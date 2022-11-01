Report: Rams offered Panthers 2 1st-round picks for Brian Burns

Just last week, ESPN insider Adam Schefter reported that the Carolina Panthers were offered two first-round picks for defensive end Brian Burns—a deal they, obviously, did not take. But what Schefter didn’t mention was the team who dialed up general manager Scott Fitterer with the proposal.

So, who was it?

Well, according to MMQB senior NFL reporter Albert Breer, it was the front office that . . . uh . . . doesn’t exactly hold draft picks in the highest of regards.

Breer, while joining ESPN1000’s Kap and J Hood radio show on Tuesday morning, stated that the Los Angeles Rams made a “monster, quarterback-level offer for Burns.” That jives with a recent nugget from Joseph Person of The Athletic, who noted a few days ago that the Rams had a “substantial offer” on the table for the budding star.

On its face, rejecting such a haul looks almost foolish on Carolina’s part. Why turn away two first-rounders if you’re trying to entice a new head coach with a wealth of resources?

Well, being that Los Angeles already shipped off their 2023 first-round selection for quarterback Matthew Stafford, the offer likely included the picks for 2024 and 2025. That’s not exactly a quick return.

Oh, and it might not hurt to hold on to an elite 24-year-old pass rusher.