Woolworths (ASX:WOW) hits 52-week low; is this the reason?
Food and staples retailing giant Woolworths shared FY2023 first-quarter sales results today (November 3). As per the update, the group sales rose 1.8% during the period. The group’s eCommerce sales plunged 14.5% as compared to FY22 first quarter. The share price of Australian trans-Tasman retailer Woolworths Group Limited (ASX:WOW)...
How are these ASX 50 mining stocks performing?
The ASX 200 Materials index closed down 2.96% on 3 November 2022. The index is trading in the green today (4 November 2022). Recently, many ASX-listed mining stocks have released their quarterly activity reports. The main index related to the Australian materials sector marked the sharpest fall amongst the indexes...
EUROPE RESEARCH ROUNDUP-DSM, Novo Nordisk, Vestas
Nov 3 (Reuters) - Securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several European companies, including DSM, Novo Nordisk and Vestas, on Thursday. HIGHLIGHTS * DSM : HSBC cuts target price to EUR 130 from EUR 160 * Novo Nordisk : Credit Suisse raises target price to DKK 860 from DKK 820 * Vestas : JP Morgan cuts target price to DKK 125 from DKK 127 Following is a summary of research actions on European companies reported by Reuters on Thursday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * Auto1 Group SE : JP Morgan cuts target price to EUR 8.2 from EUR 9 * Demant A/S : JP Morgan cuts target price to DKK 233 from DKK 263 * DSM : HSBC cuts target price to EUR 130 from EUR 160 * Haleon Plc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to 353p from 368p * Inwit : HSBC cuts target price to EUR 11.5 from EUR 13 * Millennium BCP : Credit Suisse raises target price to EUR 0.16 from EUR 0.15 * Novo Nordisk : Credit Suisse raises target price to DKK 860 from DKK 820 * Oxford Biomedica Plc : Peel Hunt cuts target price to 1,170p from 1,780p * Vestas : JP Morgan cuts target price to DKK 125 from DKK 127 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
EUROPE RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Britvic, Hannover Rueck SE, Hill & Smith
Nov 4 (Reuters) - Securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several European companies, including Britvic, Hannover Rueck SE, and Hill & Smith, on Friday. HIGHLIGHTS * Britvic : HSBC cuts target price to 920p from 1,050p * Hannover Rueck SE : JP Morgan raises target price to EUR 190 from EUR 175 * Hill & Smith : HSBC cuts target price to 1,400p from 1,460p Following is a summary of research actions on European companies reported by Reuters on Friday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * Accor : HSBC raises target price to EUR 33 from EUR 30 * Ahold Delhaize : HSBC raises target price to EUR 32 from EUR 31 * Believe : HSBC raises target price to EUR 15 from EUR 14 * Britvic : HSBC cuts target price to 920p from 1,050p * BT : Credit Suisse cuts target price to 155p from 185p * BT : New Street Research cuts fair value to 225p from 245p * Grenke : HSBC cuts target price to EUR 38 from EUR 43 * Hannover Rueck SE : JP Morgan raises target price to EUR 190 from EUR 175 * Hill & Smith : HSBC cuts target price to 1400p from 1460p * ITV : Credit Suisse cuts target price to 106p from 118p * Lancashire Holdings : HSBC raises target price to 520p from 490p * Lancashire Holdings : JP Morgan raises target price to 675p from 640p * Nexans : Credit Suisse cuts target price to EUR 88 from EUR 93 * OC Oerlikon Corporation AG Pfaeffikon : Credit Suisse cuts target to CHF 8.3 * Partners Group Holding AG : Credit Suisse cuts target to CHF 1,100 from CHF 1,175 * Scout24 SE : Credit Suisse cuts target price to EUR 57 from EUR 58 * Telefonica Deutschland : Credit Suisse raises target to EUR 3.1 from EUR 2.7 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
What’s boosting Sayona Mining’s share price today?
