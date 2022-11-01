Frances Roberts, 68 of Cumberland, passed away peacefully at her residence on October 29, 2022. Frances was born on September 21, 1954 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. She is the daughter of the late David P. and Frances K Polatty. Frances grew up in a military family around the Virginia Beach area. She worked for twenty-five years for several oil companies as an outside Salesperson. After meeting her husband in the military, David Roberts, they married on November 9, 1991. She became an active member in the Military Wive’s Club. Frances served as the U.S.S. Wasp (LHD-1) on Budsman. The Budsman is appointed by the commanding officer and served as a communication link between commanding officers and command families. She also helped to ensure that families have the information necessary to meet the challenges of a military lifestyle.

CUMBERLAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO