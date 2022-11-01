Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
4 Great Mexican Restaurants in Gulf Shores, AlabamaAna KimberGulf Shores, AL
Head to Wales West RV Park Pumpkin Patch Express and Scary Night Train for some Halloween funAna KimberSilverhill, AL
3 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Man Claiming to be Police Assaults Loxley WomanAna KimberLoxley, AL
Related
WKRG
Best Ever Green Beans with Greer’s
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- This week on Cooking with John, John Nodar is right at home in the new WKRG Kitchen where Lucy Greer will be showing him how to make the best ever green beans just in time for Thanksgiving!. The recipe and instructions are as follows:. 28 oz can...
Readers respond: 16 more great places to get your gumbo fix
I asked for your favorite coastal gumbo spots and you weren’t shy. To recap: in an AL.com article last week I suggested six Mobile-area restaurants that would be fine places to start a quest for your new favorite gumbo: Wintzell’s Oyster House, Felix’s Fish Camp, Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill, Big Time Diner, The Lighthouse, Debris Po-Boys & Drinks.
mobilebaymag.com
Cocktail Recipe: Rosemarino
Beautiful dried citrus wheels inspired this tart fall cocktail that is balanced by savory, woody rosemary and just a hint of sea salt. The bold color and crisp bite will brighten up any holiday gathering. And – a welcome bonus – it is easy to make. 2 ounces...
WALA-TV FOX10
Baldwin County Pig Roast & Live Auction
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The Baldwin County Pig Roast and Live Auction is happening this weekend. All the proceeds benefit the Baldwin County Boys Ranch which helps boys from unfortunate circumstances. Open House/Ranch Tour and Auction Preview 3:00 p.m. Prayer & Meal (pulled pork, fixin’s and dessert) 5:00 p.m. Order...
WALA-TV FOX10
Annual Fairhope Film Festival to return to multiple venues
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After being held as drive-in events during the COVID pandemic, the 10th Annual Fairhope Film Festival returns this year as a multi-venue event, with screenings at five theaters over the four-day festival which runs from Nov. 10 through Nov. 13, 2022. Stacy McKean and Stephen Savage...
Rare Flammulated Owl shows up on the beach in Orange Beach
Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA) - On Sunday the Orange Beach Wildlife Center and Management Program folks received a report about an owl resting on a beach chair, letting people easily approach it. When they arrived to assess the bird, they were shocked to discover that this bird was a Flammulated Owl!
WKRG
Mobile author shows us the 100 things you must do in Mobile before you die
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Mobile is full of attractions. But for all the obvious ones, there are others not on the beaten path. A Mobile native, Jodie Cain Smith has compiled a journal of 100 things you must do in Mobile before you die. Read the full interview below...
WALA-TV FOX10
Baldwin County community supporting mother and son who lost everything to tornado
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s been nearly four days since Joann Balinsky and her fourteen-year-old son had their lives turned upside down. Last weekend, FOX10 News reported a tornado that devastated Balinsky’s mobile home in Gulf Shores on the Bon Secour River-- leaving she and her son with next to nothing.
WALA-TV FOX10
Flora-Bama sells $2 million Powerball ticket
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - A ticket sold at the Flora-Bama put $2 million in one lucky person’s pockets. That power-play ticket had all five numbers but didn’t match the power ball. “There’s been lots of rumble, and it’s kind of a lucky place,” said Jenifer Parnell, marketing...
WALA-TV FOX10
Rain and storms are likely for Saturday
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Winds will turn breezy and we’ll reach the low 80s this afternoon. Rain/storms are likely for tomorrow so that will be back to back Saturdays where you need to stay weather aware. As of this morning, the severe risk zone is a Level 1 out of 5, but that could change.
Ivey presides over ribbon cutting for new ICW launch
Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – The Launch at the ICW in Orange Beach was one of two ribbon cuttings attended by Gov. Kay Ivey celebrating major improvements in boating access. The second was at the Demopolis City Landing. Gov. Ivey joined local leaders and dignitaries on the...
Canal Road East Closures on Monday and Wednesday
Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA) - Please be aware that on Monday, November 7th, and Wednesday, November 9th, East Canal Road is scheduled to be reduced to a single lane in the area of the road-widening construction between the hours of 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.. The contractor needs to...
WALA-TV FOX10
HoneyBee Festival 2022
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The HoneyBee Festival to benefit the Central Baldwin Education Foundation is coming up this Saturday, November 5th. It kicks off with the 5k and fun run at 8am in HoneyBee Park in Robertsdale. Amanda Spears and Carl Myrick joined us on Studio10 to tell us about...
Family plans to rebuild Gulf Coast Seafood after devastating fire
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — After crews worked to put a fire out at the Gulf Coast Seafood Market and Restaurant Monday morning, the restaurant was deemed a total loss. Escambia County Fire Rescue said on Monday the fire started in the attic. The restaurant, owned by the Patti family has been a staple in the […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Man stuck in grinder at Magnolia Grove Golf Course
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man was airlifted tonight to University Hospital this evening after he got stuck in a grinder at a local golf course. It happened around 5 p.m. this afternoon at Magnolia Grove Golf Course, Mobile Fire Rescue and Mobile County EMS responded to the scene. We are working to get more information including the man’s condition and will update this article when it becomes available.
2 years after Hurricane Sally, Lillian Boat Launch repairs set to begin
Good news for boaters and anglers in Lillian, the Baldwin County Commission has given final approval for repairs to the Lillian boat launch.
WALA-TV FOX10
Alabama Media Group will end publication of newspapers including Mobile’s Press-Register
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Alabama Media Group, which operates AL.com and three Alabama-based newspapers including Mobile’s Press-Register, announced today that early next year it will stop publishing newspapers. The company will continue as a digital-only platform for news content, it announced. An article on AL.com states, “The Birmingham News,...
utv44.com
Poarch Creek Indians announce return of annual Pow Wow with 50th anniversary event
ATMORE, Ala. (WPMI) — After a two-year break due to COVID, the Poarch Band of Creek Indians will once again celebrate one of its most unique and enduring Thanksgiving traditions with its Annual Pow Wow. The two-day celebration, which will be held Thursday, November 24th (Thanksgiving Day) and Friday,...
City of Foley Announces Their First Sister City
Foley, Ala. - (OBA) - The cities of Foley and Hennef, Germany, are working together in a Sister City Partnership, according to the Foley’s Sister Cities Commission. Why Hennef, Germany? Foley’s interest in developing a sister city partnership with Hennef, Germany is due to the similar characteristics: population, size, educational institutions, economic industries, many halls, playing fields and clubs for sports (especially soccer), and natural environmental settings. Both cities are rural yet urban and have close connections to surrounding communities with diverse shopping facilities. Foley citizens have personal and family connections to the city of Hennef. The greatest interest of this partnership is in creating educational and cultural exchanges.
usahealthsystem.com
USA Health expands pediatric care on the Eastern Shore
Perrin Windham, M.D., graduated from the Frederick P. Whiddon College of Medicine in 2019 and was a Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama scholarship recipient. This week, USA Health Pediatrics welcomed its first patient at the newly established clinic located at 30500 Hwy 181 Suite 200 in Spanish Fort. The space – which is also home to a number of USA Health OB-GYN providers – is conveniently housed at the Eastern Shore Centre.
Comments / 0