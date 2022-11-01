Read full article on original website
Emily Ratajkowski Wears Her Most Daring Dress to Date
After modeling at New York, London, Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks, Emily Ratajkowski is back on home turf—and she’s letting her hair down. The model was all smiles at the W anniversary bash in New York City, where she partied in a bejeweled fishnet dress with blush lingerie beneath. She usually goes for straight hair, but she switched it up and sported voluminous waves, which complemented her dramatic light pink eye shadow.
Mariah Carey Wears Little Black Dress & Holds Hands With BF Bryan Tanaka: Photos
Three days after officially confirming it’s Mariah Carey season, the 52-year-old “Hero” singer rocked a little black dress in New York City on Nov. 4. While holding hands with her boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, 39, Mimi smiled from ear-to-ear as she looked as beautiful as ever in the cocktail dress. The pop diva paired the ensemble with a black leather trench coat, open-toe platform heels, a black belt, and oversized sunglasses. Of course, Mariah didn’t forget to accessorize, as she made sure to complete the look with a pair of dangling earrings. Her long blonde tresses were also styled in chic loose beach waves and parted down the middle.
EW.com
Kim Kardashian embraced disordered diet, exercise plan to fit into Marilyn Monroe's dress due to FOMO
If you agree with designer Bob Mackie, who thought Kim Kardashian's decision to wear Marilyn Monroe's dress to the Met Gala was a "big mistake," then this week's episode of The Kardashians on Hulu is really going to bum you out. The latest installment, "What's More American Than Marilyn Monroe?"...
Miley Cyrus Returns To The Spotlight In The Shortest Little Black Dress—She Looks Incredible!
Miley Cyrus just proved that you can never go wrong with a little black dress, as she rocked one of the shortest and sexiest LBDs for her highly-anticipated return to the stage for the Foo Fighters & The Hawkins Family Present Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in Los Angeles on September 27th.
Nicole Kidman Rocks An Ab-Baring Top In New Backstage Photo With Keith Urban—There's No Way She's 55!
Nicole Kidman showed off her toned figure and ‘I’m-with-the-band’ style in a new Instagram post, and fans are obsessed! The Oscar winner, 55, shared a sweet, backstage concert photo of her and husband, musician Keith Urban, 54, with her 8.6 million followers this week. While donning a low-cut crop top in the pic that flaunted her sculpted abs, an effortlessly chic blazer over it, low-waisted trousers and pointed-toe flats, Kidman took the trendy ‘rockstar girlfriend‘ look to a whole new level (and looked incredible in the process).
In Style
TBT: Josh Hartnett Said His Split from Scarlett Johansson Was "Really Painful"
Who: Actor and producer Josh Hartnett, 44, and Oscar-nominated actress and Time 100 Most Influential People recipient Scarlett Johansson, 37. How They Met: The two young actors met on the set of the crime thriller The Black Dahlia in 2005. In the film, Hartnett played detective Dwight "Bucky" Bleichert, who was put in charge of investigating the murder of Hollywood starlet Elizabeth Short along with his partner Lee Blanchard, while Scarlett took on the role of Kay Lake, the girlfriend of Blanchard, and later, Bleichert.
Travis Barker Shares Bathtub Pic of Wife Kourtney Kardashian as He Praises Her 'Angel Feet'
Travis Barker loves every part of wife Kourtney Kardashian. On Thursday evening, the Blink-182 drummer, 46, shared a trio of snapshots to his Instagram grid including one that showed Kardashian, 43, relaxing in a bubble bath. Two additional snapshots featured close-ups of the Poosh founder's feet: one under the bath's...
Hypebae
Khloé Kardashian Shares First Picture of Baby Son on Instagram
Khloé Kardashian finally gave us a peek at her beautiful baby boy as the reality TV shared the first pictures of her son on Instagram this past Sunday, commemorating Halloween. The mother of two captioned the post, “Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother,” (Shhhhh… But I can’t...
Kardashian fans divided as North West wears Michael Jackson's $4,480 hat for Halloween
North West may only be nine years old, but she’s quickly becoming known for her fashion choices and this Halloween was no exception. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s eldest child wore Michael Jackson’s hat from his iconic 1988 music video 'Smooth Criminal'. Fans, however, have been left...
Taylor Swift Shines In Plaid Mini Skirt And Sheer Tights While Exploring NYC With Joe Alwyn Ahead Of Album Release
Taylor Swift was spotted on an sunny autumn date with Joe Alwyn in New York City this week— rocking a plaid skirt and sheer tights combo that we’ll def be stealing this fall! The Grammy winner, 32, and the Conversations With Friends actor, 31, were photographed out and about together just ahead of her long-awaited tenth studio album release.
