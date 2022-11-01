Read full article on original website
1993 Murder Solved with DNA From a NapkinTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Minneapolis, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes set to face off versus St. Thomas in road seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes prevail over No. 2 Golden Gophers in shootout, tie 4-4The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Mistakes cost No. 11 Buckeyes chance to sweep No. 1 Minnesota in 4-2 lossThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State upsets No. 1 Minnesota 6-4 behind Treloar’s two goalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
boreal.org
Man charged with killing Minneapolis woman found under tarp in Olmsted County
A Rochester man has been charged in the death of a Minneapolis woman this past summer. Thursday, Olmsted County prosecutors charged 41-year-old Timothy Daniel Loftus with third-degree murder and interfering with a dead body in connection to 28-year-old Tia Arleth’s death. Hubbard Broadcasting affiliate KAAL-TV reports that Loftus has...
fox9.com
Hennepin County issues overdose spike alert
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office issued an overdose spike alert Thursday, reminding residents that help is available if you see a suspected overdose. According to the alert, there have been 34 suspected non-fatal overdoses and six suspected fatal overdoses in the last week. This includes...
Overdose spike in Hennepin County leaves 6 dead within a week
Authorities in Hennepin County issued an overdose spike alert Thursday in response to 40 suspected overdoses in the past week. The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office said six people died in the suspected incidents. Minneapolis officials put out a similar warning last month, when a staggering 55 overdoses were recorded in...
Minnesota Department of Corrections searches for level 3 predatory offender, often seen riding Metro Transit
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Department of Corrections is looking for a man convicted of criminal sexual conduct, who has allegedly violated the conditions of his release.According to the DOC, 38-year-old Brian Walter Landa is required to register as a Level 3 Predatory Offender because of his past convictions and possibility of re-offense. He's wanted on a federal warrant.He was convicted for second-degree criminal sexual conduct stemming from a 2017 case in which he groped a 12-year-old girl on a bus in Minneapolis. He also has a prior third-degree burglary charge.Landa frequently rides Metro Transit near University Avenue West in St. Paul, the Nicollet Avenue area in Minneapolis, and the intersection of Lake Street and 46th Avenue South in Minneapolis. The DOC says he was last seen wearing a blue and gray hat, a black zip-up jacket, and blue shoes with white laces.He is described as 5-foot-9, and weighs roughly 170 pounds.The DOC asks anyone who sees him not to make contact, but to instead call 911 or the DOC fugitive hotline at 651-775-5099.
Police: Man caught after he tried to burn down Brooklyn Park church
Brooklyn Park police and fire responded to a small fire at a church Thursday night, and not only do they think it was intentionally set–they caught the man they say did it on the scene.
Explosive opening statements in trial for man charged with attempted hit on Minneapolis forensic scientist
MINNEAPOLIS — Tim Amacher, the ex-boyfriend and father of shooting victim Nicole Lenway’s child, did not pull the trigger. But prosecutors described him as the “screenwriter, director, and producer” in the story of what happened to the Minneapolis Police crime scene investigator on April 20, 2022.
WILX-TV
Masked young people fire shots, injure 2 with police feet away
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) - Police in Minneapolis are looking for suspects in a shooting that left two people injured, including a woman who was shot while sitting on a metro transit bus. The incident happened Tuesday around 7:15 p.m. Surveillance cameras caught the bus pulling up moments before the shots were...
Two juveniles arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a handgun
Bloomington, Minn – Two 15-year-old males are in custody after getting caught fleeing the scene of a stolen vehicle with a loaded handgun.According to the Bloomington Police Department, officers were investigating a stolen vehicle located in the area of 101st Street and Colfax Avenue Thursday when they saw two teen males flee from the scene on foot.Officers were able to locate and arrest the pair. One was in posession of a loaded, stolen handgun.A second loaded handgun was located near the scene in a trash can. Police believe it was ditched by the other teen.Both 15-year-olds were transported to Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center. One of the boys had an active Ramsey County warrant for possession of a weapon on school property.Following the arrest, a Bloomington Police Department SWAT Team served a search warrant on the 103rd block of Devonshire Road in connection to the investigation. No additional arrests have been made.This is an ongoing investigation.
What's the latest on the search for missing Bryce Borca?
A 23-year-old Eagan man's last phone call to friends before he went missing revealed he was alone in a wooded area, walking in the opposite direction of his apartment, before his phone died. An Eagan Police detective filed a search warrant in Dakota County to aid in the search for...
