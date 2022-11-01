Read full article on original website
1993 Murder Solved with DNA From a NapkinTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Minneapolis, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes set to face off versus St. Thomas in road seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Mistakes cost No. 11 Buckeyes chance to sweep No. 1 Minnesota in 4-2 lossThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes prevail over No. 2 Golden Gophers in shootout, tie 4-4The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State upsets No. 1 Minnesota 6-4 behind Treloar’s two goalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
This “Little Hogwarts” House Sold in Minneapolis for $1.6 Million
UPDATE: This house did finally sell last month. October 28th - like just in time for Halloween. This was the original story. They were asking quite a bit more for this home. I'm not sure what the new owners are going to do with it, but I still think a BnB would be a great idea.
fox9.com
Small gesture at Minneapolis' Lotus Restaurant brings back happy memories
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - For Yoom Nguyen, food is literally family. "It's made with a lot of love," said Nguyen. His parents opened Lotus Restaurant in Minneapolis nearly 40 years ago, and they've been serving up traditional Vietnamese food like pho ever since. Years ago, it was the dish that brought Stronjae Hardin and her uncle, Ronald, to the restaurant.
thriftyminnesota.com
Storm Creek Warehouse Sale in Eagan
Stock up on men’s and women’s eco-friendly clothing, outerwear and accessories at the Storm Creek Warehouse Sale in Eagan!. Even though we’ve had record warm temps, we all know WINTER and cooler temps will be here soon enough. After all this is Minnesota! It’s time to stock up on warm clothing and other gear, so head to the 10th Annual Storm Creek Warehouse Sale in Eagan Nov 4-5th and 11-12th.
Minnesota Department of Corrections searches for level 3 predatory offender, often seen riding Metro Transit
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Department of Corrections is looking for a man convicted of criminal sexual conduct, who has allegedly violated the conditions of his release.According to the DOC, 38-year-old Brian Walter Landa is required to register as a Level 3 Predatory Offender because of his past convictions and possibility of re-offense. He's wanted on a federal warrant.He was convicted for second-degree criminal sexual conduct stemming from a 2017 case in which he groped a 12-year-old girl on a bus in Minneapolis. He also has a prior third-degree burglary charge.Landa frequently rides Metro Transit near University Avenue West in St. Paul, the Nicollet Avenue area in Minneapolis, and the intersection of Lake Street and 46th Avenue South in Minneapolis. The DOC says he was last seen wearing a blue and gray hat, a black zip-up jacket, and blue shoes with white laces.He is described as 5-foot-9, and weighs roughly 170 pounds.The DOC asks anyone who sees him not to make contact, but to instead call 911 or the DOC fugitive hotline at 651-775-5099.
What Minnesota's old weather logs tell about this fall's extreme temperature swings
MINNEAPOLIS -- A temperature seesaw brought record heat earlier this week, but now temps are closer to average. The all-time November high in the Twin Cities is 77 degrees. According to a log kept in the University of Minnesota's climate library, which stores logs dating back to the late 1880s, it was on Nov. 1, 1933. The Twin Cities neared that record when it topped out on Wednesday at 76.Climatologist Pete Boulay says this year's seesaw-like fall weather is not much of an exception, as it is perhaps a rule."The records of Minnesota, especially in November, it's hot and cold," said Boulay. "The Halloween Blizzard, one of those classic cases where a few days before was fairly balmy."Minnesota has also been struggling with a drought this year, and Boulay says the state would need more than 100 inches of snow to make up the deficit. The record for most snow in a Twin Cities winter is 98.6 inches, which was back in the 1980s.
mprnews.org
Plymouth woman admits roles in food, Medicaid scams
A woman charged in connection with what prosecutors say was a “brazen” scheme to defraud federal child nutrition programs has pleaded guilty in that case, and to separate charges of Medicaid fraud. Anab Artan Awad is among 50 people allegedly connected to the nonprofit Feeding our Future to...
