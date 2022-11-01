ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Vogue Magazine

Emily Ratajkowski Wears Her Most Daring Dress to Date

After modeling at New York, London, Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks, Emily Ratajkowski is back on home turf—and she’s letting her hair down. The model was all smiles at the W anniversary bash in New York City, where she partied in a bejeweled fishnet dress with blush lingerie beneath. She usually goes for straight hair, but she switched it up and sported voluminous waves, which complemented her dramatic light pink eye shadow.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Mariah Carey Wears Little Black Dress & Holds Hands With BF Bryan Tanaka: Photos

Three days after officially confirming it’s Mariah Carey season, the 52-year-old “Hero” singer rocked a little black dress in New York City on Nov. 4. While holding hands with her boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, 39, Mimi smiled from ear-to-ear as she looked as beautiful as ever in the cocktail dress. The pop diva paired the ensemble with a black leather trench coat, open-toe platform heels, a black belt, and oversized sunglasses. Of course, Mariah didn’t forget to accessorize, as she made sure to complete the look with a pair of dangling earrings. Her long blonde tresses were also styled in chic loose beach waves and parted down the middle.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
shefinds

Nicole Kidman Rocks An Ab-Baring Top In New Backstage Photo With Keith Urban—There's No Way She's 55!

Nicole Kidman showed off her toned figure and ‘I’m-with-the-band’ style in a new Instagram post, and fans are obsessed! The Oscar winner, 55, shared a sweet, backstage concert photo of her and husband, musician Keith Urban, 54, with her 8.6 million followers this week. While donning a low-cut crop top in the pic that flaunted her sculpted abs, an effortlessly chic blazer over it, low-waisted trousers and pointed-toe flats, Kidman took the trendy ‘rockstar girlfriend‘ look to a whole new level (and looked incredible in the process).
TENNESSEE STATE
In Style

TBT: Josh Hartnett Said His Split from Scarlett Johansson Was "Really Painful"

Who: Actor and producer Josh Hartnett, 44, and Oscar-nominated actress and Time 100 Most Influential People recipient Scarlett Johansson, 37. How They Met: The two young actors met on the set of the crime thriller The Black Dahlia in 2005. In the film, Hartnett played detective Dwight "Bucky" Bleichert, who was put in charge of investigating the murder of Hollywood starlet Elizabeth Short along with his partner Lee Blanchard, while Scarlett took on the role of Kay Lake, the girlfriend of Blanchard, and later, Bleichert.
Hypebae

Khloé Kardashian Shares First Picture of Baby Son on Instagram

Khloé Kardashian finally gave us a peek at her beautiful baby boy as the reality TV shared the first pictures of her son on Instagram this past Sunday, commemorating Halloween. The mother of two captioned the post, “Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother,” (Shhhhh… But I can’t...
shefinds

Taylor Swift Shines In Plaid Mini Skirt And Sheer Tights While Exploring NYC With Joe Alwyn Ahead Of Album Release

Taylor Swift was spotted on an sunny autumn date with Joe Alwyn in New York City this week— rocking a plaid skirt and sheer tights combo that we’ll def be stealing this fall! The Grammy winner, 32, and the Conversations With Friends actor, 31, were photographed out and about together just ahead of her long-awaited tenth studio album release.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
shefinds

Mila Kunis Stuns In An Ultra-Sheer Top On Her Latest Magazine Cover—She Looks Better Than Ever!

Mila Kunis showed off her epic fall style on the latest cover issue of C Magazine, giving readers an inside look into the Beverly Hills farmhouse she shares with husband Ashton Kutcher. The Black Swan actress, 39, posed for a stunning autumn-themed photoshoot for the California-centered magazine, rocking a sheer, black lace Dior top, a high-waisted, flowing brown splotchy-patterned skirt, and knee-high black Ganni boots. To complete her look, the Luckiest Girl Alive star shined in Cartier jewels, and wore her long brown tresses down, styled straight, and parted in the middle.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Us Weekly

Hilary Swank Shows Off Baby Bump After Announcing She’s Expecting Twins With Husband Philip Schneider

She’s glowing! After her surprise pregnancy announcement, Hilary Swank looked thrilled while showing off her growing baby bump. The actress revealed that she is expecting twins during an interview with Good Morning America on October 5. “This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I’m gonna be a mom,” the Million Dollar Baby star, who is married to Philip Schneider, said. “And not just of one, but of two. I can’t believe it.”
Page Six

Jessica Biel’s look for Justin Timberlake vow renewal nods to her wedding dress

When it came time to choose an outfit for her vow renewal with husband Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel went back to the designer of her wedding dress. The “Sinner” star, 40, marked her 10-year anniversary with the “SexyBack” singer, 41, on Instagram Wednesday, sharing a selection of photos of the couple from over the years — including one of the pair posing together in formalwear.
HollywoodLife

​Brian Austin Green Shares Rare Photos Of His Kids With Megan Fox On Sharna Burgess Anniversary

Happy two-year anniversary to Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess! The actor, 49, celebrated two years since he and his girlfriend started dating in a sweet new Instagram post, with her cuddling up to his three kids with Megan Fox, plus his four-month-old son with Sharna, 37. He also wrote a touching tribute to his girlfriend along with sweet family photos, shared on Sunday, October 16.
HollywoodLife

Matthew Perry Reveals The ‘Friends’ Cast’s True Salaries: We Were ‘Morons’ To End The Show

Matthew Perry, 53, revealed the true salaries he and his Friends co-stars made over the years, in his new memoir, Friends, Lovers, & the Big Terrible Thing, which was released on Tuesday. The actor, who played Chandler for ten years on the popular sitcom, which premiered in 1994, claimed he earned $22,500 for the pilot episode and it increased to over $1 million per episodes for the cast by the series end, according to Variety. He also reportedly claimed that his former castmate, David Schwimmer, is the one who helped with the increase by not asking for more money for himself.
HollywoodLife

Jessica Biel Stuns In Plunging Black Gown With Bows With Justin Timberlake At 2022 CHLA Gala

Jessica Biel and her husband Justin Timberlake proved they are still one of Hollywood’s hottest couples! The Seventh Heaven actress and her multihyphenate beau arrived to the 2022 CHLA Gala in Santa Monica on Saturday (October 8) looking every inch the glamorous, loved-up movie stars. Rocking a black frock featuring a plunging neckline and an array of bows and fringe puffs, Jessica was the talk of the town. Justin, meanwhile, cut a dapper figure in his classic tuxedo.
SANTA MONICA, CA
WWD

Heidi Klum Channels Insect Inspiration for Earthworm Costume at Her Annual Halloween Party

Heidi Klum arrived on the red carpet for her 21st annual Halloween party on Oct. 31 in New York City dressed as an earthworm. The model, who’s known for her ostentatious Halloween costumes, donned a series of prosthetics and hours’ worth of makeup to transform into a human-sized earthworm. More from WWDCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout LooksEbony Power 100 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsWIF Honors Quinta Brunson, Olivia Wilde, Journalists Who Broke the Harvey Weinstein Story and More The details of her costume included ridges, a curved head and long tail all to make her worm look as realistic as possible....
NEW YORK CITY, NY