"21 Days of Peace" returns to north Minneapolis intersection after shooting injures 2
MINNEAPOLIS -- A community organization known for interrupting crime and providing resources to people in need is turning its focus to a troubled north Minneapolis intersection.After a shooting injured two people, including a woman riding on a city bus earlier this week, "21 Days of Peace" has been asked to bring its volunteers to Lowry and Penn Avenues North.Surveillance video of three masked teenagers opening fire near the intersection shows the chaotic moments before two people were shot, including a woman riding on a metro transit bus."It was 30 shots, 30 shots that went out and this woman was just...
Track crime in your neighborhood with Community Crime Map app
CRYSTAL, Minn. — There's a tool being shared on the NextDoor app that shows you crimes happening in your neck of the woods. It's called the Community Crime Map and it works just as it sounds. Crystal Police Chief Stephanie Revering says that residents have been concerned about their...
Woman found dead in Minneapolis alley after possible hit-and-run
MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Police are asking for the public's help in solving a case after a woman was found dead in an alley in Uptown. On Thursday, Nov. 3, just before 6:30 a.m., officers were called to the 2500 block of Emerson Ave. S. on a report of a dead person in an alley.
NEXT Drive: 2 crashes on I-169 in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, Minn. -- A couple crashes on Interstate 169 have slowed some traffic in Plymouth Friday morning. The incidents occurred near I-169 and Bass Lake Road. There was an accident with an injury in the northbound lanes. Then, there was a southbound "gawker" crash, believed to be minor. As of 7 a.m., the northbound lanes have been cleared. The southbound lanes are expected to be clear at 7:15 a.m. Details are limited, so check back for more.
Hopkins Assistant Fire Chief Jimmy Scanlon dies in line of duty
HOPKINS, Minn. -- The Hopkins community is mourning the death of the city's assistant fire chief, who died on Friday after responding to a fire call the day before.James "Jimmy" Scanlon had been with the department for 14 years, and had started serving as the assistant chief in 2019.He went into cardiac arrest on Thursday and died early Friday morning, according to the city. His death is considered a line-of-duty death."Chief Scanlon was one of our own," the city's announcement read. He had grown up in Hopkins and graduated from Hopkins High School. He leaves behind his partner and four children.A visitation will be held for Scanlon on Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Hopkins Center for the Arts, followed by a funeral service.The city's flags are at half-staff and will remain so until his funeral.
New details in Eagan missing person investigation revealed in search warrant
EAGAN, Minn. — The 23-year-old man who has been missing in Eagan since the early morning hours of Oct. 30 still has not been found, although the search for Bryce Borca has been suspended. A search warrant filed this week in Dakota County court to give investigators access to Borca's apartment reveals new details about the moments leading up to his disappearance and what searchers have found.
fox9.com
Minneapolis installs first pedestrian-friendly 'Barnes Dance' crossing
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The south end of Bde Maka Ska is home to one of the busiest pedestrian intersections in Minneapolis. Now the city is signaling a new approach to keeping those pedestrians safe. "We kind of looked at all the crosswalks, and it just kind of made sense...
1993 Murder Solved with DNA From a Napkin
Killer had uploaded his DNA to an online genealogy company. Jeanie Childs (Image courtesy of Minneapolis Police department) On June 13, 1993, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Betty Eakman glanced at the TV while working as a hospice care aid. The channel was on the local news, and it was detailing the gruesome discovery of a woman murdered. Betty’s blood ran cold when she recognized the building. It was where her thirty-five-year-old daughter, Jeanie Childs, lived.
fox9.com
Dog missing from Minneapolis may be injured, needs heart medication
A Minneapolis family is desperate to find their dog, who's been missing for nearly two weeks. Corduroy, who is a 25-pound mini Goldendoodle, needs special medical care and could be injured. His family is making a plea out across the Twin Cities for his safe return, believing someone has him.
Crews clear out another Minneapolis homeless encampment, near I-94
MINNEAPOLIS -- Crews have removed another homeless encampment, a move taken as scrutiny on the city's policies of vacating encampments continues to increase.On Wednesday morning, crews evicted people from an encampment in Minneapolis.Tents were cleared away from the area where people were living along Cedar Avenue south of Interstate 94.The property cleared out was owned by the Minnesota Department of Transportation. The agency issued the following statement:"Today MnDOT cleared portions of an encampment at Cedar and I-94. This encampment was located next to a day care center and had begun blocking sidewalk access, creating significant safety concerns for children and...
Woman shot while in car, flags down Metro Transit officer for help
MINNEAPOLIS -- A woman in her 50s is recovering after being shot while inside her car Wednesday evening.Officers from MPD's Third Precinct responded to a report of a shooting shortly before 8 p.m. Police say the gunshot victim drove to 29th Avenue South and Chicago Avenue and flagged down a Metro Transit officer for help. She was transported to Hennepin Healthcare with non-life-threatening injuries.Officers located a possible crime scene near 5th Avenue South and 29th Street East.The incident is under investigation. No arrests have been made.
