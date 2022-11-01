Edith M. Donelson, 85, formerly of East Fultonham, died at 11:40 p.m. Thur. Nov. 3, 2022 at Alter Care of Somerset. She was born on Jan. 22, 1937 in Zanesville, a daughter of the late Red and Myrtle Devoll. She was an avid seamstress who enjoyed making curtains. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She is survived by three children Frank (Katrina) Donelson, Rose Bates (Zearnie Miller), and Kandi (Harold) Elson. Ten grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Two sisters Beverly McCormick and George Glass. Her best friend Marilyn Lions.

EAST FULTONHAM, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO