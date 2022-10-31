The zero on the scoreboard served as the cherry atop the New Orleans Saints’ victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. The win was just the Saints’ third of the season in eight games, but the 24-0 triumph showed what the defense is able to accomplish. It was just the third shutout of the entire 2022 NFL season, and it came against a team that was averaging 27.2 points per game.

