1993 Murder Solved with DNA From a NapkinTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Minneapolis, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes set to face off versus St. Thomas in road seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Mistakes cost No. 11 Buckeyes chance to sweep No. 1 Minnesota in 4-2 lossThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes prevail over No. 2 Golden Gophers in shootout, tie 4-4The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State upsets No. 1 Minnesota 6-4 behind Treloar’s two goalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
fox9.com
Small gesture at Minneapolis' Lotus Restaurant brings back happy memories
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - For Yoom Nguyen, food is literally family. "It's made with a lot of love," said Nguyen. His parents opened Lotus Restaurant in Minneapolis nearly 40 years ago, and they've been serving up traditional Vietnamese food like pho ever since. Years ago, it was the dish that brought Stronjae Hardin and her uncle, Ronald, to the restaurant.
fox9.com
Minneapolis installs first pedestrian-friendly 'Barnes Dance' crossing
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The south end of Bde Maka Ska is home to one of the busiest pedestrian intersections in Minneapolis. Now the city is signaling a new approach to keeping those pedestrians safe. "We kind of looked at all the crosswalks, and it just kind of made sense...
Lola's on the Lake returning to Bde Maka Ska, along with Pimento Kitchen
Lola's on the Lake will return to Bde Maka Ska next year, four years after its pavilion kitchen was destroyed in a devastating fire. It was revealed this week that Pimento Jamaican Kitchen co-founder Tomme Beevas has partnered with Lola's on the Lake owner Louis King to bring his Jamaican cuisine to the newly construction Bde Maka Ska pavilion next year.
mspmag.com
Sneak Peek: Pho Mai at the Asia Mall
I can not even be cool about how excited I am for this place to open. Full psycho ramen girl vibes are emanating from my finger tips as I write this. But allow me to put my seaweed snacks and shrimp crackers aside to show you a little sneak peek of Pho Mai which will open a full service restaurant inside Asia Mall next week.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Grilled Cheese Sandwich In Minnesota
Here's where you can find it.
Two Small Minnesota Towns Named Most Magical Winter Destinations
We may have long and brutal winters but you can't deny Minnesota sure is a pretty state! That's why it is no surprise that not one but two small towns in Minnesota have been named some of the most magical winter destinations. Recently, Grand Marais was named one of the...
Shop vintage decor, books, and more at Cummins Farm Market and Vintage Sale, Nov. 4 & 5
Vintage jewelry, kitchenware, sports memorabilia, toys, linens, and Christmas ornaments from all over the world: these are just a few of the treasures on offer at the Cummins Farm Market and Vintage Sale. The sale is taking place today and tomorrow at the Cummins-Phipps-Grill House, 13600 Pioneer Trail, Eden Prairie. Hours are Friday, Nov. 4, [...]
Minnesota’s first self-serve wine bar opens in Minnetonka
Wineside Wine Bar & Market in Minnetonka opened Wednesday, bringing over 100 wines by the glass to Minnesota’s first self-service wine bar. In a press release, Jon Halper, CEO and owner of Top Ten Liquors, said the team has worked tirelessly to create what he believes to be the “most exciting and innovative wine experience available in the Twin Cities.”
thriftyminnesota.com
Storm Creek Warehouse Sale in Eagan
Stock up on men’s and women’s eco-friendly clothing, outerwear and accessories at the Storm Creek Warehouse Sale in Eagan!. Even though we’ve had record warm temps, we all know WINTER and cooler temps will be here soon enough. After all this is Minnesota! It’s time to stock up on warm clothing and other gear, so head to the 10th Annual Storm Creek Warehouse Sale in Eagan Nov 4-5th and 11-12th.
