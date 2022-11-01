ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, IL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
advantagenews.com

First Friday shopping tonight in Alton

It’s the second installment of the late-night art and shopping experience at 19 locations across the Downtown Alton district. First Fridays are being held on the First Friday of each month through December, giving you an opportunity to check out new shops and galleries and visit familiar favorites. Alton...
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Women’s Club Christmas shop to open Thursday

The Godfrey Women’s Club is announcing a three-day event in which they will be selling Christmas-themed items and more. Located near the Sherwin-Williams paint store in Alton at 96 Northport Drive, the Christmas Carousel Shop will be on operation for three days only: November 3-5. Past club president Pam...
ALTON, IL
momcollective.com

Alton: A Food Tour to Savor

Dining out in Alton, IL just got easier, thanks to these recommendations!. It started as a simple question, “Where can you eat in Alton?” And as I started rattling off my list of favorite things all around town, it dawned on me you could work through Alton one course at a time. So let’s begin:
ALTON, IL
laduenews.com

Mission: St. Louis' Night for the Town

Mission: St. Louis recently celebrated its 15th annual Night for the Town gala at the Chase Park Plaza Hotel in St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood. Guests enjoyed cocktails and hors d’oeuvres while bidding on silent auction items, followed by a three-course dinner and live auction. The nonprofit creates pathways to self-sufficiency by removing barriers to unemployment and education and works with community partners to end poverty in the metro area. Maliyah Crawford, a student of the AmeriCorps program Beyond School, served as emcee. Jason and Tarryn Troutman were auctioneers.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
photonews247.com

Target Store with Apartments Midtown St. Louis

The new Target store in Midtown St. Louis is part of the Edwin project that has three of the six floors built which can be viewed by driving on Grand Avenue. The Target store is the anchor store for the Edwin development which is multi-mixed development with retail and apartments in same building.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program provides toys for local families

ST. LOUIS (SALVATION ARMY) -- Every Christmas, there are children who do not receive gifts because their families are struggling and cannot afford the expense. The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program provides these toys for local families for their children. The program has been running since 1979 and last year over 4000 angels were ‘adopted’ throughout the St. Louis area.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

The story behind the haunted McPike Mansion in Alton, IL.

Alton, Illinois was ranked as one of the country's most haunted towns. So, I had to pay a visit to one of their spookiest landmarks. And I had one question. Can you show me the spirits?. In the summer of 1994, Sharyn Luedke came across an auction for McPike mansion.
ALTON, IL
KMOV

Meet Webster University’s unrelated look-alikes

(KMOV) -- They grew up in the Kansas City area with so much in common, people thought they were twins. After losing contact for a few years, they were surprised to find each other again as freshmen at a college in St. Louis. Eva and Micha have the same last...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Dr. Chauncey Granger: Principal Hazelwood East High School

Dr. Chauncey Granger: Principal Hazelwood East High …. Dr. Chauncey Granger: Principal Hazelwood East High School. Strange twist to north county election to recall …. The Robertson Fire Protection District conflicts with a group of Hazelwood citizens who have launched a recall election against fire district directors. Family of MoDOT...
HAZELWOOD, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy