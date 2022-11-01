Read full article on original website
WPXI
Photos: US gymnasts win 6th-straight team gold at 2022 World Championships
Photos: US gymnasts win 6th-straight team gold at 2022 World Championships Jordan Chiles of United States competes on the Floor Exercise during Women's Team Final on Day 4 of the 2022 Gymnastics World Championships at M&S Bank Arena on November 1, 2022, in Liverpool, England. (Naomi Baker/Getty Images)
racer.com
Racing on TV, November 4-6
A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:. The Trans Am Series airs in prime time on CBS Sports Network. For those wishing to tune in live, the entire line-up of SpeedTour events will stream for free on the SpeedTour TV YouTube page. SpeedTour TV will also air non-stop activity on Saturday and Sunday (SVRA, IGT and Trans Am). You can also watch all Trans Am event activity on the Trans Am YouTube page and Facebook page.
racer.com
Trackhouse rides wave from Chastain’s ‘Shot Heard ’Round the World’
Trackhouse Racing is riding the adrenaline rush from Ross Chastain’s improbable ride along the wall at Martinsville Speedway right into Sunday’s championship fight. “How spectacular that was, and just the optics of the commitment that he made is an example of what I’ve been preaching to this company all year long,” team founder Justin Marks said Tuesday. “It’s ‘Let’s think out of the box. Let’s do things differently. Let’s fully commit and full send in whatever it is that we do at this company.’
racer.com
SpeedTour descends on COTA with Trans Am, SVRA, FR Americas and F4 U.S. championship finales
The Mission Foods Austin SpeedTour will take on Circuit of The Americas November 2-6, marking the final SpeedTour event of the 2022 season. With championships being decided for the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli, Formula Regional Americas Championship Powered by Honda (FR Americas), Formula 4 United States Championship Powered by Honda (F4 U.S.), Sports Car Vintage Racing Association (SVRA), as well as the coveted Bell Racing Gold Helmets being awarded in SVRA’s Sunday competition, the weekend will be packed with some of the most significant on-track contests of the season. Located just 220 miles from Mission Foods’ U.S. headquarters in Irving, Texas, the Mission Foods Austin SpeedTour is a “can’t-miss” event.
racer.com
Thomas Schrage blog: Tours and teasers
As most of you may know, the 51st Formula Ford Festival was completed with a twist in the Grand Final. Once the rain fell and the race was called early, I had stamped a fourth-place finish in the books for the Team USA Scholarship and Ammonite Motorsport. My first-ever Festival...
ESPN
Rebeca Andrade makes history at 2022 world gymnastics championships
With gravity-defying tumbling and confidence that seems to grow with every routine, Rebeca Andrade made history on Thursday at the world championships in Liverpool, England, becoming the first South American gymnast to win the all-around title. The 23-year-old Brazilian competitor, who earned all-around silver at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, entered...
NASCAR: 3 possible landing spots for Hailie Deegan in 2023
With her current team switching to Toyota, Hailie Deegan’s NASCAR career is set to see a change. What are some possible options for her in 2023?. Hailie Deegan will see a change in her NASCAR career in 2023. After spending the last two seasons driving the #1 Ford full-time for David Gilliand Racing, the team have rebranded as TRICON Garage, a Toyota Racing Development (TRD) team.
NBC Sports
Rebeca Andrade wins gymnastics worlds all-around, completes grueling climb to the top
Rebeca Andrade is the first all-around gold medalist for Brazil and South America, crowned the top female gymnast at the world championships in Liverpool, England, on Thursday. Andrade, the 23-year-old favorite, won with 56.899 points, distancing the silver medalist, American Shilese Jones, by 1.5 points. Jones was 10th at last...
golfmagic.com
Tiger Woods & Rory McIlroy set for HUGE MATCH vs Jordan Spieth & Justin Thomas!
We might not have seen a great deal of Tiger Woods in what has been one of the most controversial years in the sport's history courtesy of LIV Golf, but we could be seeing the 15-time major champion quite a bit over the coming weeks. Despite Woods not hitting a...
racer.com
COTA set to bring down curtain on Trans Am season
For the second year in a row, the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli will conclude its season with the Mission Foods Austin SpeedTour at Circuit of The Americas, hosting a doubleheader event with both the TA/XGT/SGT/GT and TA2 races contested on one final day of racing in 2022. A combination event with both National Championship and Western Championship participants, this weekend’s event will have a record number of competitors. Composed of 28 entries in the TA/XGT/SGT/GT race and 54 in TA2, a whopping 82 cars are entered for the season finale. This tops the current event entrant record of 79 cars, which was achieved in 2016 at Sebring International Raceway, and is also an all-time record number of TA2 cars in a single event.
nbcsportsedge.com
Breeders' Cup 2022: Friday Preview
The 2022 Breeders' Cup World Championships are upon us, with racing action taking place Friday and Saturday at Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Kentucky. Friday's Breeders' Cup races are restricted to juveniles on both dirt and turf, creating fascinating handicapping puzzles to solve. Below you will find selections to consider...
NBC Sports
Athing Mu to be coached by Bobby Kersee, joins Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone
Olympic 800m champion Athing Mu is moving from Texas to Los Angeles to be coached by. , who already coaches fellow Olympic track gold medalist Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone. “Coach Kersee has the ability to further enhance my running skills and implement the tools needed to reach my potential,” Mu, 20, posted on social media.
Someone Added Skynyrd’s ‘Free Bird’ To Video Of NASCAR’s Ross Chastain Wall Ride And Its Hilarious
Even if you’re not a NASCAR fan, you’ve probably seen the viral video of driver Ross Chastain’s move where he floored it along the outside wall to qualify for the championship race this Sunday. Everyone called it a video game move, one where you don’t care about damaging the car because its just a game, and you’ve found a glitch that allows you to go faster than the track merits, by flooring it and running all out rubbing the wall the whole time. In fact, Chastain even admitted that he learned the move while playing NASCAR 2005 on Nintendo’s GameCube.
Road & Track
Here's the Telemetry for Ross Chastain's Wild Wall Ride
No, we're not yet tired of talking about Ross Chastain's wall ride. FOX's NASCAR Race Hub put together an animation of the move complete with telemetry, and it confirms that Chastain was fully committed. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in...
Tyson Fury banned from entering US, brother Tommy confirms
Tyson Fury is banned from entering the US, his half-brother Tommy has confirmed.Tommy Fury, 23, was prevented from travelling to the US in August for his scheduled boxing match with YouTube star Jake Paul. Speaking on The MMA Hour on Monday (31 October), the younger Fury said he is still banned from entering the country, and added that WBC heavyweight champion Tyson is also unable to travel to the US.“I don’t know [what’s happening], that’s what I pay my lawyers for and my legal team every day,” Tommy Fury said.“They’re sorting it, and I said please get this resolved...
NBC Sports
Erin Jackson, Olympic speed skating champion, wins world title on road
Erin Jackson, the world’s fastest female speed skater, showed she can still move pretty swiftly on the roads, too. Jackson, the Olympic 500m champion on ice, won the one-lap sprint at the World Skate Games on the roads of Buenos Aires on Wednesday. In a 31-second race, Jackson prevailed...
racer.com
Full day and night of action opens HSR Classic Daytona
The eighth running of the Historic Sportscar Racing Classic Daytona presented by IMSA featured a full day of competition and three hours of night practice Thursday at Daytona International Speedway, where this week’s first winners were crowned in a trio of feature races. A packed five-day schedule of events...
Jimmie Johnson returns to NASCAR as part-owner, driver
AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Jimmie Johnson’s NASCAR retirement and IndyCar experiment lasted all of two seasons. The seven-time NASCAR champion is returning in 2023 to the series that made him a global motorsports star as the part-owner of Petty GMS. He’ll also enter about five Cup races. Johnson told The Associated Press that his first race will be the season-opening Daytona 500, where he’s a two-time winner. “I’ve had a watchful eye on the ownership part and what’s happening with NASCAR, and the opportunity that I have here, the business structure and the model with NASCAR charters is just so different from than anything else in motorsports,” Johnson told the AP. “I want to be part of it. We certainly watched Michael Jordan join, what the Trackhouse Racing folks have done, and there’s all these rumors of people who want to get into the sport.
Athletics-Olympic, world 800m champion Mu to train with Kersee
Nov 2 (Reuters) - Olympic 800 metres gold medallist and world champion Athing Mu will be coached by track great Bob Kersee, the 20-year-old American said on social media on Wednesday.
racer.com
Marotti Autosport launches crowdfunding effort for ‘Spirit of Speedway’ Indy 500 entry
Marotti Autosport is giving race fans an opportunity to own a share of the team’s planned race entry for the 2023 Indianapolis 500, which it has named the “Spirit of Speedway.”. “With our Spirit of Speedway program, we are the first to honor Speedway, Indiana, the hometown of...