At 12.46 PM AEDT, Sayona’s shares were spotted trading at AU$0.24 each, up 3.19% on ASX. This outperforms ASX 200 Materials index which was 1.63% up at 15,887.80 points at 12.47 PM AEDT. Meanwhile, the lithium firm had announced its September quarter's activities report yesterday (November 1). Shares of...
Why did Allkem's shares close higher today?
Allkem’s shares last exchanged hands at AU$14.94 per share, up 6.03% on ASX today (4 November). This outperformed ASX 200 Materials index which was 1.80% higher at 15,616.40 points. ASX-listed materials company Allkem Limited's (ASX:AKE) shares closed trading in the green today (4 November). The shares last exchanged hands...
Lightspeed Commerce Inc expected to post a loss of 6 cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Lightspeed Commerce Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 3. * The Montreal Quebec-based company is expected to report a 37.5% increase in revenue to $183.182 million from $133.22 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 12 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Lightspeed Commerce Inc is for a loss of 6 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 12 "strong buy" or "buy," no "hold" and 1 "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Lightspeed Commerce Inc is $30, above its last closing price of C$26.11. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.13 -0.14 -0.12 Beat 12.2 Mar. 31 2022 -0.13 -0.12 -0.15 Missed -22.4 Dec. 31 2021 -0.09 -0.09 -0.07 Beat 20.5 Sep. 30 2021 -0.09 -0.09 -0.08 Beat 12.5 Jun. -0.20 -0.15 -0.37 Missed -144 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 -0.24 -0.21 -0.33 Missed -57.1 Dec. 31 2020 -0.22 -0.17 -0.39 Missed -129.4 Sep. 30 2020 -0.10 -0.10 -0.20 Missed -97.2 This summary was machine generated November 1 at 13:02 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Why is Norfolk’s (ASX:NFL) share price up 122% today?
Norfolk reported native copper intersection in first hole at its Roger River Project. The first drill hole targeted a coincident magnetic and gravity anomaly. The company expects to receive assay results in December 2022. The share price of mining exploration company Norfolk Metals Limited (ASX:NFL) shot up after the company...
Quaker Chemical Corp expected to post earnings of $1.47 a share - Earnings Preview
* Quaker Chemical Corp is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 3. * The Conshohocken Pennsylvania-based company is expected to report a 8.7% increase in revenue to $488.275 million from $449.07 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 4 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Quaker Chemical Corp is for earnings of $1.47 per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 3 "strong buy" or "buy," 2 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Quaker Chemical Corp is $196, above its last closing price of $159.65. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 1.06 1.05 1.32 Beat 25.4 Mar. 31 2022 1.41 1.41 1.42 Beat 0.7 Dec. 31 2021 1.57 1.58 1.29 Missed -18.5 Sep. 30 2021 1.55 1.56 1.63 Beat 4.5 Jun. 1.43 1.41 1.82 Beat 29.3 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 1.46 1.46 2.11 Beat 44.7 Dec. 31 2020 1.52 1.52 1.63 Beat 7.2 Sep. 30 2020 0.97 0.94 1.56 Beat 66.4 This summary was machine generated November 2 at 02:12 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Geron Corp reports results for the quarter ended in September - Earnings Summary
* Geron Corp reported a quarterly adjusted loss of 10 cents per share for the quarter ended in September. The mean expectation of six analysts for the quarter was for a loss of 9 cents per share. * Revenue rose 172.5% to $297.00 thousand from a year ago; analysts expected $91.67 thousand. * Geron Corp's reported EPS for the quarter was a loss of 10 cents. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had risen by about 4.8% in the last three months. * In the last 30 days there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. * Geron Corp shares had fallen by 8.1% this quarter and gained 76.2% so far this year. * The company reported a quarterly loss of $41.05 million. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Geron Corp is $4.00 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "strong buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 6 "strong buy" or "buy," no "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 3 at 05:01 p.m. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 -0.09 -0.10 Missed Jun. 30 2022 -0.09 -0.07 Beat Mar. 31 2022 -0.10 -0.09 Beat Dec. 31 2021 -0.08 -0.10 Missed.
PayPal Holdings Inc expected to post earnings of 96cents a share - Earnings Preview
* PayPal Holdings Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 3. * The San Jose California-based company is expected to report a 10.3% increase in revenue to $6.816 billion from $6.18 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 34 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. The company's guidance on August 2 2022, for the period ended September 30, was for revenue of $7.047 billion. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for PayPal Holdings Inc is for earnings of 96 cents per share. The company's EPS guidance on August 2 2022, for the period ended September 30, was between USD0.94 and USD0.96 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 36 "strong buy" or "buy," 13 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for PayPal Holdings Inc is $120, above its last closing price of $83.11. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 0.86 0.86 0.93 Beat 8.2 Mar. 31 2022 0.88 0.88 0.88 Met 0.3 Dec. 31 2021 1.12 1.12 1.11 Missed -1.1 Sep. 30 2021 1.08 1.07 1.11 Beat 3.5 Jun. 1.13 1.12 1.15 Beat 2.5 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 1.03 1.01 1.22 Beat 20.3 Dec. 31 2020 1.01 1.00 1.08 Beat 8.2 Sep. 30 2020 0.94 0.94 1.07 Beat 13.6 This summary was machine generated November 2 at 03:00 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Coronado (ASX:CRN) shares jump over 10% today; here’s why
Coronado’s shares were spotted trading 10.36% higher at AU$2.13 per share today (November 2). The company’s shares have fallen by almost 7% in the last six months. CRN shared its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday (31 October). ASX-listed Coronado Global Resources Inc (ASX:CRN) produces metallurgical coal (met coal),...
Nikola Corp expected to post a loss of 39 cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Nikola Corp is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 3. * The Phoenix Arizona-based company is expected to report revenue of $22.144 million, according to the mean estimate from 8 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. The company's guidance on August 4 2022, for the period ended September 30, was for revenue between $21.10 million and $24.40 million. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Nikola Corp is for a loss of 39 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is 2 "strong buy" or "buy," 7 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Nikola Corp is $9, above its last closing price of $3.79. The company's guidance on August 4 2022 for the period ended September 30 was for Capital Expenditures between USD85 million and USD90 million.The company's guidance on August 4 2022 for the period ended September 30 was for gross profit margin between USD-2.5 hundred% and USD-2.4 hundred%. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.25 -0.28 -0.25 Beat 11.9 Mar. 31 2022 -0.25 -0.27 -0.21 Beat 21.5 Dec. 31 2021 -0.32 -0.32 -0.23 Beat 29 Sep. 30 2021 -0.26 -0.27 -0.22 Beat 20 Jun. -0.29 -0.29 -0.20 Beat 30.7 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 -0.28 -0.27 -0.14 Beat 48.7 Dec. 31 2020 -0.23 -0.23 -0.17 Beat 27.7 Sep. 30 2020 -0.20 -0.20 -0.16 Beat 18.1 This summary was machine generated November 1 at 18:37 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Geron Corp <GERN.O>: Losses of 10 cents announced for third quarter
3 November 2022 05:00 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The loss announced by Geron Corp in the third quarter were lower than the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -10 cents per share, 2 cents lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of -8 cents. Losses of -9 cents per share were anticipated by the six analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from -11 cents to -8 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of -9 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $297.00 thousand, which is higher than the estimated $91.67 thousand. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Strong Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the biotechnology & medical research peer group is "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Six analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was a gain of one new estimate. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $297 thousand from $109 thousand in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.09 -0.07 Beat Mar. 31 2022 -0.10 -0.09 Beat Dec. 31 2021 -0.08 -0.10 Missed Sep. 30 2021 -0.09 -0.08 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 3 at 05:00 p.m.
