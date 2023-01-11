ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

SGF man gets enhanced case for allegedly holding woman and kids at gunpoint

By John Paul Schmidt
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rfeoX_0iukJAzq00

UPDATE 1/10/23 — Vasquez’s original case was dismissed, but replaced with a new case with more charges. All six of the charges Vasquez faces are felonies, an increase from his previous three felonies:

  • One count of first-degree domestic assault resulting in serious physical injury.
  • Three counts of unlawful use of a weapon.
  • Two counts of third-degree domestic assault.

Vasquez has not yet been scheduled for his next court appearance.

Original story, published Nov. 1, 2022:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield man was arrested after officers responded to a call about a woman being beaten for hours and held at gunpoint with her children.

Jaime Omar Vasquez Sr., 48, of Springfield was arrested on Oct. 30 and formally charged with three felonies: first-degree domestic assault, third-degree domestic assault, and unlawful use of a weapon.

Springfield man accused of beating 62-year-old with piece of wood 50 times

Oct. 30 arrest

According to a Springfield Police Department probable cause report, officers were called to a home to respond to a domestic violence report. When police arrived, they found the caller and victim with purple and yellow discoloration on her face and possibly a dislocated jaw. She told police what happened and they set up a perimeter around the home, contacting Vasquez by phone and ordering him to come out.

After refusing to step off his porch, Vasquez was detained by police who approached him from behind. The officer who transported him to the Greene County Jail said he did not question him and Vasquez did not talk about what happened. The only thing Vasquez said was that he wanted to stay in jail for a while so that he could get free dental work done.

Oct. 26-30: “All hell broke loose”

Vasquez left the victim’s residence on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The victim locked the door behind him, thinking he wouldn’t be back. Around 10 p.m., he returned. The victim told one of her children to open the door for Vasquez, but before they could make it, Vasquez broke through the window and unlocked the front door himself, according to the probable cause statement.

That’s when “all hell broke loose,” the victim told police.

For house after reentering the home, Vasquez allegedly beat the victim with his fists and a flashlight in a lower bunk bed with the 8- and 3-year-olds on the top bunk. She lost consciousness at some point. The victim said that eventually, Vasquez — a felon — retrieved a .357 handgun and held it to her and the children’s heads, as well as his own, threatening to kill them. This lasted until about 2 or 3 a.m.

The victim said she did not call the police or leave the residence because of fear and because Vasquez was following and monitoring her movements as she performed her delivery job. Days after the assault, she saw a neighbor outside through a surveillance camera and left to talk to them. Vasquez told the victim and kids to leave and she called the police at the neighbor’s home.

Republic man arrested; accused of carving his name into kidnapped woman’s thigh

After arresting Vasquez, police were unable to find the gun, but did find matching bullets and casings where the victim told them he kept the weapon, according to the police report. During an interview, Vasquez denied everything, including seeing the bruises on the victim’s face.

Vasquez has a criminal setting scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 22 at the Greene County courthouse.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KYTV

Springfield police see concerning increase in armed robberies

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Armed commercial robberies and robberies of individuals are on the rise in Springfield. According to the community crime map, over the last two months, there have been 27 incidents. Smoke and Vape Euphoria, which used to be located at the 600 block of South Kimbrough Ave., closed...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KFVS12

Greene County authorities searching for attempted kidnappers in Ash Grove, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County authorities are asking for help in finding suspects who attempted to kidnap an 11-year-old girl in Ash Grove Friday evening. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, the child told deputies and officers with the Ash Grove Police Department that she was playing in her backyard when a white man grabbed her and began taking her to a nearby truck. The girl was able to get free from the man and run away.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Former Ozark, Mo. resident arrested in St. Louis after sending obscene material to detective posing as minor

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KY3) - A registered sex offender was arrested by the FBI in St. Louis Friday and charged with transferring obscene material to a minor. The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Missouri says 46-year-old James Wessley Rankin, who used to live in Ozark, started a conversation with an undercover detective on an anonymous chat site. The detective from the San Bernandino Sheriff’s Department in California was posing as a 14-year-old girl on the site.
OZARK, MO
933kwto.com

Teenager Charged As Adult In Shooting

The Greene County Prosecutor has charged a teenager for a shooting in a Springfield parking lot in October. 17 year old Antwon Taylor faces charges in a shooting that happened at Battlefield and Kansas Expressway on October 6. A judge certified Taylor as an adult on January 9. The police...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
933kwto.com

Authorities Searching for Suspect Charged with Forgery

Springfield Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect accused of forgery. Reports say 28-year-old Kodie Ray has a felony warrant out for his arrest on charges of forgery in the Springfield area. Authorities believe he is somewhere in Greene County, but have not specified further.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
ksgf.com

Teen Charged With Parking Lot Shooting In Springfield

(KTTS News) — A teenager is charged with a shooting in October on a parking lot near Battlefield and Kansas in Springfield. The Greene County prosecutor charged 17-year-old Antwon Taylor after a man suffered life-threatening injuries, but survived. KY3 says Taylor has been certified as an adult in the...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
CJ Coombs

Springfield, Missouri's historic Hotel Sansone had name and management changes before it was The Sterling apartments

Hotel Sansone (now The Sterling) is located in Springfield, Missouri (Greene County). This historic building is located at 312 Park Central East) near the city's public square. This four-story building was built in 1911. The architectural style is American Craftsman. In 2000, the building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy