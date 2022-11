In one month, the only safe consumption site in San Francisco will close. When it does, city bureaucracy cannot promise when or where its services will return. The S.F. Board of Supervisors convened Thursday to discuss the fate of the Tenderloin Linkage Center, which is slated to close permanently on Dec. 5. The site is a source of vital support for the unsheltered and at-risk populations of San Francisco.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO