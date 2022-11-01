2 November 2022 02:15 a.m. All figures in US dollars. Cytokinetics Inc is expected to show a decrease in its third quarter earnings to $-1.17​ per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from thirteen analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from a loss of $-1.28 to ​a loss of $-1.06 per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes two "Strong Buy", twelve "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the biotechnology & medical research peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Thirteen analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate has fallen slightly by 0.29 percent from $-1.17. Estimates ranged from a high of $-1.06 to a low of $-1.28. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the thirteen analysts providing estimates is $68.08. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report a fall in revenue to $2.96 million from $5.44 million in the same quarter last year. * The current quarter consensus estimate of $-1.17 per share implies a loss of 23.17 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported -95 cents per share. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -1.02 -0.23 Beat Mar. 31 2022 -0.94 -1.02 Missed Dec. 31 2021 -0.84 -0.36 Beat Sep. 30 2021 -0.77 -0.95 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 2 at 02:15 a.m..

