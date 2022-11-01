Read full article on original website
Related
MilitaryTimes
US, South Korea to extend military drills after North Korean launches
WASHINGTON ― The U.S. and South Korea announced Thursday they will extend joint military drills in the wake of North Korea’s saber-rattling this week, which included an intercontinental ballistic missile launch. North Korea fired at least six missiles into the sea on Thursday and more than 20 missiles...
IGN
How Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex Went From Massive Risk to Beloved Anime Classic
Kenji Kamiyama had already proven that he had what it took to exceed expectations. He was a rare figure in the anime industry, one of the very few who had successfully moved up from background work to screenwriting to now directing. For years he had worked under one of anime's most respected auteurs, Mamrou Oshii, learning how to do everything from scriptwriting, to pitching projects, to animation directing. By the end of the 1990s, Kamiyama was prepared to take the next step in his career, leading the production of an anime series. And Production I.G. would hand him the opportunity, one which couldn't have been more high profile. For he was tasked with directing the first-ever TV anime set in the world of Ghost in the Shell.
MilitaryTimes
KC-46 tanker’s boom breaks, dents plane while refueling fighter jet
Air Force officials are investigating a mishap that heavily damaged a KC-46 Pegasus tanker plane while it refueled a fighter jet last month, Air Force Times has learned. The tanker was on its way from Glasgow Prestwick Airport in Scotland to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, when it was tasked to gas up an F-15, an Air Force official confirmed Wednesday.
Everything on Toho's New Godzilla Movie - Release Date, Director, Plus More
Japanese film company Toho said a new movie in the Godzilla film franchise will be released next year. The news was announced on the famous character's official Twitter account during the 2022 "Godzilla Day" celebrations. Godzilla is a huge, destructive, fictional sea monster, or kaiju, empowered by nuclear radiation, that...
MilitaryTimes
US Navy wants to avoid shortfall of nuke-armed subs in 2030s
ARLINGTON, Va. — U.S. Navy officials are worried the service in the 2030s may have just enough nuclear-armed submarines to meet operational requirements — but no extras in case one becomes unavailable. So the sea service is looking at steps to both extend the service lives of some...
N. Korea launches ballistic missiles as US-S. Korea air drills end
North Korea fired four ballistic missiles on Saturday, the South Korean military said, the latest in Pyongyang's testing blitz this week as Washington and Seoul concluded their biggest-ever air force drills. The United States and South Korea have warned that these launches could culminate in a nuclear test by North Korea, and extended their air force drills to Saturday in response.
MilitaryTimes
North Korea covertly sending artillery to Russia, White House says
WASHINGTON ― The U.S. has information that indicates North Korea is covertly supplying Russia with a “significant” number of artillery shells for its war against Ukraine, the White House’s National Security Council spokesman said Wednesday. John Kirby said North Korea is “trying to make it appear...
ComicBook
Godzilla: Kaiju Fans Roar Following New Movie Announcement
Godzilla Day for 2022 was quite the celebration, with a new film in Japan being confirmed to arrive in November of next year. Aside from the release date and the logo being revealed, the next movie has kept its story details close to its chest, leaving many fans to wonder what iteration of the lizard king will appear and whether the upcoming movie will continue Shin Godzilla's story that arrived in 2016. A few months following this new film's release, Legendary Pictures will release Godzilla Vs. Kong 2, making for quite a time for kaijus.
MilitaryTimes
Saltzman assumes command of US Space Force
WASHINGTON — The Space Force welcomed a new leader on Wednesday as the Department of Defense formally transitioned command of the service to Gen. Chance Saltzman. During a ceremony at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland, Saltzman took the reins from Gen. Jay Raymond, becoming just the second official to lead the young service. Speaking during the change of command, Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall praised Raymond for his ground-level work, calling him “the father of the Space Force.”
