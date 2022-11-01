Read full article on original website
There Are Actually 5 TGI Fridays Still Standing in Michigan
Maybe I'm just an idiot (which is entirely possible) but, I truly thought that the majority of the TGI Friday locations had closed down. But, clearly, I am wrong. During a recent conversation with my friend, Parker, I learned that the TGI Fridays that once stood in Kalamazoo was the second largest in the country. Or, at least in Michigan. That's according to him.
Seven Iconic Michigan Items You Could Splurge on if You Won the $1.6B Powerball
It's nice to dream. Just think of the things you could buy if you won the $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot. Here are seven 'Pure Michigan' things you could buy with your fortune and still have a little left over. Some folks say it's a curse to win an enormous lottery...
What is Michigan’s Favorite Fast Food Restaurant?
What is it about fast food that tastes so good? We all have our favorite fast food restaurants. Some of my personal favorites include Chick-fil-A, McDonald's, Wendy's, Taco Bell, Burger King, and yes there's lots more. If you had to take a guess as to what is Michigan's favorite fast...
Michigan’s Oldest Person in 2022 Lived in Bath During the 1927 School Bombing
In 2022, the oldest person in Michigan was Irene Dunham of Dewitt. At 114 years old, Irene was the fourth oldest person in Michigan, the third oldest in the United States, and the tenth oldest in the world. Born Irene Blanche Babcock on December 16, 1907 in Clinton County, Irene officially made all three listings before she quietly passed away on May 1, 2022.
Great Towns In Michigan That Sound Like “Body Parts”
Have you ever been on a road-trip and saw an exit sign for a city and said to yourself, "that's a goofy name for a city"?. You're not alone. I do it all of the time. In the state of Michigan we have a lot of cities, villages and townships. According to wikipedia:
This Is Michigan’s Most Popular TikTok Song
Do you even TikTok bro? Chances are you do or at least your kids do. If you are not familiar with the insanely popular social media platform, TikTok is a short-form, video-sharing app that allows users to create and share videos on any topic. Sometimes people share videos that are...
Can I Legally Flash My Lights at Other Drivers In Michigan?
Your driving down the street and suddenly an oncoming car flashes their lights at you. Are you confused? You might be. Depending on your source, the amount of flashes, and time of day it could mean a couple of different things. The bigger question is, "Is it even legal to flash people in Michigan?"
Love Snow? Check Out Snowfall Rankings of Michigan Cities
It's been a very warm fall, as of writing this on November 4, 2022 it is currently sunny and 68 degrees. Fall temps have been balmy and it's been nice to enjoy the warmer temperatures, however, Michigan winter is on its way. How much snow does Michigan typically get in...
Lansing Places That Will Make You an Awesome Thanksgiving Dinner
Thanksgiving is right around the corner. A time to come together with family and friends and be thankful for what you have. In addition to thankfulness, family, and friends, Thanksgiving is usually filled with ample food. Like, lots and lots of food. Like, so much food that people have to undo the top button of their pants and take a little turkey nap before dessert.
5 Unique Halls of Fame You Can Visit in Michigan
Did you know that there are several, unique halls of fame you can check out in Michigan?. The other day, I was traveling to Detroit to pick up my significant other from the airport when I noticed a sign for an, in my opinion, unusual hall of fame: The Michigan Whitetail Hall of Fame.
You Won’t Believe What Word Is The Most Misspelled In Michigan
Anyone that's my friend, family member, or coworker knows I'm THE KING OF TERRIBLE SPELLING AND GRAMMAR. I joke around about it, but I'm really embarrassed about my terrible spelling and grammar. When I saw this graphic online breaking down the most misspelled words for each state in America, I...
Michigan Mom Makes Quite a Meatloaf!
Mom, Meatloaf!! What is she doing back there? Well, now we know. Meatloaf has always been kind of a joke. I mean it is a very 70s or 80s esque kind of meal. Thanks to Wedding Crashers , it has also become a movie line that we quote. I suppose you have to thank Chaz for offering his mom to make one. Now a Michigan mom is going viral thanks to a very artistically done meatloaf. A mom from Mesick, Mi created a bit of meatloaf art in honor of her son Colin. Well done Melissa! Food art is impressive, but this is pretty darn funny too. Take a look here.
Lansing Foodies Facebook Group Hosting Inaugural Olive Burger Festival
If you live in Lansing and you are on Facebook, then surely you've heard of the Lansing Foodies Facebook group... It's a group for Lansing residents and those in the surrounding area to come together to share their love of food. Whether they're talking about their favorite local restaurants or posting mouth-watering pictures of the food they're making at home, it's certainly a community that has come together over the shared joy of yummy food. And now, they're taking it a step further.
This is the Second Oldest City in Michigan
Yeah, most Michiganders know that our oldest city is Sault Ste. Marie...but that doesn't mean we should slack our second largest city... While Sault Ste. Marie was founded in 1668, our second oldest city, St. Ignace, was founded just three years later in 1671, and named after Saint Ignatius. Years...
Family Owned Detroit Bakery Voted Best Chocolate Chip Cookies in State
The holiday season will surely have you indulging in all those delicious seasonal treats. From now until January, the name of the game is eating, so why not be sure to include the best chocolate chip cookies in Michigan on the menu?. Chocolate chip cookies seem to be the mainstay...
Is It Illegal In Michigan To Dispose Of Leaves In Garbage Cans?
With all of the leaves piling up in your yard, you are probably bending over backwards to get rid of them. Before you decide to just sweep them in the street or move them in anyway, ask yourself is it illegal in Michigan to put leaves in your trash can?
This Michigan Town was Named Most Family-Friendly in the State
The north has a reputation for being friendly. Michiganders, especially. Complete strangers will go out of their way to see how your day is going, to wish you well, and the like. And not only are we friendly-friendly, but we're also family-friendly. Being family-friendly is a bit different than just...
These Michigan Tunnels Were The First in the World to Connect Countries
Did you know that the first three tunnels in the world to connect countries are in Michigan?. Michigan has a lot of firsts. For example, Michigan was the first state to Abolish the Death Penalty, the first state to end prohibition, and the first state to have a paved road. That's just three examples of many. The mitten state holds a very special place in history when it comes to international travel. Our state not only had the first-ever tunnel that connects two countries, but it has the first three tunnels to do so.
Michigan Rapper Drops Another Anthem Praising ‘Big Gretch’ Ahead of Election
Gmac Cash is back with another rap about Michigan's Governor. In 2020, the Detroit rapper first went viral with his song "Coronavirus". Since then, he's offered takes on lots of things including stimulus checks, the high price of gas, and even the Belle Isle slide that sent people flying over the summer.
Michigan This Weekend: Veterans, Reptiles, Pottery & More
The first weekend of November looks to be warmer than normal - great weather to get out and about!. Here are some fun things to do in Mid-Michigan for the weekend of November 4th through the 6th, 2022. Greater Lansing Potters' Guild Fall Sale. The Greater Lansing Potters' Guild's Fall...
