wbrz.com
Juvenile arrested for string of smoke shop burglaries in Livingston Parish, police say
WALKER - A juvenile was arrested after allegedly burglarizing several smoke shops and a convenience store in Livingston Parish this month. The Walker Police Department said the string of five burglaries spanned from Oct. 6 to Oct. 31 at smoke shops and a Dollar Tree in the Walker area. Officers...
brproud.com
Fourth suspect arrested in Assumption Parish lumber theft
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Authorities arrested a fourth suspect connected to an August lumber theft. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office identified the fourth suspect as Claudell Coleman, 46, of Houma. Other suspects previously arrested were Shanta Williams, 25, of Napoleonville, Dohriyond Millien, 31, of Napoleonville, and Jessica Smith, 36, of Napoleonville. All were arrested on simple burglary charges.
brproud.com
APSO investigating after complaint about suspicious activity on Halloween night
ST. AMANT, La. (BRPROUD) – Imagine going out for a fun night of trick-or-treating and having a camera alert pop up on your phone. That is what apparently happened to one family in Ascension Parish on Halloween night. Mark Attuso and his family had just finished trick-or-treating in Dutchtown...
NOLA.com
3 people robbed Gentilly business, emptied cash registers, New Orleans police say
Three people with weapons robbed a Gentilly business and emptied the cash registers before leaving, New Orleans police said Thursday. The robbery was reported at 5:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of Gentilly Boulevard (map). The three people entered the business, stole the money and then fled, according to...
NOLA.com
Suspect arrested after man shot in Metairie armed robbery: JPSO
Authorities have arrested a man accused of shooting a fleeing victim during a Metairie armed robbery. Damian Blair, 21, was arrested Wednesday and booked with armed robbery, aggravated battery and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, said Capt. Jason Rivarde, a Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office spokesperson. Blair...
3 Arrested and Multiple Fully Automatic Weapons, Drugs, and Stolen Goods Located in Louisiana Burglary Investigation
3 Arrested and Multiple Fully Automatic Weapons, Drugs, and Stolen Goods Located in Louisiana Burglary Investigation. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on November 2, 2022, that in October 2022, the LSP Criminal Investigative Division New Orleans Field Office (CID-NFO) received information from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Burglary Division regarding several burglaries of storage and rental facilities in the New Orleans metro area from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Burglary Division.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Gonzales suspect accused of cashing fraudulent check in Assumption Parish
The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of a Gonzales suspect in connection with felony financial crimes on July 21, 2021. According to a news release, deputies arrested 23-year-old Cairon Jamal LeBlanc in connection with a fraudulent check submitted for cashing at a Belle Rose retail business. A deputy...
Following daughter’s death, Louisiana family warns about dangers of fentanyl
15-year-old Breonna Poindexter died from a suspected fentanyl overdose, after her family says she took a pill from a friend, not knowing what it really was.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Second suspect arrested in relation to beating of cancer patient Scott Gray
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office announced Nov. 2 the arrest of 27-year-old Marlana Stewart of Zachary in connection with the brutal beating of a cancer patient following a minor traffic incident Oct. 16 in Prairieville. APSO previously reported the arrest of 37-year-old Bryan Cage, who was charged with felony second-degree...
WANTED: Officials search for man accused of contractor fraud
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a man who allegedly committed contractor fraud. According to TPSO, Dustin Pertuit, 35, of Marrero, is facing two counts of charges for residential contractor fraud. The charges stem from an incident that began in 2021, added the sheriff’s office.
Pair of Luling shootings could be related to abandoned stolen car struck by gunfire, detectives say
According to deputies, just before 11 p.m., they were dispatched to the 1000 block of Paul Fredrick Street in reference to reports of gunfire
3 teens arrested for attempted armed robbery-turned shooting in Walker, officials say
WALKER, La. (WAFB) - Sheriff Jason Ard confirms three individuals are in custody tied to an October 30, 2022 incident in which one male suffered a gunshot wound to the back. Sheriff Jason Ard says, ‘LPSO deputies were dispatched to Larry Drive. The incident happened just after midnight. Upon arrival, the 18 year old male victim required immediate medical attention. He was transported for care. LPSO Detectives were assigned to investigate. Our detectives learned three suspects traveled to Larry Drive in order to purchase illegal narcotics from the victim. The three are not from Livingston Parish but are believed to have ties here - especially in the Walker area. During the exchange, the trio attempted to rob the victim. The victim ran from the transaction location. That’s when one of the suspects fired his weapon injuring the victim. The victim is hospitalized & is currently listed as stable. This is still very much an active investigation.’
stmarynow.com
Battery, domestic abuse arrests reported by local agencies
Local police agencies reported arrests this week on battery and domestic abuse charges. Police Chief David S. Leonard reported this arrest:. —Juvenile female, 17, Patterson, was arrested at 3:25 p.m. Monday on charges of battery on a police officer, resisting an officer with force or violence, and threatening a public official.
fox8live.com
Two more arrests made in overdose death of Lafourche Parish teen
LAROSE, La. (WVUE) - The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday (Nov. 1) additional arrests connected to the death of 15-year-old Breonna Poindexter. Anthony Francis, 21, of Larose, and Sergio Perez, 18, of Cut Off, were arrested and charged with drug distribution over the weekend. Blayne Terrebonne, 18, of...
3 arrested in possible fentanyl ring after Louisiana girl dies of overdose
Three Louisiana men have been accused of distributing pills that killed a 15-year-old girl and hospitalized a 16-year-old boy, and more arrests are possible in what investigators believe is a fentanyl ring, a sheriff said Tuesday.
16-Year-Old Forced at Gunpoint Into a Freezer at Louisiana McDonald’s
A terrifying event for Tenia Hill, a 16-year-old working at McDonald's. Hill was robbed at gunpoint and then forced into a freezer. Hill was working her shift at the South Claiborne Avenue McDonald's in New Orleans when an armed woman came into the restaurant, robbed the establishment then slammed Hill and the other employees in a freezer.
Two overdoses, one dead, three arrested in Lafourche Parish
At about 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 27, deputies were called to a Galliano home in response to a 16-year-old male possibly overdosing.
stmarynow.com
Five arrests reported by local agencies
Local law enforcement agencies reported five arrests Monday and Tuesday, including charges of obscenity and robbery. Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over the last 48-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 51 complaints and made these arrests:. —Shaddrick Joseph Neddie, 46, Morgan City, was arrested at 3:18 p.m....
houmatimes.com
Two arrested, One still wanted for involvement in shooting death in September
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of two local residents, for their involvement in a September 2022 Homicide Investigation. Niana Lynn Hayes, 20, of Gray, and Rasheem Robertson, 22, of Gibson, were both arrested for charges of Accessory After the Fact to Second Degree Murder. Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s...
Louisiana Drug Dealer Sentenced to More than 21 Years on Drug and Firearms Charges
Louisiana Drug Dealer Sentenced to More than 21 Years on Drug and Firearms Charges. New Orleans, Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced on November 2, 2022, that Brock Melancon, age 35 from Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana was sentenced on October 27, 2022, to 262 months (21 years, 10 months) in federal prison for his role in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine as well as for federal firearms violations.
