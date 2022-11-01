ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
WPXI

Photos: US gymnasts win 6th-straight team gold at 2022 World Championships

Photos: US gymnasts win 6th-straight team gold at 2022 World Championships Jordan Chiles of United States competes on the Floor Exercise during Women's Team Final on Day 4 of the 2022 Gymnastics World Championships at M&S Bank Arena on November 1, 2022, in Liverpool, England. (Naomi Baker/Getty Images)
racer.com

Racing on TV, November 4-6

A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:. The Trans Am Series airs in prime time on CBS Sports Network. For those wishing to tune in live, the entire line-up of SpeedTour events will stream for free on the SpeedTour TV YouTube page. SpeedTour TV will also air non-stop activity on Saturday and Sunday (SVRA, IGT and Trans Am). You can also watch all Trans Am event activity on the Trans Am YouTube page and Facebook page.
racer.com

Trackhouse rides wave from Chastain’s ‘Shot Heard ’Round the World’

Trackhouse Racing is riding the adrenaline rush from Ross Chastain’s improbable ride along the wall at Martinsville Speedway right into Sunday’s championship fight. “How spectacular that was, and just the optics of the commitment that he made is an example of what I’ve been preaching to this company all year long,” team founder Justin Marks said Tuesday. “It’s ‘Let’s think out of the box. Let’s do things differently. Let’s fully commit and full send in whatever it is that we do at this company.’
racer.com

SpeedTour descends on COTA with Trans Am, SVRA, FR Americas and F4 U.S. championship finales

The Mission Foods Austin SpeedTour will take on Circuit of The Americas November 2-6, marking the final SpeedTour event of the 2022 season. With championships being decided for the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli, Formula Regional Americas Championship Powered by Honda (FR Americas), Formula 4 United States Championship Powered by Honda (F4 U.S.), Sports Car Vintage Racing Association (SVRA), as well as the coveted Bell Racing Gold Helmets being awarded in SVRA’s Sunday competition, the weekend will be packed with some of the most significant on-track contests of the season. Located just 220 miles from Mission Foods’ U.S. headquarters in Irving, Texas, the Mission Foods Austin SpeedTour is a “can’t-miss” event.
AUSTIN, TX
racer.com

Thomas Schrage blog: Tours and teasers

As most of you may know, the 51st Formula Ford Festival was completed with a twist in the Grand Final. Once the rain fell and the race was called early, I had stamped a fourth-place finish in the books for the Team USA Scholarship and Ammonite Motorsport. My first-ever Festival...
ESPN

Rebeca Andrade makes history at 2022 world gymnastics championships

With gravity-defying tumbling and confidence that seems to grow with every routine, Rebeca Andrade made history on Thursday at the world championships in Liverpool, England, becoming the first South American gymnast to win the all-around title. The 23-year-old Brazilian competitor, who earned all-around silver at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, entered...
FanSided

NASCAR: 3 possible landing spots for Hailie Deegan in 2023

With her current team switching to Toyota, Hailie Deegan’s NASCAR career is set to see a change. What are some possible options for her in 2023?. Hailie Deegan will see a change in her NASCAR career in 2023. After spending the last two seasons driving the #1 Ford full-time for David Gilliand Racing, the team have rebranded as TRICON Garage, a Toyota Racing Development (TRD) team.
racer.com

COTA set to bring down curtain on Trans Am season

For the second year in a row, the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli will conclude its season with the Mission Foods Austin SpeedTour at Circuit of The Americas, hosting a doubleheader event with both the TA/XGT/SGT/GT and TA2 races contested on one final day of racing in 2022. A combination event with both National Championship and Western Championship participants, this weekend’s event will have a record number of competitors. Composed of 28 entries in the TA/XGT/SGT/GT race and 54 in TA2, a whopping 82 cars are entered for the season finale. This tops the current event entrant record of 79 cars, which was achieved in 2016 at Sebring International Raceway, and is also an all-time record number of TA2 cars in a single event.
TEXAS STATE
nbcsportsedge.com

Breeders' Cup 2022: Friday Preview

The 2022 Breeders' Cup World Championships are upon us, with racing action taking place Friday and Saturday at Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Kentucky. Friday's Breeders' Cup races are restricted to juveniles on both dirt and turf, creating fascinating handicapping puzzles to solve. Below you will find selections to consider...
LEXINGTON, KY
NBC Sports

Athing Mu to be coached by Bobby Kersee, joins Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone

Olympic 800m champion Athing Mu is moving from Texas to Los Angeles to be coached by. , who already coaches fellow Olympic track gold medalist Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone. “Coach Kersee has the ability to further enhance my running skills and implement the tools needed to reach my potential,” Mu, 20, posted on social media.
LOS ANGELES, CA
102.5 The Bone

Someone Added Skynyrd’s ‘Free Bird’ To Video Of NASCAR’s Ross Chastain Wall Ride And Its Hilarious

Even if you’re not a NASCAR fan, you’ve probably seen the viral video of driver Ross Chastain’s move where he floored it along the outside wall to qualify for the championship race this Sunday. Everyone called it a video game move, one where you don’t care about damaging the car because its just a game, and you’ve found a glitch that allows you to go faster than the track merits, by flooring it and running all out rubbing the wall the whole time. In fact, Chastain even admitted that he learned the move while playing NASCAR 2005 on Nintendo’s GameCube.
Road & Track

Here's the Telemetry for Ross Chastain's Wild Wall Ride

No, we're not yet tired of talking about Ross Chastain's wall ride. FOX's NASCAR Race Hub put together an animation of the move complete with telemetry, and it confirms that Chastain was fully committed. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in...
The Independent

Tyson Fury banned from entering US, brother Tommy confirms

Tyson Fury is banned from entering the US, his half-brother Tommy has confirmed.Tommy Fury, 23, was prevented from travelling to the US in August for his scheduled boxing match with YouTube star Jake Paul. Speaking on The MMA Hour on Monday (31 October), the younger Fury said he is still banned from entering the country, and added that WBC heavyweight champion Tyson is also unable to travel to the US.“I don’t know [what’s happening], that’s what I pay my lawyers for and my legal team every day,” Tommy Fury said.“They’re sorting it, and I said please get this resolved...
racer.com

Full day and night of action opens HSR Classic Daytona

The eighth running of the Historic Sportscar Racing Classic Daytona presented by IMSA featured a full day of competition and three hours of night practice Thursday at Daytona International Speedway, where this week’s first winners were crowned in a trio of feature races. A packed five-day schedule of events...
The Associated Press

Jimmie Johnson returns to NASCAR as part-owner, driver

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Jimmie Johnson’s NASCAR retirement and IndyCar experiment lasted all of two seasons. The seven-time NASCAR champion is returning in 2023 to the series that made him a global motorsports star as the part-owner of Petty GMS. He’ll also enter about five Cup races. Johnson told The Associated Press that his first race will be the season-opening Daytona 500, where he’s a two-time winner. “I’ve had a watchful eye on the ownership part and what’s happening with NASCAR, and the opportunity that I have here, the business structure and the model with NASCAR charters is just so different from than anything else in motorsports,” Johnson told the AP. “I want to be part of it. We certainly watched Michael Jordan join, what the Trackhouse Racing folks have done, and there’s all these rumors of people who want to get into the sport.

