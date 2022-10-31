ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houma, LA

Comments / 0

Related
brproud.com

Fourth suspect arrested in Assumption Parish lumber theft

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Authorities arrested a fourth suspect connected to an August lumber theft. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office identified the fourth suspect as Claudell Coleman, 46, of Houma. Other suspects previously arrested were Shanta Williams, 25, of Napoleonville, Dohriyond Millien, 31, of Napoleonville, and Jessica Smith, 36, of Napoleonville. All were arrested on simple burglary charges.
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Suspect arrested after man shot in Metairie armed robbery: JPSO

Authorities have arrested a man accused of shooting a fleeing victim during a Metairie armed robbery. Damian Blair, 21, was arrested Wednesday and booked with armed robbery, aggravated battery and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, said Capt. Jason Rivarde, a Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office spokesperson. Blair...
METAIRIE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

3 Arrested and Multiple Fully Automatic Weapons, Drugs, and Stolen Goods Located in Louisiana Burglary Investigation

3 Arrested and Multiple Fully Automatic Weapons, Drugs, and Stolen Goods Located in Louisiana Burglary Investigation. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on November 2, 2022, that in October 2022, the LSP Criminal Investigative Division New Orleans Field Office (CID-NFO) received information from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Burglary Division regarding several burglaries of storage and rental facilities in the New Orleans metro area from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Burglary Division.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Gonzales suspect accused of cashing fraudulent check in Assumption Parish

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of a Gonzales suspect in connection with felony financial crimes on July 21, 2021. According to a news release, deputies arrested 23-year-old Cairon Jamal LeBlanc in connection with a fraudulent check submitted for cashing at a Belle Rose retail business. A deputy...
GONZALES, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Second suspect arrested in relation to beating of cancer patient Scott Gray

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office announced Nov. 2 the arrest of 27-year-old Marlana Stewart of Zachary in connection with the brutal beating of a cancer patient following a minor traffic incident Oct. 16 in Prairieville. APSO previously reported the arrest of 37-year-old Bryan Cage, who was charged with felony second-degree...
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
WAFB

WANTED: Officials search for man accused of contractor fraud

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a man who allegedly committed contractor fraud. According to TPSO, Dustin Pertuit, 35, of Marrero, is facing two counts of charges for residential contractor fraud. The charges stem from an incident that began in 2021, added the sheriff’s office.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
WAFB

3 teens arrested for attempted armed robbery-turned shooting in Walker, officials say

WALKER, La. (WAFB) - Sheriff Jason Ard confirms three individuals are in custody tied to an October 30, 2022 incident in which one male suffered a gunshot wound to the back. Sheriff Jason Ard says, ‘LPSO deputies were dispatched to Larry Drive. The incident happened just after midnight. Upon arrival, the 18 year old male victim required immediate medical attention. He was transported for care. LPSO Detectives were assigned to investigate. Our detectives learned three suspects traveled to Larry Drive in order to purchase illegal narcotics from the victim. The three are not from Livingston Parish but are believed to have ties here - especially in the Walker area. During the exchange, the trio attempted to rob the victim. The victim ran from the transaction location. That’s when one of the suspects fired his weapon injuring the victim. The victim is hospitalized & is currently listed as stable. This is still very much an active investigation.’
WALKER, LA
stmarynow.com

Battery, domestic abuse arrests reported by local agencies

Local police agencies reported arrests this week on battery and domestic abuse charges. Police Chief David S. Leonard reported this arrest:. —Juvenile female, 17, Patterson, was arrested at 3:25 p.m. Monday on charges of battery on a police officer, resisting an officer with force or violence, and threatening a public official.
BERWICK, LA
fox8live.com

Two more arrests made in overdose death of Lafourche Parish teen

LAROSE, La. (WVUE) - The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday (Nov. 1) additional arrests connected to the death of 15-year-old Breonna Poindexter. Anthony Francis, 21, of Larose, and Sergio Perez, 18, of Cut Off, were arrested and charged with drug distribution over the weekend. Blayne Terrebonne, 18, of...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
stmarynow.com

Five arrests reported by local agencies

Local law enforcement agencies reported five arrests Monday and Tuesday, including charges of obscenity and robbery. Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over the last 48-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 51 complaints and made these arrests:. —Shaddrick Joseph Neddie, 46, Morgan City, was arrested at 3:18 p.m....
FRANKLIN, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Drug Dealer Sentenced to More than 21 Years on Drug and Firearms Charges

Louisiana Drug Dealer Sentenced to More than 21 Years on Drug and Firearms Charges. New Orleans, Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced on November 2, 2022, that Brock Melancon, age 35 from Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana was sentenced on October 27, 2022, to 262 months (21 years, 10 months) in federal prison for his role in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine as well as for federal firearms violations.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

92.9 THE LAKE

Lake Charles, LA
7K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 The Lake plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy