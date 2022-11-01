Read full article on original website
1993 Murder Solved with DNA From a NapkinTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Minneapolis, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes set to face off versus St. Thomas in road seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes prevail over No. 2 Golden Gophers in shootout, tie 4-4The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Mistakes cost No. 11 Buckeyes chance to sweep No. 1 Minnesota in 4-2 lossThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State upsets No. 1 Minnesota 6-4 behind Treloar’s two goalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
fox9.com
Minneapolis installs first pedestrian-friendly 'Barnes Dance' crossing
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The south end of Bde Maka Ska is home to one of the busiest pedestrian intersections in Minneapolis. Now the city is signaling a new approach to keeping those pedestrians safe. "We kind of looked at all the crosswalks, and it just kind of made sense...
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
Homeless advocates demand winter moratorium on encampment evictions
Communities United Against Police Brutality (CUAPB) held a press conference outside Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey’s house on Oct. 28 to demand a moratorium on all unhoused encampment evictions. The group also held an “encampment protest” outside of Frey’s residence on Oct. 30, along with a supply drive.
Minnesota Department of Corrections searches for level 3 predatory offender, often seen riding Metro Transit
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Department of Corrections is looking for a man convicted of criminal sexual conduct, who has allegedly violated the conditions of his release.According to the DOC, 38-year-old Brian Walter Landa is required to register as a Level 3 Predatory Offender because of his past convictions and possibility of re-offense. He's wanted on a federal warrant.He was convicted for second-degree criminal sexual conduct stemming from a 2017 case in which he groped a 12-year-old girl on a bus in Minneapolis. He also has a prior third-degree burglary charge.Landa frequently rides Metro Transit near University Avenue West in St. Paul, the Nicollet Avenue area in Minneapolis, and the intersection of Lake Street and 46th Avenue South in Minneapolis. The DOC says he was last seen wearing a blue and gray hat, a black zip-up jacket, and blue shoes with white laces.He is described as 5-foot-9, and weighs roughly 170 pounds.The DOC asks anyone who sees him not to make contact, but to instead call 911 or the DOC fugitive hotline at 651-775-5099.
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
Black Men’s Legacy Summit delivers needed hope and energy
The recent Black Men’s Legacy Summit featured a powerful group of panelists and moderators. The Oct. 29 event in North Minneapolis showcased Black men who are widely respected and highly knowledgeable in their disciplines, as well as many being dynamic speakers. The Summit, held at NorthPoint Health and Wellness...
thelesabre.com
Housing the homeless in Hennepin County
Hennepin county has housed hundreds of homeless citizens in the past two years with the assistance of federal pandemic aid packages. During the pandemic, congress passed federal pandemic aid packages. The federal pandemic aid package for Minnesota was a part of a 70 billion dollar investment made by congress to help states that were facing different crises.
ccxmedia.org
Robbinsdale Residents Push for Return of Curfew Siren
Every night for several decades, a siren would blare across Robbinsdale at 9 p.m. to alert the city that minors should go inside. That curfew siren has been silent since August, but now there’s a group of Robbinsdale residents who are calling on the city to bring it back.
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
Black Business Spotlight: Charles Caldwell Fine Arts
Northside artist reflects neighborhood’s positives. Art can enrich homes and make neighborhoods come alive. The Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder (MSR) recently had a chance to chat with local painter Charles Edward Caldwell, who specializes in portraits and murals. He shared what his art means to him. Caldwell understood...
fox9.com
Minnesota' first Black-owned bank opens new branch in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The state's first Black-owned bank is expanding its footprint in the Twin Cities. First Independence Bank opened its doors in Minneapolis back in April. The financial institution is now operating out of a second location. The site, located on the 2200 block of east Lake Street...
"21 Days of Peace" returns to north Minneapolis intersection after shooting injures 2
MINNEAPOLIS -- A community organization known for interrupting crime and providing resources to people in need is turning its focus to a troubled north Minneapolis intersection.After a shooting injured two people, including a woman riding on a city bus earlier this week, "21 Days of Peace" has been asked to bring its volunteers to Lowry and Penn Avenues North.Surveillance video of three masked teenagers opening fire near the intersection shows the chaotic moments before two people were shot, including a woman riding on a metro transit bus."It was 30 shots, 30 shots that went out and this woman was just...
