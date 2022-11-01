ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Alina Andras

4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Oklahoma

Even though it is true that Oklahoma is not as famous as other states in the country, there is no doubt that it has a lot to offer and those that live here or have visited this beautiful state at least once, can absolutely confirm this. If you live in Oklahoma or you plan on visiting it soon, I have put together a list of four beautiful places in Oklahoma that you should absolutely visit if you have never been to any of them before.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Rooted Expeditions

The abandoned mansion in Sanger, Texas is finally being restored.

The front of Bella Mansion that sits off the west side of HWY i 35.Rooted Expeditions. Today we are going to take a step back in time to dig up the history of a beautiful mansion, peeling back the walls to know what happened in this 24,000 square foot home. Why did this mansion sit abandoned for so long? What are the future plans for this place? Will it be torn down or completed? Stick around to find out.
SANGER, TX
a-z-animals.com

How Many Alligators Live in Oklahoma?

Oklahoma is home to many things: white-tailed deer, bullfrogs, turkeys, but alligators? It’s true: a tiny part of Oklahoma plays host to the semi-aquatic reptile known as the American alligator. But, just how many alligators live in Oklahoma? There are only two species of alligator in the world; the American alligator, and the Chinese alligator. Chinese alligators are critically endangered and face a very real threat of extinction. American alligators, on the other hand, have experienced an incredible resurgence in the past six decades due to federal protection of the species.
OKLAHOMA STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Is Oklahoma Meteorologist Lexie Walker Leaving KSWO 7News?

Changes in the on-air lineup at KSWO-TV have led to questions among Lawton residents. Oklahoma recently bid a fond farewell to meteorologist Noel Rehm. Since then, 7News viewers have not only been curious about who will be replacing him but also about another 7News meteorologist who is MIA. Lexie Walker did not cover the morning forecasts as usual, and viewers had questions. So they want to know if Lexie Walker is leaving KSWO 7News, too, or if she is taking over Noel Rehm’s timeslot. Fortunately, we know what happened to Lexie Walker straight from the source herself.
LAWTON, OK
The Center Square

New aerospace center to bring 600 jobs to Oklahoma

(The Center Square) - Oklahoma lawmakers and economic leaders gave the OK-to-launch to a new international aerospace company headquartered at the Oklahoma Air & Spaceport in Burns Flat. The Premier Aerospace Center promises to bring upward of an estimated 600 jobs and $120 million in investments to the area, further...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Tinybeans

The Creel House from ‘Stranger Things’ Is for Sale, and It’s Basically Perfection

If you’ve ever wanted to own your own little piece of Stranger Things, now’s your chance—the Creel House is for sale!. This Spooky Season has been great for Stranger Things fans and real estate buffs alike. First, in Mid-September, the home that serves as the Byers family residence on the hit Netflix show was listed for sale—and quickly snapped up by an investor who promises to turn it into a Stranger Things-themed Airbnb that we cannot wait to stay at. But now, the both charming and impressive property that you might know as the Creel House is for sale—and it can be yours if you happen to have a cool $1.5 million to spend on a home in Georgia.
ROME, GA