Gallery: Bloomington mainstay Gyropolis looks to nearly triple in size
An architectural rendering of the proposed expansion of Gyropolis restaurant in Bloomington. Courtesy of HTG architects/Bloomington Planning Commission. Bloomington’s authentic Greek restaurant Gyropolis is proposing a major expansion to bring more seating, an outdoor patio, and a pickup window to its iconic gyro destination. The Bloomington Planning Commission on...
Popeyes plans new location in the south metro suburbs
Popeye's Louisiana kitchen. Courtesy of Mike Mozart on Flickr. Fried-chicken chain Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is looking to open its first location in Apple Valley. The Apple Valley Planning Commission on Wednesday recommended approval of the plans for the roughly 2,500-square-foot restaurant at the northwest corner of Cedar Avenue and 153rd St. W., near Aldi.
thriftyminnesota.com
Bachman’s Holiday Ideas & Inspiration for the Home Tour
One of our favorite annual traditions is coming up soon. We love to get ideas for our home at the Bachman’s annual holiday event!. We all know winter is coming. Perhaps not exactly when we want it to arrive but eventually it will be here. We all have different reasons for enjoying it, or making the best of it, but either way if we live in Minnesota, somehow we get through winter.
This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
mprnews.org
New bison herd roams prairie at Dakota County park
A new bison herd is roaming near the Mississippi River in the south Twin Cities metro. Spring Lake Park Reserve in Dakota County is the latest place in Minnesota to welcome the giant mammals. It’s part of a decadeslong effort to both increase their numbers and restore native prairie lands.
Lola's on the Lake returning to Bde Maka Ska, along with Pimento Kitchen
Lola's on the Lake will return to Bde Maka Ska next year, four years after its pavilion kitchen was destroyed in a devastating fire. It was revealed this week that Pimento Jamaican Kitchen co-founder Tomme Beevas has partnered with Lola's on the Lake owner Louis King to bring his Jamaican cuisine to the newly construction Bde Maka Ska pavilion next year.
Mural promoting diversity prompts legal threat from small Minnesota town
RUSH CITY, Minn. — A mural promoting diversity in a small town caused a big uproar after the business behind it was threatened with legal action by the city. The mural depicting raised fists of all skin tones rising from a flower garden was commissioned by Erin and Jason Oare, who have owned the Hairdo or Dye salon in Rush City for 13 years.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Grilled Cheese Sandwich In Minnesota
Here's where you can find it.
redlakenationnews.com
After fireworks mayhem, more cops to be deployed for next 2 weekends in Dinkytown, elsewhere near University of Minnesota
In the wake of recent incidents involving fireworks being used as weapons, police from the University of Minnesota and the city of Minneapolis say they will provide "enhanced public safety protection" at night in Dinkytown and near campus for the next two weekends. The school disclosed the initiative to students,...
mspmag.com
Sneak Peek: Pho Mai at the Asia Mall
I can not even be cool about how excited I am for this place to open. Full psycho ramen girl vibes are emanating from my finger tips as I write this. But allow me to put my seaweed snacks and shrimp crackers aside to show you a little sneak peek of Pho Mai which will open a full service restaurant inside Asia Mall next week.
ccxmedia.org
Robbinsdale Residents Push for Return of Curfew Siren
Every night for several decades, a siren would blare across Robbinsdale at 9 p.m. to alert the city that minors should go inside. That curfew siren has been silent since August, but now there’s a group of Robbinsdale residents who are calling on the city to bring it back.
fox9.com
Minnesota family's dog had to be put down after they say he was kicked, punched during Amazon delivery
WRIGHT COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Minnesota family had to say goodbye this week to their beloved dog after they say she was injured during an Amazon delivery. In Katrina Frank’s Wright County home, love means a lick to the face or a paw five to the hand. But despite the presence of her dogs Benny and Butters, Frank’s house feels emptier this week.
fox9.com
Dog missing from Minneapolis may be injured, needs heart medication
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Minneapolis family is desperate to find their dog, who's been missing for nearly two weeks. Corduroy, who is a 25-pound mini Goldendoodle, needs special medical care and could be injured. His family is making a plea out across the Twin Cities for his safe return, believing someone has him.
