Minneapolis, MN

fox9.com

Small gesture at Minneapolis' Lotus Restaurant brings back happy memories

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - For Yoom Nguyen, food is literally family. "It's made with a lot of love," said Nguyen. His parents opened Lotus Restaurant in Minneapolis nearly 40 years ago, and they've been serving up traditional Vietnamese food like pho ever since. Years ago, it was the dish that brought Stronjae Hardin and her uncle, Ronald, to the restaurant.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mspmag.com

Sneak Peek: Pho Mai at the Asia Mall

I can not even be cool about how excited I am for this place to open. Full psycho ramen girl vibes are emanating from my finger tips as I write this. But allow me to put my seaweed snacks and shrimp crackers aside to show you a little sneak peek of Pho Mai which will open a full service restaurant inside Asia Mall next week.
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Shop vintage decor, books, and more at Cummins Farm Market and Vintage Sale, Nov. 4 & 5

Vintage jewelry, kitchenware, sports memorabilia, toys, linens, and Christmas ornaments from all over the world: these are just a few of the treasures on offer at the Cummins Farm Market and Vintage Sale. The sale is taking place today and tomorrow at the Cummins-Phipps-Grill House, 13600 Pioneer Trail, Eden Prairie. Hours are Friday, Nov. 4, [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Bring Me The News

Minnesota’s first self-serve wine bar opens in Minnetonka

Wineside Wine Bar & Market in Minnetonka opened Wednesday, bringing over 100 wines by the glass to Minnesota’s first self-service wine bar. In a press release, Jon Halper, CEO and owner of Top Ten Liquors, said the team has worked tirelessly to create what he believes to be the “most exciting and innovative wine experience available in the Twin Cities.”
MINNETONKA, MN
thriftyminnesota.com

Storm Creek Warehouse Sale in Eagan

Stock up on men’s and women’s eco-friendly clothing, outerwear and accessories at the Storm Creek Warehouse Sale in Eagan!. Even though we’ve had record warm temps, we all know WINTER and cooler temps will be here soon enough. After all this is Minnesota! It’s time to stock up on warm clothing and other gear, so head to the 10th Annual Storm Creek Warehouse Sale in Eagan Nov 4-5th and 11-12th.
EAGAN, MN
thriftyminnesota.com

Bachman’s Holiday Ideas & Inspiration for the Home Tour

One of our favorite annual traditions is coming up soon. We love to get ideas for our home at the Bachman’s annual holiday event!. We all know winter is coming. Perhaps not exactly when we want it to arrive but eventually it will be here. We all have different reasons for enjoying it, or making the best of it, but either way if we live in Minnesota, somehow we get through winter.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

What Minnesota's old weather logs tell about this fall's extreme temperature swings

MINNEAPOLIS -- A temperature seesaw brought record heat earlier this week, but now temps are closer to average. The all-time November high in the Twin Cities is 77 degrees. According to a log kept in the University of Minnesota's climate library, which stores logs dating back to the late 1880s, it was on Nov. 1, 1933. The Twin Cities neared that record when it topped out on Wednesday at 76.Climatologist Pete Boulay says this year's seesaw-like fall weather is not much of an exception, as it is perhaps a rule."The records of Minnesota, especially in November, it's hot and cold," said Boulay. "The Halloween Blizzard, one of those classic cases where a few days before was fairly balmy."Minnesota has also been struggling with a drought this year, and Boulay says the state would need more than 100 inches of snow to make up the deficit. The record for most snow in a Twin Cities winter is 98.6 inches, which was back in the 1980s. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
740thefan.com

Brooklyn Park Salvation Army center set on fire

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. – A Salvation Army worship and service center in Brooklyn Park was broken into, vandalized, and intentionally set on fire Thursday night. The service center’s chapel suffered damage. The fire was contained with the help of the building’s sprinkler system. The service center was...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
ESPN Sioux Falls

How Many Songs About Minnesota Can You Name?

Perhaps one of the most prominent names in the music world associated with Minnesota is singer-songwriter Prince. Born and raised in Minneapolis, Minnesota he was the most flamboyant entertainer of his day on stage. Plus, he gave us a song about his home state. Rock ‘n’ Roll is Alive (And...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Chilly Friday with more rain in forecast

MINNEAPOLIS -- Below-average temperatures are expected Friday, and more much-needed rain is in the weekend forecast.Highs will be in the 40s Friday. Morning showers will make way for dry time in the Twin Cities, but could linger in southeast Minnesota.Saturday looks wet for a good part of the day, with some possible snowflakes in western Minnesota. Sunday should stay mainly dry. Highs rebound to the 50s.Highs should remain in the 50s and 60s next week with more rain chances into midweek. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Hindu Society of Minnesota stresses past and future, at one of largest U.S. temples

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. -- In a few months, the Hindu Society of Minnesota will celebrate 45 years in our state. In this week's Finding Minnesota, John Lauritsen learned about the past and future of one of the largest Hindu temples in the United States."It took us about three to four years to construct the temple," said Sushumna Aggarwal, chair of the Hindu Society of Minnesota.In the city of Maple Grove, you'll find a passage to India. The city's Hindu temple draws people from across the Midwest. Some drive several hours through several states just to worship there."Hinduism is like 3...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
mspmag.com

6 Recent Restaurant News Highlights You May Have Missed

Justin Sutherland’s Northern Soul concept is now open on the rooftop deck at Ties Lounge in Minneapolis. Get half a smoked chicken or brisket sandwich among other things for dinner, and make it brisket sliders or chicken-fried ribs until midnight on the late-night menu. But brunch may be the get, with biscuits and gravy. 921 Nicollet Mall, Downtown Mpls.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

