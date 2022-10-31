Read full article on original website
Irv Smith Jr. May Have Seen the End of His Vikings Career
With the news that the Minnesota Vikings have traded for tight end T.J. Hockenson, it’s also been reported that Irv Smith Jr. will miss the next 8-10 weeks due to a high ankle sprain. For those playing along at home, that puts him on track to miss the rest of the regular season. Effectively, it could end his Vikings career.
NOLA.com
The Saints are about to get a versatile defender back from injured reserve
More reinforcements are on the way for the New Orleans Saints defense. Defensive back P.J. Williams, who has not played since the Saints' Week 4 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in London, practiced with the team Thursday afternoon, signaling he will be designated to return from injured reserve. Williams initially went on injured reserve with a quadriceps injury.
Can Commanders Compete With 'Under-The-Radar' Vikings?
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera was full of praise for his team's effort against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Now, he casts his eye to the challenge that the Minnesota Vikings present.
ESPN
Tom Brady nears 100,000 total passing yards: What you don't know
On Nov. 23, 2000, in a forgettable game during a forgettable season, quarterback Tom Brady recorded the first passing yards of his career. They came in the form of a 6-yard pass to tight end Rod Rutledge in garbage time of a Detroit Lions blowout of the New England Patriots. The pass would go down as the lone completion of Brady's rookie season.
CBS Sports
Prisco's NFL Week 9 picks: Streaking Commanders upset Vikings; Bucs beat Rams to snap skid; Saints stun Ravens
I did it. I finally did it. That's the only way you can describe a week where I went 7-0 with my best bets as part of the Pick Six Podcast, 8-7 against the spread with my expert picks and 11-4 straight up. That's right. My best bets were undefeated,...
NOLA.com
Saints WR Michael Thomas is on IR. Here's what it means for Chris Olave, other WRs in fantasy.
Fantasy football managers hoping for a Michael Thomas return will have to move forward without him, as Thomas is set for season-ending toe surgery. Thomas’ latest setback now means he’ll have played only 10 games in the past three seasons, so it’s not like anyone should’ve been counting on a return considering how injury prone he’s been.
FOX Sports
Tyreek Hill, Jonathan Taylor, other stars react to wild NFL trade deadline
The NFL trade deadline brought some major fireworks Tuesday, with several impact players changing teams. Stars from around the NFL – including some who were traded themselves – reacted to the flurry of moves on social media. Let's look at some of the most notable Twitter reactions from NFL players.
Bills become part of NFL trade deadline history
The Buffalo Bills helped make NFL history on Tuesday. At 4 p.m., the trade deadline for the league came and passed. Before that, the Bills (6-1) and general manager Brandon Beane clocked in with two moves. Buffalo sent running back Zack Moss and a draft pick to the Indianapolis Colts...
Commanders activate Chase Young just in time for Vikings
The No. 2 pick from the 2020 draft will make his season debut Sunday.
Yardbarker
Former Bears stud earns NFC Player of the Month award
The Chicago Bears have had several former players find success outside their organization. In September, it was announced that six former Bears players were made the team captain of another NFL football team. One of those players earned the NFC Player of the Month award, revealed Thursday morning. According to...
NOLA.com
Saints punter Blake Gillikin reflects on life of Hall of Famer Ray Guy: 'A pioneer for what we do'
Ray Guy, the first and only punter to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, died Thursday. His impact was felt among the league, including in the New Orleans Saints locker room. “Just a long list of accolades,” said Saints punter Blake Gillikin. “He’s obviously a legend, a...
NOLA.com
The shutout by the Saints defense was a welcome rarity. 'That is what we are capable of.'
The zero on the scoreboard served as the cherry atop the New Orleans Saints’ victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. The win was just the Saints’ third of the season in eight games, but the 24-0 triumph showed what the defense is able to accomplish. It was just the third shutout of the entire 2022 NFL season, and it came against a team that was averaging 27.2 points per game.
