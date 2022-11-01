ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CT

idesignarch.com

Georgian Style Stone Mansion Recreates Old World Grandeur

Greenwich, Connecticut – This elegant stone house on a sprawling estate in Greenwich draws inspiration from the classical architecture of Georgian houses at the turn of the twentieth-century. Designed by Mark P. Finlay Architects, the residence is strategically located atop a hill on twenty acres of land. The stone...
GREENWICH, CT
i95 ROCK

Popular Roadside Restaurant in Mahopac Featured on The Cooking Channel

Looking around at social media and various NY/Connecticut groups, we came across some very cool information about a roadside restaurant in Mahopac, NY. Countryside Kitchen recently appeared on an episode of The Cooking Channel's Man Vs Food, with their amazing signature breakfast/anytime dish featured. My thanks to Lee and Christina...
MAHOPAC, NY
cottagesgardens.com

November’s Design News

Lee Jofa just released an exclusive collection of fabrics and wallpapers with noted interior designer Sarah Bartholomew. Four years in the making, the assemblage captures Bartholomew’s fascination with stripes, florals, ikats, trellis and paisley patterns. The Nashville designer was inspired by vintage textiles from her personal collection and antique documents from the Lee Jofa archive to create fresh interpretations of Palampores, Calicos and Les Indiennes textiles in green, blue, berry and neutral colorways.
WESTPORT, CT
105.5 The Wolf

Drive-Thru Holiday Lights Display Returning to Connecticut

Here it comes Connecticut, can you smell the tree? Taste the candy canes? Or are you still digesting all the Halloween candy that you picked up at the trunk or treat last weekend? The holiday season is in full swing, and for the second year in a row, a massive drive-thru holiday light display is going to be brought into East Hartford.
CONNECTICUT STATE
macaronikid.com

5 Things to Do this upcoming Week in New Haven-Milford, CT

Every week, Macaroni KID New Haven-Milford shares five things to do with your kids in New Haven-Milford, CT over the coming week. Here are Macaroni KID New Haven-Milford's picks for the five things to do in the New Haven-Milford area with kids this week. Click on the links for all the details!
MILFORD, CT
New Britain Herald

PETS OF THE WEEK: Chopper and Princess Peach

Princess Peach (pink collar) * We can live in a single family home, condos and apartments considered. * We want to live with dog savvy kids over age 12 who are gentle and respectful of pets. * We have not had much experience with cats or dogs other than each...
NEWINGTON, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Apartments near Trumbull mall making swift progress

TRUMBULL — Scott Loventhal is superstitious. So when it was pointed out to him that the projected opening date for the leasing office of the new Residences at Main apartment complex is April 1, he quickly walked that date back. "I'll make sure it's not literally April Fool's Day,"...
TRUMBULL, CT
therealdeal.com

Brookfield sells pair of Connecticut multifamily properties for $117M

Brookfield Asset Management is parting ways with a pair of Connecticut multifamily properties. The Toronto-based firm sold the Winchester Lofts in New Haven and 1111 Stratford in Stratford as part of a three-property, $117 million deal with Illinois-based B3 Holdings LLC. The transaction also included the 195-unit Ashton Mills in Cumberland, Rhode Island.
NEW HAVEN, CT
i95 ROCK

Some of Danbury’s Most Remarkably Obscure Fall Facts and Fun Photos

I love Fall, I love Danbury, and I love what happens when the two collide. There is nothing better than a sunny, autumn day in the Hat City. The history of the city feels more tangible and the colors jump at your eyes. If you can overlook the honking horns and the manic screams (I can), a ride down Main Street in the fall could brighten anyone's perspective.
DANBURY, CT
Beach Radio

Amazing Winter Walk It’s Like Being In A Christmas Movie in Millburn, New Jersey

We are just under two months away from Christmas and here in New Jersey, there are many ways to enjoy the beauty of the season. One huge part of Christmas displays is the amazing lights that highlight many decorating styles. Nothing is more beautiful, to me, than to stroll through holiday displays that have fantastic lights to bring the scenery to life after dark. Lighting can be used for many holidays, but Christmas lights are simply gorgeous.
MILLBURN, NJ
CBS New York

Long Island deli will stay open thanks to help from landlord

PLAINVIEW, N.Y. -- The owners of a Jewish deli on Long Island that had planned to close for good after 56 years say they're staying open.The last day of business at Regal Kosher Delicatessen in Plainview was set for this Sunday.READ MORE: Long Island diners shuttering as labor shortage, inflation puts restaurants in a tight spotThe Weiss family says they've been struggling to make ends meet with rising rent, high meat costs and a labor shortage.After CBS2's story aired in October, however, the owners say the landlord offered to help with rent.One of the deli employees also offered to buy the place and keep it running.
PLAINVIEW, NY
105.5 The Wolf

The Longest Running Record Show in CT Returns to Danbury This Weekend

Music collectors will unite in Danbury, CT this weekend. Music fans love collecting vinyl. We all had records growing up, and the popularity of vinyl started to decline with the invention of cassettes, compact discs, and eventually the internet making music downloads available. But there has been a niche resurgence for vinyl in the rock music community in recent years.
DANBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Motorcycle accident closes road, New Milford

NEW MILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The New Milford Mayor, Pete Bass, said route 7 south was closed due to a motorcycle accident. Both Brookfield Fire Company’s were on scene. The New Milford Mayor says the road has since reopened.
NEW MILFORD, CT

