Charlotte, NC

Panthers add two players to practice squad on Tuesday

By Anthony Rizzuti
 4 days ago
The Carolina Panthers just made some moves! But, uh, they’re probably not the type of moves you’d first think of on this trade deadline day.

As reported by Darin Gantt of Panthers.com on Tuesday afternoon, the team added two players to its practice squad—running back Nate McCrary and linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe.

McCrary cracked into the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2021. The Saginaw Valley State University product played in 33 games at the collegiate level—recording 1,889 yards and 28 touchdowns off 377 carries.

He went right on to be a summer standout for Baltimore, leading the team in rushing yards (163) during the preseason. McCrary, however, would later be waived and has since picked up stops with the Denver Broncos and the Ravens (again) between 2021 and 2022.

Iyiegbuniwe, who initially signed with the Panthers on Oct. 20, returns to Carolina’s practice squad less than a week after his release.

The team parted ways with running back John Lovett, who Iyiegbuniwe was released for last Thursday, and CB Gavin Heslop to make room for the moves.

