Minneapolis, MN

boreal.org

Man charged with killing Minneapolis woman found under tarp in Olmsted County

A Rochester man has been charged in the death of a Minneapolis woman this past summer. Thursday, Olmsted County prosecutors charged 41-year-old Timothy Daniel Loftus with third-degree murder and interfering with a dead body in connection to 28-year-old Tia Arleth’s death. Hubbard Broadcasting affiliate KAAL-TV reports that Loftus has...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Hennepin County issues overdose spike alert

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office issued an overdose spike alert Thursday, reminding residents that help is available if you see a suspected overdose. According to the alert, there have been 34 suspected non-fatal overdoses and six suspected fatal overdoses in the last week. This includes...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Department of Corrections searches for level 3 predatory offender, often seen riding Metro Transit

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Department of Corrections is looking for a man convicted of criminal sexual conduct, who has allegedly violated the conditions of his release.According to the DOC, 38-year-old Brian Walter Landa is required to register as a Level 3 Predatory Offender because of his past convictions and possibility of re-offense. He's wanted on a federal warrant.He was convicted for second-degree criminal sexual conduct stemming from a 2017 case in which he groped a 12-year-old girl on a bus in Minneapolis. He also has a prior third-degree burglary charge.Landa frequently rides Metro Transit near University Avenue West in St. Paul, the Nicollet Avenue area in Minneapolis, and the intersection of Lake Street and 46th Avenue South in Minneapolis. The DOC says he was last seen wearing a blue and gray hat, a black zip-up jacket, and blue shoes with white laces.He is described as 5-foot-9, and weighs roughly 170 pounds.The DOC asks anyone who sees him not to make contact, but to instead call 911 or the DOC fugitive hotline at 651-775-5099.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WILX-TV

Masked young people fire shots, injure 2 with police feet away

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) - Police in Minneapolis are looking for suspects in a shooting that left two people injured, including a woman who was shot while sitting on a metro transit bus. The incident happened Tuesday around 7:15 p.m. Surveillance cameras caught the bus pulling up moments before the shots were...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Two juveniles arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a handgun

Bloomington, Minn – Two 15-year-old males are in custody after getting caught fleeing the scene of a stolen vehicle with a loaded handgun.According to the Bloomington Police Department, officers were investigating a stolen vehicle located in the area of 101st Street and Colfax Avenue Thursday when they saw two teen males flee from the scene on foot.Officers were able to locate and arrest the pair. One was in posession of a loaded, stolen handgun.A second loaded handgun was located near the scene in a trash can. Police believe it was ditched by the other teen.Both 15-year-olds were transported to Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center. One of the boys had an active Ramsey County warrant for possession of a weapon on school property.Following the arrest, a Bloomington Police Department SWAT Team served a search warrant on the 103rd block of Devonshire Road in connection to the investigation. No additional arrests have been made.This is an ongoing investigation.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

"21 Days of Peace" returns to north Minneapolis intersection after shooting injures 2

MINNEAPOLIS -- A community organization known for interrupting crime and providing resources to people in need is turning its focus to a troubled north Minneapolis intersection.After a shooting injured two people, including a woman riding on a city bus earlier this week, "21 Days of Peace" has been asked to bring its volunteers to Lowry and Penn Avenues North.Surveillance video of three masked teenagers opening fire near the intersection shows the chaotic moments before two people were shot, including a woman riding on a metro transit bus."It was 30 shots, 30 shots that went out and this woman was just...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Drive: 2 crashes on I-169 in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Minn. -- A couple crashes on Interstate 169 have slowed some traffic in Plymouth Friday morning. The incidents occurred near I-169 and Bass Lake Road. There was an accident with an injury in the northbound lanes. Then, there was a southbound "gawker" crash, believed to be minor. As of 7 a.m., the northbound lanes have been cleared. The southbound lanes are expected to be clear at 7:15 a.m. Details are limited, so check back for more. 
PLYMOUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Hopkins Assistant Fire Chief Jimmy Scanlon dies in line of duty

HOPKINS, Minn. -- The Hopkins community is mourning the death of the city's assistant fire chief, who died on Friday after responding to a fire call the day before.James "Jimmy" Scanlon had been with the department for 14 years, and had started serving as the assistant chief in 2019.He went into cardiac arrest on Thursday and died early Friday morning, according to the city. His death is considered a line-of-duty death."Chief Scanlon was one of our own," the city's announcement read. He had grown up in Hopkins and graduated from Hopkins High School. He leaves behind his partner and four children.A visitation will be held for Scanlon on Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Hopkins Center for the Arts, followed by a funeral service.The city's flags are at half-staff and will remain so until his funeral.
HOPKINS, MN
KARE 11

New details in Eagan missing person investigation revealed in search warrant

EAGAN, Minn. — The 23-year-old man who has been missing in Eagan since the early morning hours of Oct. 30 still has not been found, although the search for Bryce Borca has been suspended. A search warrant filed this week in Dakota County court to give investigators access to Borca's apartment reveals new details about the moments leading up to his disappearance and what searchers have found.
EAGAN, MN
True Crime Mysteries (Megan)

1993 Murder Solved with DNA From a Napkin

Killer had uploaded his DNA to an online genealogy company. Jeanie Childs (Image courtesy of Minneapolis Police department) On June 13, 1993, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Betty Eakman glanced at the TV while working as a hospice care aid. The channel was on the local news, and it was detailing the gruesome discovery of a woman murdered. Betty’s blood ran cold when she recognized the building. It was where her thirty-five-year-old daughter, Jeanie Childs, lived.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Crews clear out another Minneapolis homeless encampment, near I-94

MINNEAPOLIS -- Crews have removed another homeless encampment, a move taken as scrutiny on the city's policies of vacating encampments continues to increase.On Wednesday morning, crews evicted people from an encampment in Minneapolis.Tents were cleared away from the area where people were living along Cedar Avenue south of Interstate 94.The property cleared out was owned by the Minnesota Department of Transportation. The agency issued the following statement:"Today MnDOT cleared portions of an encampment at Cedar and I-94. This encampment was located next to a day care center and had begun blocking sidewalk access, creating significant safety concerns for children and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Woman shot while in car, flags down Metro Transit officer for help

MINNEAPOLIS -- A woman in her 50s is recovering after being shot while inside her car Wednesday evening.Officers from MPD's Third Precinct responded to a report of a shooting shortly before 8 p.m. Police say the gunshot victim drove to 29th Avenue South and Chicago Avenue and flagged down a Metro Transit officer for help. She was transported to Hennepin Healthcare with non-life-threatening injuries.Officers located a possible crime scene near 5th Avenue South and 29th Street East.The incident is under investigation. No arrests have been made.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

