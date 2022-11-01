Read full article on original website
Ford F-150 3.5L EcoBoost Rattle Fix Detailed By Tech: Video
Ford technician and YouTuber Ford Tech Makuloco routinely cranks out interesting and informative videos that focus on issues pertaining to a wide variety of Blue Oval models, including a number of general Ford EcoBoost problems, a common Ford 2.0L I-4 EcoBoost coolant issue, coolant intrusion issues with the Ford 1.6L I-4 EcoBoost, and a problem with the Ford F-150 remote start feature. Now, our resident technician is back with a new video outlining how to diagnose and fix a rattling issue with 2017-2020 Ford F-150 pickups equipped with the twin-turbocharged Ford 3.5L V6 EcoBoost engine.
Three Ford Executives, Including Lincoln’s Falotico, To Retire
With FoMoCo entering a bold new era of electrification, a number of the Ford executives have announced their pending retirements in recent months, including Hau Thai-Tang, the company’s chief industrial platform officer, Frederiek Toney, vice president, Ford Customer Service Division, Ford Blue, and Ford Credit CFO Brian Schaaf. Now, another trio of Ford executives have announced their plans to retire in the coming months – Stuart Rowley, Joy Falotico, and Steven Armstrong.
Ford F-150 Buyers Are Switching From Lariat To XLT
With the semiconductor chip shortage and various other supply chain issues impacting automotive production for over two years now, low inventory and high demand has resulted in ever-rising prices, to the point where both new and used vehicles have set new records on a nearly monthly basis over that time span. Ford’s lineup has been impacted in a big way, and most all of its models have seen some sort of price increase – or multiple increases – in recent months. That includes the Ford F-150, which may have gotten so expensive that customers are choosing lower, less expensive trim levels, according to CEO Jim Farley.
2023 Ford Transit Trail Debuts As Upfit-Ready Off-Road Van
The Ford Transit Trail – a rugged, off-road-focused variant of the best-selling van – was revealed back in June of 2020 for the European market. As Ford Authority reported back in February, the new model was also expected to head stateside, and a couple of months later, Ford filed a patent for Transit Trail in the U.S. Since then, Ford Authority has revealed some exclusive details regarding the 2023 Ford Transit Trail and captured the van completely uncovered on film, while FoMoCo itself teased the Transit Trail last month. Now, the all-new U.S.-spec 2023 Ford Transit Trail has finally been revealed as an unfit-ready, off-road-capable van.
2023 Ford Super Duty Orders Averaged 10K Per Day In First Week
Following the reveal of the 2023 Ford Super Duty back in late September, order banks for the redesigned truck opened up on October 27th. However, in the mere five days that order banks were open last month, Ford secured a whopping 52,000 orders for the brand new model – which averages out to a little over 10,000 orders per day, as the automaker pointed out in its most recent sales report for the month of October.
Ford CFO John Lawler Says Chip Shortage Will Extend Into 2023
As most are painfully aware by now, the semiconductor chip shortage has endured for well over two years at this point, with little improvement taking place over that time period. The chip shortage has also been joined by a host of various other sorts of supply constraints, which when coupled with things like labor shortages and inflation, have made the act of producing and purchasing vehicles rather frustrating. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like this situation will improve in the near-term, either, according to Ford CFO John Lawler, who recently became the temporary leader of the automaker’s global supply chain organization.
Historic Ford Building Sold To Dearborn Businessman
While Ford works to rejuvenate the iconic Michigan Central Station and turn it into a mobility hub, many of the automaker’s other properties are being sold or repurposed for other uses, too. That includes the Ford Walton Hills plant in Ohio, which was recently sold and is being transformed into a business park, as well as Rotunda Fields, which the automaker also parted ways with recently. Now, yet another historic Ford building – Regent Court in Dearborn, Michigan – has been sold, this time to Dearborn Heights businessman Mike Shehadi, according to the Detroit Free Press.
Ford Buyers Extending Terms Amid Higher Prices, Rates
Both used and new vehicle prices have been on a steady rise for the past couple of years, much of it spurred on by the semiconductor chip shortage, labor issues, and a variety of supply chain constraints that have followed. However, U.S. consumers have favored well-optioned, pricier vehicles for some time now, which has also driven average transaction pricing to new record levels. Regardless, we’re starting to see the effects of rising prices and interest rates, as more Ford buyers are extending their terms longer than ever before, according to Ford Credit CEO Marion Harris.
Ford Exec Says Solid-State Batteries Won’t Be Viable Before 2030
Ford and its EV battery joint venture partner SK On have both made multiple investments into Solid Power, a company that’s working on developing solid-state batteries for future all-electric vehicles. Solid-state batteries don’t use the liquid electrolyte found in conventional lithium-ion batteries, can be lighter, offer greater energy density, and provide more range at a lower cost, making them an attractive alternative to the batteries used in EVs today. However, it seems as if this technology is still a few years from being viable, according to Lisa Drake, vice president of EV industrialization, Ford Model e.
Ford Vehicles From Argo AI Fleet Still Operating, Sans Logos
As Ford Authority reported last week, Volkswagen and Ford-backed autonomous vehicle technology company Argo AI is shutting down, and both automakers will utilize its technology in their own respective self-driving efforts. However, Argo AI has been operating in several cities including Austin, Texas, and Miami, Florida for some time now, and as it turns out, it still is, though the Ford vehicles that are part of the company’s fleet look a little different, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority.
Ford Among Companies That Must Pay $6 Million In Asbestos Suit
Ford has faced its fair share of legal battles in recent times – like many large companies do on a regular basis. Most recently, its biggest such battle pertains to a lawsuit over defective Ford Super Duty roofs that led to the automaker being ordered to pay $1.7 billion in punitive damages – a verdict that FoMoCo appealed, but as Ford Authority reported back in September, is unlikely to be granted a new trial over, regardless. Now, Ford is also among a number of companies that have been ordered to pay $6 million to a Missouri family over claims that a woman’s death was caused by exposure to asbestos, according to the Associated Press.
Ford EV Mandates Face Pushback From Dealer Associations
As part of its split into two distinct entities – Ford Blue for ICE vehicles and Model e for EVs – Ford dealers are being given a few options. Those that don’t want to sell EVs don’t have to do so, while those that do will need to obtain one of two levels of Model e certification, each requiring its own substantial investment – particularly from those that operate Ford and Lincoln stores – as well as imposing sales limits for lower tier dealers and requirements to sell these vehicles at fixed prices. Thus far, dealers have been a bit skeptical about these Ford EV mandates, which prompted Ford to recently extend the deadline to make this decision, while those that opt out will get a second chance at EV certification later down the road. Now, these same Ford EV mandates are also facing pushback from dealer associations in a number of states, according to Automotive News.
Ford Patent Filed For Bead Lock Snow Chain Integration
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for bead lock snow chain integration, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on April 30th, 2021, published on November 3rd, 2022, and assigned serial number 0348047. The Ford Authority Take. Ford has filed a handful of tire-related patents in recent months,...
Lincoln Rival BMW Switching To Direct Sales Model In 2026
Lincoln is in the midst of a major transformation, one that began a few years ago when Ford Motor Company decided to give the luxury brand its own, standalone dealerships. That move turned out to be a successful one, but Lincoln is set to launch a number of all-electric models in the coming years, and dealers will be required to invest big money to obtain EV certification if they wish to sell those vehicles. Those changes seemingly won’t include direct sales to consumers – a model that Tesla has followed since its inception – even though Ford CEO Jim Farley has pushed for it. Now, however, one of Lincoln’s chief rivals – BMW – will be switching to a direct sales model in 2026, according to Reuters.
Ford Kuga, Puma To Get Simplified Lineups In Near Future
In recent months, Ford CEO Jim Farley has made it quite clear that he wants to simplify the automaker’s overly complex ICE lineup, with future models being offered with fewer options and configurations. This could include changes such as trimming the number of available cab configurations on future pickups, and in fact, some of this simplification is already taking place on models like the all-new 2023 Ford Super Duty, which features more of a streamlined lineup with fewer standalone options than the current model. Now, it seems as if the Ford Kuga and Puma may wind up following in those footsteps as well.
Ford EVs Could Get Interchangeable Performance Packages
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for interchangeable performance packages, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on April 28th, 2021, published on November 3rd, 2022, and assigned serial number 0348277. The Ford Authority Take. While Ford dove headfirst into the EV world by rolling out a trio...
Ford Planning To Build Cathode Factory In Quebec
Ford’s quest to vastly expand its EV business is currently centered around securing the raw materials it needs to build batteries at its new BlueOval SK Battery Park in Kentucky, which is currently under construction. That operation – which consists of a parnership between Ford and its BlueOvalSK joint venture partner – SK On – will serve as the main driving force in the automaker’s EV push, though both companies are also investing in their own separate ventures as well. For The Blue Oval, that includes retooling the Oakville Assembly plant in Canada to produce the Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator EVs, though its EV ambitions in that country are set to expand beyond that effort with the construction of a new cathode factory there, according to The Korean Economic Daily.
Amazon joins other tech companies in cost-cutting moves
The stock market pulled back in the opening days of November after the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 14% in October, its best month since 1976. On Friday, the Labor Department reported the U.S. economy added 261,000 jobs in October, exceeding economist estimates of 205,000 jobs. Wages were up 4.7% year-over-year and increased 0.4% from September. ...
Ford Patent Filed For Vehicle Sound Emission Control System
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for a vehicle sound emission control system, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on October 15th, 2020, published on November 1st, 2022, and assigned serial number 11488472. The Ford Authority Take. Over the past several months, Ford has filed a handful...
Ford F-150 Lightning Race Support Ready To Rock: SEMA 2022
Quite a few custom Ford builds were highlighted at SEMA 2022 this year, though The Blue Oval itself didn’t show up to an official capacity. As electric vehicles become more commonplace, more and more of them are being customized and shown off, including a 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT that received the aftermarket treatment compliments of Tucci Hot Rods. A few Ford F-150 Lightning pickups also made their first-ever aftermarket appearance at the show, with this particular example being built by Real Truck and Motor City Solutions.
