Michigan State

There Are Actually 5 TGI Fridays Still Standing in Michigan

Maybe I'm just an idiot (which is entirely possible) but, I truly thought that the majority of the TGI Friday locations had closed down. But, clearly, I am wrong. During a recent conversation with my friend, Parker, I learned that the TGI Fridays that once stood in Kalamazoo was the second largest in the country. Or, at least in Michigan. That's according to him.
MICHIGAN STATE
What is Michigan’s Favorite Fast Food Restaurant?

What is it about fast food that tastes so good? We all have our favorite fast food restaurants. Some of my personal favorites include Chick-fil-A, McDonald's, Wendy's, Taco Bell, Burger King, and yes there's lots more. If you had to take a guess as to what is Michigan's favorite fast...
MICHIGAN STATE
This Is Michigan’s Most Popular TikTok Song

Do you even TikTok bro? Chances are you do or at least your kids do. If you are not familiar with the insanely popular social media platform, TikTok is a short-form, video-sharing app that allows users to create and share videos on any topic. Sometimes people share videos that are...
MICHIGAN STATE
Lansing Places That Will Make You an Awesome Thanksgiving Dinner

Thanksgiving is right around the corner. A time to come together with family and friends and be thankful for what you have. In addition to thankfulness, family, and friends, Thanksgiving is usually filled with ample food. Like, lots and lots of food. Like, so much food that people have to undo the top button of their pants and take a little turkey nap before dessert.
LANSING, MI
5 Unique Halls of Fame You Can Visit in Michigan

Did you know that there are several, unique halls of fame you can check out in Michigan?. The other day, I was traveling to Detroit to pick up my significant other from the airport when I noticed a sign for an, in my opinion, unusual hall of fame: The Michigan Whitetail Hall of Fame.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Mom Makes Quite a Meatloaf!

Mom, Meatloaf!! What is she doing back there? Well, now we know. Meatloaf has always been kind of a joke. I mean it is a very 70s or 80s esque kind of meal. Thanks to Wedding Crashers , it has also become a movie line that we quote. I suppose you have to thank Chaz for offering his mom to make one. Now a Michigan mom is going viral thanks to a very artistically done meatloaf. A mom from Mesick, Mi created a bit of meatloaf art in honor of her son Colin. Well done Melissa! Food art is impressive, but this is pretty darn funny too. Take a look here.
MICHIGAN STATE
Lansing Foodies Facebook Group Hosting Inaugural Olive Burger Festival

If you live in Lansing and you are on Facebook, then surely you've heard of the Lansing Foodies Facebook group... It's a group for Lansing residents and those in the surrounding area to come together to share their love of food. Whether they're talking about their favorite local restaurants or posting mouth-watering pictures of the food they're making at home, it's certainly a community that has come together over the shared joy of yummy food. And now, they're taking it a step further.
LANSING, MI
This is the Second Oldest City in Michigan

Yeah, most Michiganders know that our oldest city is Sault Ste. Marie...but that doesn't mean we should slack our second largest city... While Sault Ste. Marie was founded in 1668, our second oldest city, St. Ignace, was founded just three years later in 1671, and named after Saint Ignatius. Years...
MICHIGAN STATE
These Michigan Tunnels Were The First in the World to Connect Countries

Did you know that the first three tunnels in the world to connect countries are in Michigan?. Michigan has a lot of firsts. For example, Michigan was the first state to Abolish the Death Penalty, the first state to end prohibition, and the first state to have a paved road. That's just three examples of many. The mitten state holds a very special place in history when it comes to international travel. Our state not only had the first-ever tunnel that connects two countries, but it has the first three tunnels to do so.
MICHIGAN STATE
