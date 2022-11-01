Read full article on original website
USPS Suspends Service In ConnecticutBryan DijkhuizenConnecticut State
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
The residents of New Haven want the free bus program to last foreverRichard ANew Haven, CT
A biotech company located in New Haven will increase jobs as it collaborates on a cancer drugRichard ANew Haven, CT
West Haven will launch a composting pilot program called "Food to Clean EnergyRichard AWest Haven, CT
idesignarch.com
Georgian Style Stone Mansion Recreates Old World Grandeur
Greenwich, Connecticut – This elegant stone house on a sprawling estate in Greenwich draws inspiration from the classical architecture of Georgian houses at the turn of the twentieth-century. Designed by Mark P. Finlay Architects, the residence is strategically located atop a hill on twenty acres of land. The stone...
Popular Roadside Restaurant in Mahopac Featured on The Cooking Channel
Looking around at social media and various NY/Connecticut groups, we came across some very cool information about a roadside restaurant in Mahopac, NY. Countryside Kitchen recently appeared on an episode of The Cooking Channel's Man Vs Food, with their amazing signature breakfast/anytime dish featured. My thanks to Lee and Christina...
cottagesgardens.com
November’s Design News
Lee Jofa just released an exclusive collection of fabrics and wallpapers with noted interior designer Sarah Bartholomew. Four years in the making, the assemblage captures Bartholomew’s fascination with stripes, florals, ikats, trellis and paisley patterns. The Nashville designer was inspired by vintage textiles from her personal collection and antique documents from the Lee Jofa archive to create fresh interpretations of Palampores, Calicos and Les Indiennes textiles in green, blue, berry and neutral colorways.
Drive-Thru Holiday Lights Display Returning to Connecticut
Here it comes Connecticut, can you smell the tree? Taste the candy canes? Or are you still digesting all the Halloween candy that you picked up at the trunk or treat last weekend? The holiday season is in full swing, and for the second year in a row, a massive drive-thru holiday light display is going to be brought into East Hartford.
Historical home in Norwalk demolished without a permit
Officials say the owners had a permit to do renovations but not tear the house down, which would require review by the historical commission.
macaronikid.com
5 Things to Do this upcoming Week in New Haven-Milford, CT
Every week, Macaroni KID New Haven-Milford shares five things to do with your kids in New Haven-Milford, CT over the coming week. Here are Macaroni KID New Haven-Milford's picks for the five things to do in the New Haven-Milford area with kids this week. Click on the links for all the details!
New Britain Herald
PETS OF THE WEEK: Chopper and Princess Peach
Princess Peach (pink collar) * We can live in a single family home, condos and apartments considered. * We want to live with dog savvy kids over age 12 who are gentle and respectful of pets. * We have not had much experience with cats or dogs other than each...
WTNH.com
The Connection: How to Make Jail Cakes, a Staple for Celebrating Holidays and Birthdays While Incarcerated
New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – The Connection is celebrating 50 years of unlocking recovery in our state. The nonprofit offers over 40 programs to help people with homelessness, substance abuse and life after incarceration. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio kitchen by Daryl McGraw, Board...
trumbulltimes.com
Apartments near Trumbull mall making swift progress
TRUMBULL — Scott Loventhal is superstitious. So when it was pointed out to him that the projected opening date for the leasing office of the new Residences at Main apartment complex is April 1, he quickly walked that date back. "I'll make sure it's not literally April Fool's Day,"...
Not All Heroes Wear Capes – Introducing Danbury Superhero: The Flare
I had Ethan Carey pick me up for work on Wednesday because my car needed work. As we are driving down the road, he asked, "who the hell is that?" He spotted a man spinning a string of lights as he walked up and down Main Street. I'd seen him...
Exclusive Photos, Videos of Horror Movie ‘Candlewood’ Filmed in Western Connecticut
In August 2022 a horror movie began filming in western Connecticut called "Candlewood." Now filming has wrapped and we have a chance to recap all that we've learned and seen. Below you'll see pictures from the set of the movie. We talked to the filmmakers again on Tuesday (11/1/22) and...
therealdeal.com
Brookfield sells pair of Connecticut multifamily properties for $117M
Brookfield Asset Management is parting ways with a pair of Connecticut multifamily properties. The Toronto-based firm sold the Winchester Lofts in New Haven and 1111 Stratford in Stratford as part of a three-property, $117 million deal with Illinois-based B3 Holdings LLC. The transaction also included the 195-unit Ashton Mills in Cumberland, Rhode Island.
16-year-old Westport teen starts business creating LED clouds
Aiden Schachter will be exhibiting his creations at Craft Westport this weekend at Staples High School.
Some of Danbury’s Most Remarkably Obscure Fall Facts and Fun Photos
I love Fall, I love Danbury, and I love what happens when the two collide. There is nothing better than a sunny, autumn day in the Hat City. The history of the city feels more tangible and the colors jump at your eyes. If you can overlook the honking horns and the manic screams (I can), a ride down Main Street in the fall could brighten anyone's perspective.
Amazing Winter Walk It’s Like Being In A Christmas Movie in Millburn, New Jersey
We are just under two months away from Christmas and here in New Jersey, there are many ways to enjoy the beauty of the season. One huge part of Christmas displays is the amazing lights that highlight many decorating styles. Nothing is more beautiful, to me, than to stroll through holiday displays that have fantastic lights to bring the scenery to life after dark. Lighting can be used for many holidays, but Christmas lights are simply gorgeous.
Long Island deli will stay open thanks to help from landlord
PLAINVIEW, N.Y. -- The owners of a Jewish deli on Long Island that had planned to close for good after 56 years say they're staying open.The last day of business at Regal Kosher Delicatessen in Plainview was set for this Sunday.READ MORE: Long Island diners shuttering as labor shortage, inflation puts restaurants in a tight spotThe Weiss family says they've been struggling to make ends meet with rising rent, high meat costs and a labor shortage.After CBS2's story aired in October, however, the owners say the landlord offered to help with rent.One of the deli employees also offered to buy the place and keep it running.
Homeowners: Walls of 1677 historic home came down during renovation work
News 12 has obtained exclusive video of what officials say was the illegal demolition of a historical home in Norwalk on Saturday.
The Longest Running Record Show in CT Returns to Danbury This Weekend
Music collectors will unite in Danbury, CT this weekend. Music fans love collecting vinyl. We all had records growing up, and the popularity of vinyl started to decline with the invention of cassettes, compact discs, and eventually the internet making music downloads available. But there has been a niche resurgence for vinyl in the rock music community in recent years.
Eyewitness News
Motorcycle accident closes road, New Milford
NEW MILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The New Milford Mayor, Pete Bass, said route 7 south was closed due to a motorcycle accident. Both Brookfield Fire Company’s were on scene. The New Milford Mayor says the road has since reopened.
Bear attack highlights the need for controlling this population
In several years, the bear population will exceed 5,000 meaning they will be common sights on our roads and in our backyards.
