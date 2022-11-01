Read full article on original website
4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Oklahoma
Even though it is true that Oklahoma is not as famous as other states in the country, there is no doubt that it has a lot to offer and those that live here or have visited this beautiful state at least once, can absolutely confirm this. If you live in Oklahoma or you plan on visiting it soon, I have put together a list of four beautiful places in Oklahoma that you should absolutely visit if you have never been to any of them before.
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
The abandoned mansion in Sanger, Texas is finally being restored.
The front of Bella Mansion that sits off the west side of HWY i 35.Rooted Expeditions. Today we are going to take a step back in time to dig up the history of a beautiful mansion, peeling back the walls to know what happened in this 24,000 square foot home. Why did this mansion sit abandoned for so long? What are the future plans for this place? Will it be torn down or completed? Stick around to find out.
Powerball jackpot: Here’s where the most winning tickets have been sold
Will a state that's never had a Powerball jackpot winner get lucky Monday night, or will one of these states add another winner to its ranks?
15 Best Places in Texas for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
The average monthly Social Security benefit is just about $1,620 -- double that for a couple. For couples who rely solely on Social Security funds for their support, their benefits won't be enough to...
Ohio's favorite Halloween candy is hated by people across America🍬
Whether you love it or hate it, candy corn lives in all our minds rent-free during October. Debate surrounds the divisive treat every spooky season, with opinions falling on all ends of the spectrum. However, according to a recent study by the oral care platform Byte, candy corn is Ohio's...
a-z-animals.com
How Many Alligators Live in Oklahoma?
Oklahoma is home to many things: white-tailed deer, bullfrogs, turkeys, but alligators? It’s true: a tiny part of Oklahoma plays host to the semi-aquatic reptile known as the American alligator. But, just how many alligators live in Oklahoma? There are only two species of alligator in the world; the American alligator, and the Chinese alligator. Chinese alligators are critically endangered and face a very real threat of extinction. American alligators, on the other hand, have experienced an incredible resurgence in the past six decades due to federal protection of the species.
Texas Pharmacy Posts Hilarious Response To Teen Stealing Spicy Gummy Bear
"We just weren’t sure what exactly happened or what to do when you ran back in the store sweating..."
The Weather Channel
Severe Thunderstorms In Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, Missouri Expected to Pack Damaging Winds, Tornadoes
Severe storms will return to the central states Friday Night. Parts of Texas, Arkansas and Louisiana have the greatest chance of severe weather. Damaging winds, tornadoes and hail are expected this afternoon and evening. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel...
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his company
The founder and owner of Oklahoma City based Hobby Lobby has announced he is giving away his company. Green announced that he has chosen God over his company and made the decision to give it away, saying it "gives me a bigger purpose than just making money."
Channel 3000
A major storm is bringing early-season snow to the western US this weekend
A major storm system is bringing early-season snow, heavy rain and severe thunderstorms to the US this weekend and into early next week. The storm begins in the western US this weekend, bringing with it the first significant snowfall of the season to the Intermountain West. “The stretch of unusually...
Traveling Skeletons Made Their Way From Tennessee to Kentucky & It’s Bone Rattling Fun
A set of traveling skeletons decide to pack their bags and go on an adventure from Mississippi to Tennessee and now Kentucky. Their story will really tickle your funny bone. WHERE DID THE IDEA OF SKELETONS FOR HALLOWEEN ORIGINATE?. For as long as I can remember skeletons have been a...
earnthenecklace.com
Is Oklahoma Meteorologist Lexie Walker Leaving KSWO 7News?
Changes in the on-air lineup at KSWO-TV have led to questions among Lawton residents. Oklahoma recently bid a fond farewell to meteorologist Noel Rehm. Since then, 7News viewers have not only been curious about who will be replacing him but also about another 7News meteorologist who is MIA. Lexie Walker did not cover the morning forecasts as usual, and viewers had questions. So they want to know if Lexie Walker is leaving KSWO 7News, too, or if she is taking over Noel Rehm’s timeslot. Fortunately, we know what happened to Lexie Walker straight from the source herself.
The Texas Pixy Stix Murder That Almost Ended Halloween
You were probably warned at least once in your life to be careful about your Halloween candy. From razor blades to poison, there have been millions of parents in US history to have shown concern over their kids Halloween treats. But why? Just parental panic, or is there really a...
Go Camping Halloween Weekend at the Most Haunted Campgrounds in the U.S.
Have you ever wanted to stay somewhere haunted in the spirit of the spooky season? Here's your chance by camping at some of the most haunted campgrounds in the U.S. Researched by RVTrader.com, the camping vehicle website compiled a list of the spookiest campgrounds to travel to this year, if you dare.
New aerospace center to bring 600 jobs to Oklahoma
(The Center Square) - Oklahoma lawmakers and economic leaders gave the OK-to-launch to a new international aerospace company headquartered at the Oklahoma Air & Spaceport in Burns Flat. The Premier Aerospace Center promises to bring upward of an estimated 600 jobs and $120 million in investments to the area, further...
‘The Devil’s Toy Box’ Is A Freaky Shack Lost In Louisiana
Louisiana is an incredible haunted state. From the gulf coast, to New Orleans, Alexandria, to Shreveport, there are stories of hauntings all over the state. Some are very well documented, while others feel like the rough draft of an urban legend. Insert The Devil's Toy Box tale. The origins of...
The Creel House from ‘Stranger Things’ Is for Sale, and It’s Basically Perfection
If you’ve ever wanted to own your own little piece of Stranger Things, now’s your chance—the Creel House is for sale!. This Spooky Season has been great for Stranger Things fans and real estate buffs alike. First, in Mid-September, the home that serves as the Byers family residence on the hit Netflix show was listed for sale—and quickly snapped up by an investor who promises to turn it into a Stranger Things-themed Airbnb that we cannot wait to stay at. But now, the both charming and impressive property that you might know as the Creel House is for sale—and it can be yours if you happen to have a cool $1.5 million to spend on a home in Georgia.
Illegal Motion Podcast: All is Not OK in Oklahoma State
The guys recap the week eight slate of games and look ahead to a huge showdown between Tennessee and Georgia...