This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
Gallery: Bloomington mainstay Gyropolis looks to nearly triple in size
An architectural rendering of the proposed expansion of Gyropolis restaurant in Bloomington. Courtesy of HTG architects/Bloomington Planning Commission. Bloomington’s authentic Greek restaurant Gyropolis is proposing a major expansion to bring more seating, an outdoor patio, and a pickup window to its iconic gyro destination. The Bloomington Planning Commission on...
thriftyminnesota.com
Bachman’s Holiday Ideas & Inspiration for the Home Tour
One of our favorite annual traditions is coming up soon. We love to get ideas for our home at the Bachman’s annual holiday event!. We all know winter is coming. Perhaps not exactly when we want it to arrive but eventually it will be here. We all have different reasons for enjoying it, or making the best of it, but either way if we live in Minnesota, somehow we get through winter.
What Minnesota's old weather logs tell about this fall's extreme temperature swings
MINNEAPOLIS -- A temperature seesaw brought record heat earlier this week, but now temps are closer to average. The all-time November high in the Twin Cities is 77 degrees. According to a log kept in the University of Minnesota's climate library, which stores logs dating back to the late 1880s, it was on Nov. 1, 1933. The Twin Cities neared that record when it topped out on Wednesday at 76.Climatologist Pete Boulay says this year's seesaw-like fall weather is not much of an exception, as it is perhaps a rule."The records of Minnesota, especially in November, it's hot and cold," said Boulay. "The Halloween Blizzard, one of those classic cases where a few days before was fairly balmy."Minnesota has also been struggling with a drought this year, and Boulay says the state would need more than 100 inches of snow to make up the deficit. The record for most snow in a Twin Cities winter is 98.6 inches, which was back in the 1980s.
Holidazzle returns this month; explore the line-up of festivities
The Holidazzle in Minneapolis' Loring Park returns Friday, Nov. 25 and runs Fridays through Sundays until Dec. 18. Courtesy of 2022 Holidazzle. Holidazzle will return to Loring Park in Minneapolis this holiday season, with the event’s line-up featuring both long-standing traditions and new attractions. The festivities are scheduled to...
740thefan.com
Brooklyn Park Salvation Army center set on fire
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. – A Salvation Army worship and service center in Brooklyn Park was broken into, vandalized, and intentionally set on fire Thursday night. The service center’s chapel suffered damage. The fire was contained with the help of the building’s sprinkler system. The service center was...
How Many Songs About Minnesota Can You Name?
Perhaps one of the most prominent names in the music world associated with Minnesota is singer-songwriter Prince. Born and raised in Minneapolis, Minnesota he was the most flamboyant entertainer of his day on stage. Plus, he gave us a song about his home state. Rock ‘n’ Roll is Alive (And...
NEXT Weather: Chilly Friday with more rain in forecast
MINNEAPOLIS -- Below-average temperatures are expected Friday, and more much-needed rain is in the weekend forecast.Highs will be in the 40s Friday. Morning showers will make way for dry time in the Twin Cities, but could linger in southeast Minnesota.Saturday looks wet for a good part of the day, with some possible snowflakes in western Minnesota. Sunday should stay mainly dry. Highs rebound to the 50s.Highs should remain in the 50s and 60s next week with more rain chances into midweek.
Hindu Society of Minnesota stresses past and future, at one of largest U.S. temples
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. -- In a few months, the Hindu Society of Minnesota will celebrate 45 years in our state. In this week's Finding Minnesota, John Lauritsen learned about the past and future of one of the largest Hindu temples in the United States."It took us about three to four years to construct the temple," said Sushumna Aggarwal, chair of the Hindu Society of Minnesota.In the city of Maple Grove, you'll find a passage to India. The city's Hindu temple draws people from across the Midwest. Some drive several hours through several states just to worship there."Hinduism is like 3...
mspmag.com
6 Recent Restaurant News Highlights You May Have Missed
Justin Sutherland’s Northern Soul concept is now open on the rooftop deck at Ties Lounge in Minneapolis. Get half a smoked chicken or brisket sandwich among other things for dinner, and make it brisket sliders or chicken-fried ribs until midnight on the late-night menu. But brunch may be the get, with biscuits and gravy. 921 Nicollet Mall, Downtown Mpls.
