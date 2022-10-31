Read full article on original website
A Cop Who Shot A 17-Year-Old Who Was Eating McDonald's In His Car Has Been Charged
Erik Cantu had been eating a hamburger with a friend inside his car in a San Antonio parking lot when former officer James Brennand opened his door and ordered him out.
Family of murdered 'Welcome to Sweetie Pie's' star confront his killer at sentencing: 'How can you sleep?'
Family members of "Welcome to Sweetie Pie's" star Andre Montgomery Jr. confronted his murderer Travell Anthony Hill at his sentencing. Hill was sentenced to 32 years in prison.
"48 Hours" investigates harrowing kidnapping of a Louisiana mother from her home
In August of 2017, Schanda Handley was kidnapped from her suburban home in Louisiana at gunpoint. CBS News correspondent David Begnaud joins "CBS Mornings" with Handley's first TV interview and an inside look at his "48 Hours" report, "The Kidnapping of Schanda Handley."
'Mama, help!': A 16-year-old called 911 to report an armed robbery at a McDonald's in New Orleans. Her mother picked up
A mother working at an emergency dispatch center in New Orleans was shocked when she answered a 911 call about an armed robbery at a McDonald's and realized her 16-year-old daughter was the one pleading for help.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Worker throws sandwich at customer — then came an ‘all-out brawl,’ Louisiana cops say
Bad attitudes over sandwiches led to an “all-out brawl” at a Louisiana sandwich shop — and the arrest of two women, police said. The Slidell Police Department recalled the story — aptly named “Assault with a Sandwich” — in episode 8 of its “We Can’t Make This Stuff Up” series shared on Facebook.
2 Men Charged for Setting 20-Year-Old on Fire Who Told Man’s Wife They Were in Relationship
A family is mourning a young woman who had dreams of becoming an orthodontist, but enrolled in beauty school after discovering she had a talent for making people look good. Criminal charges were filed for the case of a 20-year-old Milwaukee woman who was allegedly shot and burned after telling the wife of a married man she had been seeing about their relationship.
‘Whole family wiped out’: Baby girl, parents and uncle found dead in orchard after being kidnapped at gunpoint
A family of four that was kidnapped in California on Monday has been found dead in an orchard, authorities said.“Our worst fears have been confirmed,” said Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke, at a news conference late on Wednesday night.Mr Warnke did not release any information about how and when the victims were believed to have been killed.He said they were found close to each other when discovered by a farm worker in a remote area.Earlier on Wednesday, authorities released footage of the moment the family of four were kidnapped at gunpoint from their trucking business.Surveillance footage showed a masked...
Landlord Hid Camera in Bathroom and Watched 12-Year-Old Girl Shower: Police
Bruce Wayne Grady, 61, was charged with voyeurism after the child found cameras in her bedroom and bathroom.
Lam Luong: Man throws four kids off Dauphin Island Bridge
WARNING: This story includes talk of child death. Reader discretion is advised. BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WKRG) — In 2008, four kids were thrown off of the Dauphin Island Bridge, killing them all. The man who did it was sentenced to death, but then his sentence changed to life in prison, leaving many people in […]
Police officer fired after video showed him shooting teen eating McDonald’s in car
A video has emerged of a police shooting that led to the firing of an officer after he discharged his gun several times at a 17-year-old boy eating in a McDonald’s car park. The San Antonio, Texas, officer was still in his probation period at the time of the incident. The police department announced the firing on Wednesday. Teenager Erik Cantu was taken to hospital with several gunshot wounds, according to NBC News. The officer has been named as James Brennand, who got to the scene at around 10.45pm on Sunday night to check in on a disturbance call...
Prosecutors say man accidentally recorded himself plotting wife's kidnapping
Schanda Handley and her daughter, Isabella Cumberland, were at their home on a quiet street in Lafayette, Louisiana, on August 6, 2017, when two men appeared at their front door. At first glance they looked like deliverymen, which was a welcome interruption, since Handley had been anxiously awaiting a clothes steamer she had ordered.
Compton murder: Man sentenced to 26 years to life for killing his 19-year-old ex-girlfriend
A man convicted of murdering his 19-year-old ex-girlfriend in Compton last year has been sentenced to 26 years to life in prison.
AOL Corp
Bruised and malnourished twins, 16, flee Texas home where they said they were handcuffed
"Malnourished" teenage twins who said they escaped from handcuffs at their Texas home set off an Amber Alert for five other siblings, ages 7 to 14, who were determined to be safe a day later in Louisiana, officials said Tuesday. Jeff McShan, the spokesman for Harris County Constable Precinct 5,...
Texas woman fatally shot by ex-husband as she was on the phone with a 911 operator: "The call went silent"
A woman in Texas was killed by her ex-husband Thursday as the two were arguing while she was on a call with an emergency operator, police said. The incident, under investigation as a domestic violence murder-suicide, happened at an apartment complex in Lewisville, Texas, a city about 25 miles north of Dallas. The man and woman, who have not yet been publicly identified, were arguing in the complex's parking lot when gunshots were fired.
Former Mississippi day care workers charged after wearing 'Scream' masks to scare children
Four Mississippi former day care center employees are facing charges after being seen on camera using "Scream"-style masks to scare children.
AOL Corp
Rapper Half Ounce fatally shot in California while on phone with pregnant wife
A search was underway in California on Wednesday for the gunman wanted for killing Half Ounce, the third rapper to be fatally shot in Los Angeles County in less than a month. Half Ounce, whose real name is Latauriisha O’Brien, was found shot to death on Monday in the city’s Koreatown neighborhood, Los Angeles Police said Tuesday. He’d been walking home with a friend when they were approached by a dark SUV and a passenger suddenly opened fire on them from inside the vehicle, sources told Fox 11.
Police Say Suspect Confessed To Five Killings After Being High On Meth And Four Days Without Sleep
James Douglas Drayton, 24, was arrested in connection to the murders of five people at a South Carolina home, which was reportedly frequented by drug users. A man arrested for the fatal shootings of five people in South Carolina allegedly told police that he had been using methamphetamines and had not slept in four days.
Married couple arrested after pregnant Arkansas woman and her fetus found dead in different locations
A married couple was accused of kidnapping Thursday after the body of a missing pregnant woman and her fetus were found in separate locations in Missouri, authorities said. Ashley Bush, 33, of Benton County, Arkansas, appeared to have been fatally shot after responding to a job posting Oct. 31, prosecutor Nathan Smith told reporters.
Ohio cops are accused of dressing patrol horses as KKK - but sheriff argues they were meant to be 'ghosts' covered in sheets with their holes cut out for their eyes
In Lake County, Ohio a Sheriff Frank Leonbruno is defending his employees who he says did not mean to offend anyone when they dressed up their police horses as ghosts for Halloween. The Mounted Unit horses were covered in large white sheets Monday night, with eyes cut for their noses,...
suggest.com
They May Have Discovered A New Serial Killer In Iowa Who Went Undetected For Decades
This week, an Iowa woman unleashed allegations that, if true, could uncover a decades-long crime spree that went completely undetected. The woman in question is named Lucy Studey, and she’s accused her father, Donald Dean Studey, of killing as many as 70 women throughout his lifetime. Here’s what we know so far.
