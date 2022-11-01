ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairhope, AL

WKRG

Best Ever Green Beans with Greer’s

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- This week on Cooking with John, John Nodar is right at home in the new WKRG Kitchen where Lucy Greer will be showing him how to make the best ever green beans just in time for Thanksgiving!. The recipe and instructions are as follows:. 28 oz can...
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Readers respond: 16 more great places to get your gumbo fix

I asked for your favorite coastal gumbo spots and you weren’t shy. To recap: in an AL.com article last week I suggested six Mobile-area restaurants that would be fine places to start a quest for your new favorite gumbo: Wintzell’s Oyster House, Felix’s Fish Camp, Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill, Big Time Diner, The Lighthouse, Debris Po-Boys & Drinks.
MOBILE, AL
mobilebaymag.com

Cocktail Recipe: Rosemarino

Beautiful dried citrus wheels inspired this tart fall cocktail that is balanced by savory, woody rosemary and just a hint of sea salt. The bold color and crisp bite will brighten up any holiday gathering. And – a welcome bonus – it is easy to make. 2 ounces...
FAIRHOPE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Baldwin County Pig Roast & Live Auction

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The Baldwin County Pig Roast and Live Auction is happening this weekend. All the proceeds benefit the Baldwin County Boys Ranch which helps boys from unfortunate circumstances. Open House/Ranch Tour and Auction Preview 3:00 p.m. Prayer & Meal (pulled pork, fixin’s and dessert) 5:00 p.m. Order...
WALA-TV FOX10

Annual Fairhope Film Festival to return to multiple venues

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After being held as drive-in events during the COVID pandemic, the 10th Annual Fairhope Film Festival returns this year as a multi-venue event, with screenings at five theaters over the four-day festival which runs from Nov. 10 through Nov. 13, 2022. Stacy McKean and Stephen Savage...
FAIRHOPE, AL
OBA

Rare Flammulated Owl shows up on the beach in Orange Beach

Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA) - On Sunday the Orange Beach Wildlife Center and Management Program folks received a report about an owl resting on a beach chair, letting people easily approach it. When they arrived to assess the bird, they were shocked to discover that this bird was a Flammulated Owl!
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Flora-Bama sells $2 million Powerball ticket

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - A ticket sold at the Flora-Bama put $2 million in one lucky person’s pockets. That power-play ticket had all five numbers but didn’t match the power ball. “There’s been lots of rumble, and it’s kind of a lucky place,” said Jenifer Parnell, marketing...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Rain and storms are likely for Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Winds will turn breezy and we’ll reach the low 80s this afternoon. Rain/storms are likely for tomorrow so that will be back to back Saturdays where you need to stay weather aware. As of this morning, the severe risk zone is a Level 1 out of 5, but that could change.
MOBILE, AL
OBA

Ivey presides over ribbon cutting for new ICW launch

Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – The Launch at the ICW in Orange Beach was one of two ribbon cuttings attended by Gov. Kay Ivey celebrating major improvements in boating access. The second was at the Demopolis City Landing. Gov. Ivey joined local leaders and dignitaries on the...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
OBA

Canal Road East Closures on Monday and Wednesday

Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA) - Please be aware that on Monday, November 7th, and Wednesday, November 9th, East Canal Road is scheduled to be reduced to a single lane in the area of the road-widening construction between the hours of 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.. The contractor needs to...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

HoneyBee Festival 2022

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The HoneyBee Festival to benefit the Central Baldwin Education Foundation is coming up this Saturday, November 5th. It kicks off with the 5k and fun run at 8am in HoneyBee Park in Robertsdale. Amanda Spears and Carl Myrick joined us on Studio10 to tell us about...
ROBERTSDALE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Man stuck in grinder at Magnolia Grove Golf Course

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man was airlifted tonight to University Hospital this evening after he got stuck in a grinder at a local golf course. It happened around 5 p.m. this afternoon at Magnolia Grove Golf Course, Mobile Fire Rescue and Mobile County EMS responded to the scene. We are working to get more information including the man’s condition and will update this article when it becomes available.
MOBILE, AL
OBA

City of Foley Announces Their First Sister City

Foley, Ala. - (OBA) - The cities of Foley and Hennef, Germany, are working together in a Sister City Partnership, according to the Foley’s Sister Cities Commission. Why Hennef, Germany? Foley’s interest in developing a sister city partnership with Hennef, Germany is due to the similar characteristics: population, size, educational institutions, economic industries, many halls, playing fields and clubs for sports (especially soccer), and natural environmental settings. Both cities are rural yet urban and have close connections to surrounding communities with diverse shopping facilities. Foley citizens have personal and family connections to the city of Hennef. The greatest interest of this partnership is in creating educational and cultural exchanges.
FOLEY, AL
usahealthsystem.com

USA Health expands pediatric care on the Eastern Shore

Perrin Windham, M.D., graduated from the Frederick P. Whiddon College of Medicine in 2019 and was a Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama scholarship recipient. This week, USA Health Pediatrics welcomed its first patient at the newly established clinic located at 30500 Hwy 181 Suite 200 in Spanish Fort. The space – which is also home to a number of USA Health OB-GYN providers – is conveniently housed at the Eastern Shore Centre.
SPANISH FORT, AL

