As part of its split into two distinct entities – Ford Blue for ICE vehicles and Model e for EVs – Ford dealers are being given a few options. Those that don’t want to sell EVs don’t have to do so, while those that do will need to obtain one of two levels of Model e certification, each requiring its own substantial investment – particularly from those that operate Ford and Lincoln stores – as well as imposing sales limits for lower tier dealers and requirements to sell these vehicles at fixed prices. Thus far, dealers have been a bit skeptical about these Ford EV mandates, which prompted Ford to recently extend the deadline to make this decision, while those that opt out will get a second chance at EV certification later down the road. Now, these same Ford EV mandates are also facing pushback from dealer associations in a number of states, according to Automotive News.

2 HOURS AGO