Popeyes plans new location in the south metro suburbs
Popeye's Louisiana kitchen. Courtesy of Mike Mozart on Flickr. Fried-chicken chain Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is looking to open its first location in Apple Valley. The Apple Valley Planning Commission on Wednesday recommended approval of the plans for the roughly 2,500-square-foot restaurant at the northwest corner of Cedar Avenue and 153rd St. W., near Aldi.
Gallery: Bloomington mainstay Gyropolis looks to nearly triple in size
An architectural rendering of the proposed expansion of Gyropolis restaurant in Bloomington. Courtesy of HTG architects/Bloomington Planning Commission. Bloomington’s authentic Greek restaurant Gyropolis is proposing a major expansion to bring more seating, an outdoor patio, and a pickup window to its iconic gyro destination. The Bloomington Planning Commission on...
Local Twin Cities pastors and community activist call on political leaders to have a conversation about crime
MINNEAPOLIS — Local pastors and community leaders in the Twin Cities are speaking out and asking local political leaders to give them a seat at the table when it comes to conversations about crime. Inside Shiloh Temple International Ministries in north Minneapolis, pastors from across the Twin Cities -...
mprnews.org
New bison herd roams prairie at Dakota County park
A new bison herd is roaming near the Mississippi River in the south Twin Cities metro. Spring Lake Park Reserve in Dakota County is the latest place in Minnesota to welcome the giant mammals. It’s part of a decadeslong effort to both increase their numbers and restore native prairie lands.
longfellownokomismessenger.com
GREAT TOILET PAPER CHALLENGE AT MINNEHAHA FOOD SHELF
The Minnehaha Food Shelf has seen an enormous increase in demand for its services since the first of the year and several area churches have stepped up to try to meet the demand by collecting a designated personal care item each month. They decided to add a bit of playful competition to their efforts in August by declaring The Great Toilet Paper Challenge to see how many rolls they could collect and how big a mountain of toilet paper they could build.
KARE 11 Investigates: Mentally ill kids caught in a failing juvenile justice system
A Minnesota teen struggling with severe mental illness and charged with numerous crimes sat in juvenile detention, often isolated, because no treatment was available. Brandon Stahl (KARE11), Lauren Leamanczyk, Steve Eckert. Published: 5:39 PM CDT November 3, 2022. Updated: 10:23 PM CDT November 3, 2022. MINNEAPOLIS. When attorney Tracy Reid...
Planning commissioner hits back after pastor suggests affordable housing will bring 'more rapes'
Tensions rose at a Minneapolis Planning Commission meeting on Tuesday after a pastor claimed that more rapes would happen if a developer built affordable housing units near the University of Minnesota sorority houses. The objections of Pastor Parnell Mahoney, of the Maranatha Christian Church near the U of M, and...
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
Light rail route through North Mpls still unsettled
Blue Line environmental comments accepted until Nov. 7. Northside residents have scored some wins, yet they remain concerned about the impacts the Blue Line Extension may have as the Metropolitan Council prepares to study how it will affect the community. The Blue Line Extension is years in the making. The...
Mpls. city council member eyes safety improvements near Lowry and Penn avenues after gunfire strikes two
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police continue to look for suspects in a shooting that left two people injured, including a woman who was riding on a metro transit bus.Gunshots rang out near Lowry and Penn avenues around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday. Surveillance camera videos show the moments before three masked juveniles walked into a parking lot near the intersection. Video also shows the metro transit bus pulling up before gunfire erupts.A Minneapolis police squad car with an officer inside was just feet away from the gunmen."Two innocent bystanders had been shot. One was a female who was on the bus and the other...
Crews clear out another Minneapolis homeless encampment, near I-94
MINNEAPOLIS -- Crews have removed another homeless encampment, a move taken as scrutiny on the city's policies of vacating encampments continues to increase.On Wednesday morning, crews evicted people from an encampment in Minneapolis.Tents were cleared away from the area where people were living along Cedar Avenue south of Interstate 94.The property cleared out was owned by the Minnesota Department of Transportation. The agency issued the following statement:"Today MnDOT cleared portions of an encampment at Cedar and I-94. This encampment was located next to a day care center and had begun blocking sidewalk access, creating significant safety concerns for children and...