UPDATE 1-Dorsey's Block posts a jump in revenue, boosting shares
(Adds financial details, context on Q2 earnings and background on bitcoin moves) Nov 3 (Reuters) - Block Inc posted a rise in third-quarter revenue on Thursday as the growth of Cash App helped make up for stagnant cryptocurrency prices that had dogged the payments platform led by Twitter founder Jack Dorsey in previous quarters.
What is happening to Lynas’ (ASX:LYC) shares on ASX today?
Lynas’ shares were trading 1.612% lower on the ASX at 1:00 PM AEDT today. The rare earth minerals producer recently shared its quarterly report on the ASX. Shares of rare earth minerals producer Lynas Rare Earths Limited (ASX:LYC) were spotted trading lower on the ASX on Thursday afternoon. The company’s shares were trading 1.612% lower, at AU$8.540 per share, on the ASX at 1:00 PM AEDT today (3 November 2022).
Westlake Corp <WLK>: Profits of $3.10 announced for third quarter
3 November 2022 01:31 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The profits announced by Westlake Corp in the third quarter were lower than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of $3.10 per share, $1.59 lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of $4.69. Profits of $4.30 per share were anticipated by the nineteen analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from $3.20 to $5.89 per share, with a forecasted mean of $4.30 per share. The company reported revenue of $3.96 billion, which is lower than the estimated $3.99 billion. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the commodity chemicals peer group is also "Hold". FORECAST CHANGES * Eighteen analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was a gain of two new estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $3.96 billion from $3.06 billion in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 5.98 6.65 Beat Mar. 31 2022 4.63 5.83 Beat Dec. 31 2021 4.49 4.98 Beat Sep. 30 2021 3.96 4.69 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 3 at 01:31 p.m.
Construction slowdown jeopardises UK’s economic growth
Recent reports have indicated that construction projects in the UK have taken a hit amid ongoing economic challenges. This negative impact has threatened the delivery of new offices, houses, and infrastructure plans. Development activity in construction is expected to flatline as the sector faces several challenges amid the worsening macro...
Cytokinetics Inc <CYTK.O>: A loss of $1.17 per share anticipated for third quarter
2 November 2022 02:15 a.m. All figures in US dollars. Cytokinetics Inc is expected to show a decrease in its third quarter earnings to $-1.17 per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from thirteen analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from a loss of $-1.28 to a loss of $-1.06 per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes two "Strong Buy", twelve "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the biotechnology & medical research peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Thirteen analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate has fallen slightly by 0.29 percent from $-1.17. Estimates ranged from a high of $-1.06 to a low of $-1.28. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the thirteen analysts providing estimates is $68.08. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report a fall in revenue to $2.96 million from $5.44 million in the same quarter last year. * The current quarter consensus estimate of $-1.17 per share implies a loss of 23.17 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported -95 cents per share. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -1.02 -0.23 Beat Mar. 31 2022 -0.94 -1.02 Missed Dec. 31 2021 -0.84 -0.36 Beat Sep. 30 2021 -0.77 -0.95 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 2 at 02:15 a.m..
EngageSmart Inc <ESMT.N>: Profits of 5 cents per share anticipated for third quarter
1 November 2022 06:37 p.m. All figures in US dollars. EngageSmart Inc is expected to show an increase in its third quarter earnings to 5 cents per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from seven analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from 3 cents to 6 cents per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes four "Strong Buy", four "Buy", two "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the software peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Nine analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate has risen by 3.28 percent from 4 cents. Estimates ranged from a high of 6 cents to a low of 3 cents. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the nine analysts providing estimates is $28. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report a rise in revenue to $74.84 million from $55.49 million in the same quarter last year. * The current quarter consensus estimate of 5 cents per share implies a gain of 125.00 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported 2 cents per share. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 0.04 0.08 Beat Mar. 31 2022 0.02 0.04 Beat Dec. 31 2021 0.02 0.03 Beat Sep. 30 2021 0.02 0.02 Met This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 1 at 06:37 p.m..
