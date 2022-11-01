Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WHIZ
Myra Lynn Bevan
Myra Lynn Bevan, 63, of McConnelsville, Ohio, passed away Monday, October 24, 2022 at Highland Oaks Health Center. Myra was born May 19, 1959 in Dover, Ohio, daughter of the late Martha M. (Neal) and Herman Glazer. In addition to her parents, Myra is also preceded in death by her sister, Judy Glazer.
WHIZ
Sharon “Mimi” (Richardson) Wise
Sharon Richardson Wise, 81, born July 16, 1941, passed away at her home surrounded by family on November 1, 2022. Sharon is survived by her high school sweetheart and husband of 62 years, Robert L. Wise; daughter, Susan (Kirt) Jones; son, Jeffrey (Crystal) Wise; grandchildren, Adam (Shaye) Jones, Andrew (Kendall) Jones, Ali (Kyle) Colopy, Shania (Tiara Krouskoupf) Wise; seven great-grandchildren, Lilah, Peyton, Duke, Delaney, Iris, Eli, Liam and many special cousins, all of whom she loved dearly.
WHIZ
Jeanna Schlitters
Jeanne Patricia Schlitters, 90, passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022 at Altercare of Zanesville. Jeanne was born in Detroit, Michigan, daughter of the late Earl Lionel and Elizabeth Lucille (Bamborough) Morrison. In addition to her parents, Jeanne is also preceded in death by her husband, Richard Schlitters. Jeanne leaves to...
WHIZ
Nelson T. Gant Foundation
ZANESVILLE, OH- It’s important to remember Veterans who have risked their lives in order to protect our freedoms and values, and the Nelson T. Gant Foundation wanted to honor Veterans by raising the American Flag and giving the tour of the Nelson T. Gant house. The Nelson T. Gant...
WHIZ
Marsha Kay Long
Marsha Kay Long, 75, of Heath, Ohio passed away at 7:05 PM, Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at Riverside Landing Skilled Nursing Facility in McConnelsville with her family by her side. She was born on Sunday, May 18, 1947 in Zanesville, the eldest daughter of the late Doris Ray and Mary...
WHIZ
Edith M. Donelson
Edith M. Donelson, 85, formerly of East Fultonham, died at 11:40 p.m. Thur. Nov. 3, 2022 at Alter Care of Somerset. She was born on Jan. 22, 1937 in Zanesville, a daughter of the late Red and Myrtle Devoll. She was an avid seamstress who enjoyed making curtains. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She is survived by three children Frank (Katrina) Donelson, Rose Bates (Zearnie Miller), and Kandi (Harold) Elson. Ten grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Two sisters Beverly McCormick and George Glass. Her best friend Marilyn Lions.
WHIZ
Rushing Wind Biker Church and Salvation Army hosts Motorcyclists for Kids Toy Ride at Walmart North
ZANESVILLE, OH- Christmas is all about togetherness and giving gifts that will make memories and joy for all people, and the Rushing Wind Biker Church and the Salvation Army wanted to give that same happiness to kids who are less fortunate through the Motorcyclists for Kids Toy Ride. Motorcyclists for...
WHIZ
Linda K. Pletcher
Linda K. Pletcher, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours on November 3, 2022 at her home in Stovertown surrounded by her loving family and under the care of Genesis Hospice. Linda was born on May 18, 1949 in Zanesville. She is the daughter of the late Raymond F....
WHIZ
Veterans Appreciation Foundation Hosts Veterans Breakfast and Presents Check Donations for Honor Flights
ZANESVILLE, OH- It’s important for us to honor and remember the Veterans who fought for our Country’s freedom, and the Veterans Appreciation Foundation were willing to help honor those Veterans by hosting a special event at Eagles called Veterans Breakfast. This event was a way to honor Veterans...
WHIZ
Candidates Visit Zanesville Ahead of Tuesday’s Election
ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Ohio GOP candidates on the ballot in next Tuesday’s election made a stop in Zanesville this afternoon. Part of the statewide “Fighting and Winning for Ohio bus tour, all 10 of the men and women on the Republican ticket rallied in front of crowds of supporters downtown at Bryan Place.
WHIZ
Salvation Army in Need of Turkeys
ZANESVILLE, Oh – November is here and Thanksgiving and the Salvation Army’s hot meals program is fast approaching. However, with those hot meals comes the need for turkeys and other essentials necessary to provide the meals. The Salvation Army is asking for donations of turkeys of any size...
WHIZ
Charges filed in Coshocton drug investigation
COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio–The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that a Coshocton man has been charged in connection to a drug investigation. Authorities said 53-year-old Leonard T. Anderson was formally charged with Trafficking Cocaine, a 1st degree felony. Anderson was arrested on Thursday following the execution of a...
WHIZ
ZMCHD Hosting Free Car Seat Check
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Three out of four child safety seats are not used correctly according to the Ohio Department of Health. For that reason, the Zanesville-Muskingum County Health Department, partnered with Stark County Health Department is hosting a Free Car Seat Check this Saturday, November 5th From 10:30 AM until 12:30 PM.
WHIZ
WHIZ Radio playoff football broadcast schedule
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Three Muskingum Valley League teams have advanced to the second round of the high school football playoffs. And you can hear all three teams in action on WHIZ Radio. On Z92 Radio the Tri-Valley Scotties welcome five seed Bloom-Carroll to Jack Anderson Stadium. Bloom-Carroll has been...
WHIZ
Rambo Memorial Health Offering Free Flu Shots
ZANESVILLE, Oh – If you haven’t gotten your flu shot yet, there is still plenty of time. Rambo Memorial Health is offering both regular vaccines as well as a limited number of high-dose shots for those 65 and over. 27 hundred vaccines have already been administered by Ramb,...
WHIZ
Coshocton man charged in drug bust
COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio–A Coshocton man has been charged in connection to a drug bust. Authorities announced Thursday that 33-year-old Jonathan R. Art was formally charged with Trafficking Fentanyl, a 2nd degree felony. A search warrant was executed Tuesday on South 18th Street near Hall Park in Coshocton. Authorities said...
WHIZ
Zanesville Fire Department: Changing Batteries in Smoke Detectors and Carbon Monoxide Detectors
ZANESVILLE, OH- The Zanesville Fire Department wants to remind the citizens of Zanesville to check your batteries every six months on both your smoke detectors and your carbon monoxide detectors. Fire Fighter and Paramedic at the Zanesville Fire Department David Lovejoy informed us about why it’s important to check your...
Comments / 0