Suspect remains at large after SWAT standoff, 2 shot in DeKalb

Two people were shot Tuesday, prompting a SWAT team response to a residential area in DeKalb County, but the suspect remains at large, police said.

Authorities have not said what led up to the shooting, but DeKalb police spokesman Lt. Shane Smith confirmed that a man and a woman, both in their 20s, were struck in the 600 block of Lakes Circle at about 12:30 p.m. The victims were taken to a hospital in serious condition. The area is close to Shadow Rock Elementary School and the Mystery Valley Golf Club.

“Initial information gathered at the scene indicated a suspect may be in the residence,” Smith said.

A SWAT unit responded to the scene, but after a search of the residence, police said the suspect was not located.

Numerous officers and law enforcement vehicles remained on the residential street surrounding the home for hours, Channel 2 Action News reported. Officers were at one point crouching behind vehicles, the news station added.

No other details on the shooting were provided, and police did not say if they had identified the suspect.

Credit: NewsChopper2