MilitaryTimes
Navy seizes $1 million in drugs, rescues mariners who set boat on fire
The Navy seized an estimated $1 million in drugs this past weekend while rescuing a group of Iranian and Pakistani nationals who set fire to their fishing vessel in the Gulf of Oman, service officials said. The Cyclone-class patrol ship Sirocco saved the civilian mariners on Oct. 29 while conducting...
When Can I Play Pokemon Violet?
Pokemon trainers all over the world are in anticipation of the release of Game Freak’s Pokemon Violet. Here’s everything gamers should make note of before Pokemon Violet’s launch worldwide on November 18, 2022. Launch Times. Although the title launches on November 18 here are the exact times...
Gizmodo
25 Years Ago Today, Deep Space Nine's Dominion War Changed Star Trek Forever
Deep Space Nine revolutionized so much of what could be possible in the world of Star Trek, but it will always be remembered for one of its most transgressive plot threads: the devastating outbreak of the Dominion War, a conflict that, 25 years ago, challenged everything the franchise’s idealistic vision of utopia could stand for.
otakuusamagazine.com
Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown Anime Reveals New Trailer
It’s almost time to get ready for a real Christmas Showdown, because that’s the next arc of the Tokyo Revengers manga that’s about to come to the screen in the anime adaptation. The full promo and second key visual were revealed for the new arc during the TV Anime Tokyo Revengers Halloween Special 2022!! event, including a look at a couple new cast members.
Veteran finds purpose in saving Amazon ocelot in 'Wildcat' trailer
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime Video released a trailer for the new documentary Wildcat on Wednesday. The film follows young veteran Harry Turner on a journey into the Amazon rainforest, where he meets Samantha Zwicker, who is running a wildlife rescue center. Turner works to save an orphaned baby ocelot.
MilitaryTimes
Hardened Ukrainian brigade sees Russian vulnerability in Kherson City
MYKOLAIV/KHERSON FRONTLINE — It’s now been over eight months of full-scale warfare since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. But while the war continues, the features of the battlefield have changed significantly — both in the systems employed, and the tactics used to counter them. Ukraine’s military, which...
Polygon
Andor is a Star Wars story where the Emperor does not matter
There aren’t many Stormtroopers in Andor. They’re not absent — occasionally they patrol the streets of Ferrix, appearing just often enough to suggest that they could always appear — but they’re never in focus. It’s an odd thing about a story so strongly centered on the Empire, the iconography of which is a part of the very fabric of Star Wars. Can you think of a Star Wars story without a helmeted trooper?
MilitaryTimes
Chief select gives birth. Chiefs mess pins her at the hospital
E-7s and above: were you pinned in an usual, funny or memorable way? Email geoffz@militarytimes.com to share your memories. Big life events came at Chief Hospital Corpsman Jacqueline Reyes and her family last month with a speed matched only by the joyousness of what occurred. It all started Oct. 20,...
ComicBook
Godzilla Announces New Movie Coming Next Year
Toho is now celebrating Godzilla's big birthday in Japan, and has done so with the major announcement that the next major movie project is now in the works for the franchise! Godzilla's very first movie first launched in theaters across Japan on November 3, 1954, and ever since then fans have been using the day to celebrate just how much the franchise has done in the decades since. This has ranged from a huge slate of movies in Japan alone to a worldwide franchise from Legendary's MonsterVerse quadrilogy in recent years. But it seems like Toho has their eyes set on what's next already.
MilitaryTimes
In a first, Space Force picks private university as war college
The Space Force has chosen Johns Hopkins University as its graduate and postgraduate military school for officers, becoming the first branch of the U.S. armed forces to leverage a private university rather than create a new war college. Starting next July, Johns Hopkins will offer a 10-month, accredited professional military...
dotesports.com
MTG Myrel, Shield of Argive leads Commander soldier tribal in The Brothers’ War
Wizards of the Coast has designed a Magic: The Gathering card called Myrel, Shield of Argive, a Mythic Rare that supports soldier tribal in The Brothers’ War and provides hate toward archetypes that like to cast spells on their opponent’s turn. Slated to release digitally on Nov. 15,...
Comments / 0