Mila Kunis Stuns In An Ultra-Sheer Top On Her Latest Magazine Cover—She Looks Better Than Ever!
Mila Kunis showed off her epic fall style on the latest cover issue of C Magazine, giving readers an inside look into the Beverly Hills farmhouse she shares with husband Ashton Kutcher. The Black Swan actress, 39, posed for a stunning autumn-themed photoshoot for the California-centered magazine, rocking a sheer, black lace Dior top, a high-waisted, flowing brown splotchy-patterned skirt, and knee-high black Ganni boots. To complete her look, the Luckiest Girl Alive star shined in Cartier jewels, and wore her long brown tresses down, styled straight, and parted in the middle.
Hilary Swank Shows Off Baby Bump After Announcing She’s Expecting Twins With Husband Philip Schneider
She’s glowing! After her surprise pregnancy announcement, Hilary Swank looked thrilled while showing off her growing baby bump. The actress revealed that she is expecting twins during an interview with Good Morning America on October 5. “This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I’m gonna be a mom,” the Million Dollar Baby star, who is married to Philip Schneider, said. “And not just of one, but of two. I can’t believe it.”
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Nail This Couples Costume by Channeling Home Alone on Halloween
Watch: Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel Renew Wedding Vows. In an epic holiday crossover, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel nailed their 2022 couples costume look, dressing up as the hilarious Wet Bandits from Home Alone. In a photo shared to both stars' Instagram pages on Oct. 31, the "SexyBack" singer,...
Jessica Biel’s look for Justin Timberlake vow renewal nods to her wedding dress
When it came time to choose an outfit for her vow renewal with husband Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel went back to the designer of her wedding dress. The “Sinner” star, 40, marked her 10-year anniversary with the “SexyBack” singer, 41, on Instagram Wednesday, sharing a selection of photos of the couple from over the years — including one of the pair posing together in formalwear.
Brian Austin Green Shares Rare Photos Of His Kids With Megan Fox On Sharna Burgess Anniversary
Happy two-year anniversary to Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess! The actor, 49, celebrated two years since he and his girlfriend started dating in a sweet new Instagram post, with her cuddling up to his three kids with Megan Fox, plus his four-month-old son with Sharna, 37. He also wrote a touching tribute to his girlfriend along with sweet family photos, shared on Sunday, October 16.
Matthew Perry Reveals The ‘Friends’ Cast’s True Salaries: We Were ‘Morons’ To End The Show
Matthew Perry, 53, revealed the true salaries he and his Friends co-stars made over the years, in his new memoir, Friends, Lovers, & the Big Terrible Thing, which was released on Tuesday. The actor, who played Chandler for ten years on the popular sitcom, which premiered in 1994, claimed he earned $22,500 for the pilot episode and it increased to over $1 million per episodes for the cast by the series end, according to Variety. He also reportedly claimed that his former castmate, David Schwimmer, is the one who helped with the increase by not asking for more money for himself.
Famously Private Jennifer Aniston Always Buys Homes Away From the Hollywood Spotlight
'The Morning Show' star Jennifer Aniston has used her private real estate to escape the paparazzi and critical public eye.
Jessica Biel Stuns In Plunging Black Gown With Bows With Justin Timberlake At 2022 CHLA Gala
Jessica Biel and her husband Justin Timberlake proved they are still one of Hollywood’s hottest couples! The Seventh Heaven actress and her multihyphenate beau arrived to the 2022 CHLA Gala in Santa Monica on Saturday (October 8) looking every inch the glamorous, loved-up movie stars. Rocking a black frock featuring a plunging neckline and an array of bows and fringe puffs, Jessica was the talk of the town. Justin, meanwhile, cut a dapper figure in his classic tuxedo.
Kate Hudson's Deep-V Bodysuit Plunges All the Way Down to Her Belt In New Instagram Video—She's On Fire!
Kate Hudson is a celeb we always turn to when we need motivation to look cute while working out. The blonde babe is not only a rom-com icon, she’s also the pioneer behind Fabletics and she never disappoints with her athleisure. But, lately, Kate has been surprising us more...
Heidi Klum Channels Insect Inspiration for Earthworm Costume at Her Annual Halloween Party
Heidi Klum arrived on the red carpet for her 21st annual Halloween party on Oct. 31 in New York City dressed as an earthworm. The model, who’s known for her ostentatious Halloween costumes, donned a series of prosthetics and hours’ worth of makeup to transform into a human-sized earthworm. More from WWDCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout LooksEbony Power 100 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsWIF Honors Quinta Brunson, Olivia Wilde, Journalists Who Broke the Harvey Weinstein Story and More The details of her costume included ridges, a curved head and long tail all to make her worm look as realistic as possible....
