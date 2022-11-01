Read full article on original website
Linda K. Pletcher
Linda K. Pletcher, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours on November 3, 2022 at her home in Stovertown surrounded by her loving family and under the care of Genesis Hospice. Linda was born on May 18, 1949 in Zanesville. She is the daughter of the late Raymond F....
Marsha Kay Long
Marsha Kay Long, 75, of Heath, Ohio passed away at 7:05 PM, Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at Riverside Landing Skilled Nursing Facility in McConnelsville with her family by her side. She was born on Sunday, May 18, 1947 in Zanesville, the eldest daughter of the late Doris Ray and Mary...
William K. Bowman
William K. Bowman, 82, of Zanesville, died at 12:23 P.M. Wednesday, November 02, 2022 at Genesis Hospice- Morrison House, Zanesville. He was born December 20, 1939 in Zanesville, a son of the late William and Dorothy (Stillwell) Bowman. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, a U.S. Army reserve Veteran, an avid hunter, fisherman, well known taxidermist and had a passion for photography.
Jeanna Schlitters
Jeanne Patricia Schlitters, 90, passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022 at Altercare of Zanesville. Jeanne was born in Detroit, Michigan, daughter of the late Earl Lionel and Elizabeth Lucille (Bamborough) Morrison. In addition to her parents, Jeanne is also preceded in death by her husband, Richard Schlitters. Jeanne leaves to...
Freddie R. Grimes
Freddie R. Grimes, 76, of Zanesville, died at Genesis Hospital, Thursday, October 24, 2022. A cremation was performed under the direction of BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 1271 BLUE AVENUE ZANESVILLE.
Steven “Smitty” P. Schmid
Steven “Smitty” P. Schmid, 65, of Zanesville died at 6:07 AM on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at the Genesis Hospice Morrison House. He was born on Thursday, September 26, 1957 in Zanesville, Ohio the son of Philip Schmid and Nancy Swick Schmid. Steve enjoyed sports, especially the Lakers....
Francie Kay Gardner
Francie Kay Gardner, 73, passed away Friday, October 28, 2022. She was born September 8, 1949, in Zanesville to the late Herbert and Betty Lou Harlan Hickman. Francie worked for 44 years as an X-Ray technician for Genesis, and the last 8-10 years she worked as a Bone Densitometry technician. She married Dave when she was 44 and after he passed away, she moved to Illinois to be closer to her brother Mark in 2014. She was a member of Euclid Avenue United Methodist Church, the VFW Post #1058 and the American Legion Post #29. She also volunteered with Big Brothers and Big Sisters.
ArtCOZ Artist and Musician of The Month
ZANESVILLE, Oh – It’s a brand new month and ArtCOZ has selected their artist of the month, as well as their musician of the month. Ahead of the First Friday Art Walk, they named Lise G. Grear as their featured artist and Brad Wilson as the featured musician.
Frances Roberts
Frances Roberts, 68 of Cumberland, passed away peacefully at her residence on October 29, 2022. Frances was born on September 21, 1954 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. She is the daughter of the late David P. and Frances K Polatty. Frances grew up in a military family around the Virginia Beach area. She worked for twenty-five years for several oil companies as an outside Salesperson. After meeting her husband in the military, David Roberts, they married on November 9, 1991. She became an active member in the Military Wive’s Club. Frances served as the U.S.S. Wasp (LHD-1) on Budsman. The Budsman is appointed by the commanding officer and served as a communication link between commanding officers and command families. She also helped to ensure that families have the information necessary to meet the challenges of a military lifestyle.
Pet of The Week: Meet Piper
ZANESVILLE, OH- This week’s Pet of the Week is a small dog, but she’s is full of energy and she loves dog treats. Meet Piper, she’s a five-year old Australian Shepherd who loves kids, adults, gets along with cats and loves playing outside. Executive Director of the...
Emma “Maxine” (Greene) Coleman
Emma Maxine (Greene) Coleman, 80, of South Zanesville, Ohio, entered the gates of Heaven unexpectedly the evening of Friday, October 28, 2022. Maxine was born March 7, 1942, in Ansley, Nebraska, to Clarence and Merle (Royle) Greene. At the young age of 17, she met the love of her life, Gene Coleman, while on a trip with her sister, Shirley, to Shreveport, Louisiana. The two were married June 7, 1959, in Mitchell, Nebraska, and moved to Ohio to start a family.
Motorcyclists for Kids Toy Ride
ZANESVILLE, OH- If you love motorcycles then you’re going to love this event. Rushing Wind Biker Church is hosting a special fundraiser called Motorcyclists for Kids Toy Ride where all of the motorcycle communities come together and support the underprivileged children. Pastor at Rushing Wind Biker Church Michael McGuire...
Columbus Symphony Orchestra Coming to Secrest Sunday
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The pandemic with its lock downs and social distancing slowed all kinds of activities around the world but forms of indoor entertainment like the fine arts are slowly beginning to redraw audiences. Friends of Secrest Foundation Andrew LeVeck and Zanesville Concert Association Booking Agent Jim McLaughlin...
John Glenn Boy’s Season Comes to End in Regional Semifinals
John Glenn vs Steubenville, game at West Muskingum high school. Winner at zanesville on Saturday. Early first half little Muskies with the ball and it goes right on the left foot of Will Nicolazakes he finds the back of the net and puts John Glenn up early. 1-0 lead. Later...
Fraternal Order of Police Zane Lodge #5 Comedy Night Fundraiser at Bryan’s Place
ZANESVILLE, OH- A special event will have you laughing in your seats while helping support the Fraternal Order of Police. The organization is hosting a Comedy Night where you can enjoy two comedians for just twenty dollars. FOP Zane Lodge #5 President Phil Michel said that money raised by the night of laughter will go back into some of the programs supported by the FOP.
ZAAP Artist of The Month
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Meet the Zanesville Appalachian Art Project November Artist of the Month, Sharon Dean. Her work will be on display at the ZAAP Gallery through the rest of this month, including at tomorrow’s First Friday Art Walk. A self-proclaimed ‘Art Tourist,’ Dean travels the Midwest, enjoying...
Meet M J the K-9 Adoption Center Dog of the Week
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center has been working with lost and stray dogs collected by law enforcement in an effort to give them a second chance as well as a chance for a better life. K-9 Adoption Center Volunteer Doug McQuaid is often impressed with the demeanor of the dogs that are brought to him and wonders how people who have invested the love and time with these dogs aren’t curious about their disappearance.
United Way of MPM Hosts Equity Vs. Equality Lunch and Learn
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The United Way of Muskingum Perry and Morgan Counties is an organization that fights for the health, education and financial stability for everyone in the community by partnering with local leaders to address the issues. Several area organizational leaders gathered at the United Way today to...
Candidates Visit Zanesville Ahead of Tuesday’s Election
ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Ohio GOP candidates on the ballot in next Tuesday’s election made a stop in Zanesville this afternoon. Part of the statewide “Fighting and Winning for Ohio bus tour, all 10 of the men and women on the Republican ticket rallied in front of crowds of supporters downtown at Bryan Place.
The American Red Cross Asking for Blood Donations
ZANESVILLE, Oh – November is finally here which means the holiday season is quickly approaching. And with that comes preparing for Thanksgiving feasts, getting those Black Friday deals, decking the halls, and of course all the holiday shopping, but The American Red Cross urges you to give more than just a present under the tree.
