet. Wafini’s $WFI token Seed Sale saw...
Inflation Forces Japanese Government to Cut Electricity Bills by 20%
The Japanese government will assist households by cutting electric bills by 20%. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s approval ratings are low. BOJ officials intervened in the forex market to support Yen’s dramatic fall. Wisconsin(Coinchapter): The Japanese government plans to cut household electricity bills by 20% next year in...
Oryen presale buyers reporting 2x gains – Suggested to invest alongside Tamadoge, IMPT, and Fantom
As part of investment 101, one should practice portfolio diversification. This essential practice involves distributing your assets to limit exposure to risks and limit long-term portfolio volatility. For example, the crypto market offers many projects to invest in, but its volatility may put your portfolio at risk, especially in current times.
Bytebus offers cloud mining services, the ultimate way to earn passive income.
Bytebus is a platform that provides cloud mining services to its users and provides opportunities to expand their income. It is a well-recognized hash power provider all around the world. It also provides bitcoin mining capacity to oblige everyone from newcomer investors to large-scale financial backers. The company backs cryptocurrencies that empower privacy and only request data necessary to conform with complete regulations. The firm also provides a wide range of projects to satisfy every financial backer requirement, as well as a profit calculator to help in calculating likely outcomes prior to choosing a plan to participate in.
Analysts Expecting Massive Upside for DAO Uniglo.io (GLO) with Double Burn Event – SushiSwap (SUSHI) Whales Eyeing Launch
Token burning is a common practice in the cryptocurrency market. It means sending tokens to a wallet with no known private keys, making them inaccessible. This results in a permanent reduction of the overall token supply, which ideally drives the value of the token. Many crypto projects apply this project to make sure their token value continues to increase.
Crypto gem hunters calling out Uniglo.io after supply burn announcement, in addition to Reserve Rights and Optimism
We’re all crypto gem hunters at heart, searching out the next big win for our portfolio that will bring home the Lambo. Our analysts have singled out three protocols you want to hear about: Uniglo, Reserve Rights, and Optimism. Read on to find out more. The Uniglo community has...
KVX.com Launches Crypto Trading Services in the EU
The move will help the company to gain a foothold in the growing European market for digital assets. The new platform offers a broad set of features designed by the team’s experts. The strategy will make it easier and more convenient for investors to get involved in the cryptocurrency market.
GALA Gulps 30% Losses Amid $1B Hack Rumor
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — GALA price took major blows on Friday amid rumors that hackers had stolen $1 billion from the ecosystem in the latest exploit. The active utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem tanked nearly 30% before the developers clarified that the apparent hack was an internal job to protect the investors’ funds.
Ethereum Price Near Make-or-Break Levels, What Could Trigger Fresh Rally
Ether price corrected lower after a steady increase to $1,660. ETH/USD is trading near a key bullish trend line with support at $1,530 on the 4-hours chart. The pair could start a fresh rally if it stays above the $1,500 support zone. Ethereum’s ETH is holding gains above $1,500. The...
Ethereum L2 Solutions Optimism and Arbitrum Flip Solana TVL
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – Ethereum layer-2 scaling solutions Arbitrum and Optimism surpassed Solana by their total value locked (TVL). As of Nov 2, Solana TVL stood at $941 million, a 90.5% drawdown year-to-date, according to the crypto tracking platform DeFiLlama. In comparison, Arbitrum and Optimism’s TVL touched $1.05 billion and $962.2 million, respectively.
Litecoin (LTC) Price Prediction: Is the Rally Just Getting Started?
Litecoin(LTC) has seen a surge in price and trade volume over the past few days, largely due to the increasing interest in NFTs. Litecoin’s first NFT marketplace, LiteVerse, has partnered with Antpool, one of the largest Bitcoin mining pools. This partnership allows LiteVerse users to mint NFTs with low fees.
The Last Network. Liquidity Providers for the Vow ecosystem
The Last Network enters prelaunch at VowUP ‘22!Speakers from around the world arrived in Frankfurt, Germany to talk about how VOW will change the world.Speakers from around the world arrived in Frankfurt, Germany to talk about how VOW will change the world. The explosive growth of the Vow ecosystem was explained to all, along with information on how liquidity providers can benefit by providing their capital, through Uniswap. The explosive growth of the Vow ecosystem was explained to all, along with information on how liquidity providers can benefit by providing their capital, through Uniswap. The Last Network is the first smart contract governed referral programme for staking liquidity and earning rewards.
Oryen 100% ICO profits have early holders seeing the Moon. Fantom, Bigeyes and Dash2Trade investors are all In
Oryen has been making big shockwaves in the crypto industry recently. It’s up a huge 100% while still only in its first pre-sale phase. Early holders are sitting happily with their tokens, as they think it’s going to go up even more when it officially launches. This could be the one crypto investment that brings massive gains to your portfolio while helping to revolutionize your financial future.
Pure Wallet Launches its Exclusive Pre-sale with Multiple Crypto Trading Features
Pure Wallet has emerged as the world’s first ecosystem that ensures 100% halal staking on decentralized applications. The company is pleased to announce its presale launch in the recent development. It holds multiple crypto features for its holders. The exclusive Presale Offer of Pure Wallet facilitates its holders with...
Amazon joins other tech companies in cost-cutting moves
The stock market pulled back in the opening days of November after the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 14% in October, its best month since 1976. On Friday, the Labor Department reported the U.S. economy added 261,000 jobs in October, exceeding economist estimates of 205,000 jobs. Wages were up 4.7% year-over-year and increased 0.4% from September. ...
Radical burn to elevate Uniglo.io to the front of other Crypto Alongside Uniswap and Pancakeswap
Investors overlook tokenomics and misunderstand its effect on a project’s success. Of course, solid tokenomics can push even a mediocre project to become successful. But combine solid tokenomics with a great value proposition, and magic happens. Uniglo.io has undertaken a massive burn, sharply reducing the circulating supply and setting...
Crypto Experts Believe BudBlockz Will Surpass BAYC In Popularity
When it comes to investing in cryptocurrency, and the blockchain world, one of the primary things to look for in a digital asset or token is how popular it has become in a short time frame. You can easily base the success and growth trajectory of digital assets on how quickly they sell in the pre-sale phase and whether they’ve grown in value soon after launch.
