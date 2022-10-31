ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Black Enterprise

2 Men Charged for Setting 20-Year-Old on Fire Who Told Man’s Wife They Were in Relationship

A family is mourning a young woman who had dreams of becoming an orthodontist, but enrolled in beauty school after discovering she had a talent for making people look good. Criminal charges were filed for the case of a 20-year-old Milwaukee woman who was allegedly shot and burned after telling the wife of a married man she had been seeing about their relationship.
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Independent

‘Whole family wiped out’: Baby girl, parents and uncle found dead in orchard after being kidnapped at gunpoint

A family of four that was kidnapped in California on Monday has been found dead in an orchard, authorities said.“Our worst fears have been confirmed,” said Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke, at a news conference late on Wednesday night.Mr Warnke did not release any information about how and when the victims were believed to have been killed.He said they were found close to each other when discovered by a farm worker in a remote area.Earlier on Wednesday, authorities released footage of the moment the family of four were kidnapped at gunpoint from their trucking business.Surveillance footage showed a masked...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
CBS 42

Lam Luong: Man throws four kids off Dauphin Island Bridge

WARNING: This story includes talk of child death. Reader discretion is advised. BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WKRG) — In 2008, four kids were thrown off of the Dauphin Island Bridge, killing them all. The man who did it was sentenced to death, but then his sentence changed to life in prison, leaving many people in […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Independent

Police officer fired after video showed him shooting teen eating McDonald’s in car

A video has emerged of a police shooting that led to the firing of an officer after he discharged his gun several times at a 17-year-old boy eating in a McDonald’s car park. The San Antonio, Texas, officer was still in his probation period at the time of the incident. The police department announced the firing on Wednesday. Teenager Erik Cantu was taken to hospital with several gunshot wounds, according to NBC News. The officer has been named as James Brennand, who got to the scene at around 10.45pm on Sunday night to check in on a disturbance call...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CBS News

Texas woman fatally shot by ex-husband as she was on the phone with a 911 operator: "The call went silent"

A woman in Texas was killed by her ex-husband Thursday as the two were arguing while she was on a call with an emergency operator, police said. The incident, under investigation as a domestic violence murder-suicide, happened at an apartment complex in Lewisville, Texas, a city about 25 miles north of Dallas. The man and woman, who have not yet been publicly identified, were arguing in the complex's parking lot when gunshots were fired.
LEWISVILLE, TX
AOL Corp

Rapper Half Ounce fatally shot in California while on phone with pregnant wife

A search was underway in California on Wednesday for the gunman wanted for killing Half Ounce, the third rapper to be fatally shot in Los Angeles County in less than a month. Half Ounce, whose real name is Latauriisha O’Brien, was found shot to death on Monday in the city’s Koreatown neighborhood, Los Angeles Police said Tuesday. He’d been walking home with a friend when they were approached by a dark SUV and a passenger suddenly opened fire on them from inside the vehicle, sources told Fox 11.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
92.9 THE LAKE

92.9 THE LAKE

Lake Charles, LA
7K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 The Lake plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy